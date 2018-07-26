Kidder ditch routine cleanup begins

TROY — The city of Troy began work on the Kidder ditch this week near the Maplecrest bridge on Wednesday.

According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the work is routine maintenance of the Kidder ditch. Residents in the affected areas received a letter from the city about the work, which began this week.

The project should take about a week to complete. The cost to the city outside of labor is projected to be $2,400 to rent a skid loader.

Approximately 50 residents met at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in June to address the flooding issues of the Kidder ditch, which runs through the Sherwood, Stonyridge and Nottingham neighborhoods.

The city is currently designing how to modify the ditch to alleviate the water concerns. Titterington said the project could cost millions of dollars and would need to address water blockages downstream to avoid the water backing up to the Sherwood neighborhood and other areas. Many residents expressed their frustration of the increasing water issues in their neighborhoods in the last decade.

City workers survey the Kidder Ditch area near the Maplecrest bridge on Wednesday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_IMG_8935_cmyk_ne2018726113521541.jpg City workers survey the Kidder Ditch area near the Maplecrest bridge on Wednesday afternoon.