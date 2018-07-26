College briefs

BWU names dean’s list

BEREA, Ohio — The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the dean’s list.

• Belinda Conrad of New Carlisle, an arts management and entrepreneurship major.

• Elisa Fuentes of Troy, an acting and Spanish major.

• Brandon Wysong of Bradford, a graduate of Bradford High School majoring in early childhood education.

Miami announces graduates

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement exercises Saturday, May 19, at Millett Hall.

Troy: Bradley Pottebaum, Elisabeth Dodd, Nathan Fleischer, Julia Harrelson, Lindsay Kazer, Sarah Titterington.

Tipp City: William Asbury, Ben Donohoo, Katherine Shirley, Allison Brown.

Piqua: Caitlyn Bell, Jarod Haney.

West Milton: Courtney Wion.

Fuller named to Radford dean’s list

RADFORD, Va. — Macy E. Fuller of Troy, Ohio, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Radford University.

Fuller is a sophomore interdisciplinary studies major.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have taken 12 or more graded credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.4 or above with no grade below a C.