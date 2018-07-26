1 killed in I-75 crash

SIDNEY — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, which was one of three serious crashes between Sidney and Piqua Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at least one person is dead in the crash at mile marker just north of the County Road 25-A exit, which involved two semi-tractor trailers and a pickup truck. The interstate was closed in both directions.

The call came in at 11:55 a.m. after vehicles caught fire at mile marker 95 after the crash. Multiple first responder agencies were dispatched to the scene to assist including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anna Rescue, Fire and Police, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Van Buren Township, Lockington, and Sidney Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Botkins Police. Sidney Police were also assiting with traffic control.

A second crash occured in Sidney at 1:50 p.m where traffic was being diverted at County Road 25-A at Wells Road in Sidney occured at. wheresult of traffic being diverted