1 killed in I-75 crash

An Ohio State Trooper takes photos of a pick-up truck that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital by Careflight.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie firefighters load a person in a Careflight helicopter on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. The crash occurred shortly after the road experienced an uptick in traffic volume due to vehicles being diverted from Interstate 75 due to another crash.
A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy talks on a radio while looking at an SUV that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna.
A Botkins firefighter films a Careflight helicpter taking off on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A near Wells Road north of Anna. One person was transported to a Dayton-area hospital.
SIDNEY — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, which was one of three serious crashes between Sidney and Piqua Thursday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at least one person is dead in the crash at mile marker just north of the County Road 25-A exit, which involved two semi-tractor trailers and a pickup truck. The interstate was closed in both directions.
The call came in at 11:55 a.m. after vehicles caught fire at mile marker 95 after the crash. Multiple first responder agencies were dispatched to the scene to assist including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anna Rescue, Fire and Police, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Van Buren Township, Lockington, and Sidney Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Botkins Police. Sidney Police were also assiting with traffic control.
A second crash occured in Sidney at 1:50 p.m where traffic was being diverted at County Road 25-A at Wells Road in Sidney
