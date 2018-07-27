Troy named 2018-19 Best Hometown by Ohio Magazine

TROY — Mayor Michael Beamish and Troy Main Street, Inc. have been notified by Ohio Magazine that Troy, Ohio has been named as one of its 2018-19 Best Hometowns.

Editors evaluated the nominees in six categories — Community Spirit, Education, Entertainment, Health and Safety, Business Environment and Culture and Heritage — and made site visits across the state before naming this year’s recognized communities.

Troy will be one of five communities recognized in the November 2018 issue of Ohio Magazine and at other times throughout the next 12 months.

Ohio Magazine chose Troy as one of its 13th annual Best Hometowns because of its downtown filled with great shops, its celebration of local history and its strong sense of community.

“This is a great honor for our community,” said Mayor Michael L. Beamish.“Troy also received this recognition by Ohio Magazine in 2008. It is fantastic that they looked at us 10 years later and again determined that Troy should be recognized as an outstanding community.

”I am so proud of the Troy community and the citizens and everyone who contributes to make Troy such a treasure. I also appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in providing information to the editors of Ohio Magazine and thank the publication for this recognition.”