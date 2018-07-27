Man arrested on menacing by stalking

MIAMI COUNTY — A Bradford man was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail this week after allegedly making murder and rape threats to two women.

Harley L. Herron, 30, of Bradford, was arraigned on two counts of fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday morning.

Herron was arrested on Thursday evening after two women reported receiving multiple death and rape threats from Herron. According to court records, the victims asked Herron to stay away multiple times and Herron reportedly reacted “by sending threats of murder and rape.” The threats allegedly became more violent the more times the victims blocked the various accounts and new profiles that Herron used on social media. The victims said they were “nervous and scared and did not know what else to do besides call 911,” according to court records.

Herron reportedly admitted to sending the threats and “stated that he threatened both of them because they refused to talk to him and has had to make multiple accounts to send them messages because they keep blocking him.”

Herron is continuing to be held in the jail on a total bond of $10,000. A preliminary hearing for Herron is scheduled for Aug. 2.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Elijah V. Walters, 23, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Kalessa R. Hill, 27, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Jessica R. Bosley, 22, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Steven E. Lloyd, 36, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft and a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Melissa A. Hause, 37, of Troy, received fines for separate charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor failure to license dog; fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals; and minor misdemeanor failure to confine dog.

• Casey E. Pence, 36, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Darien J. Monroe, 26, unknown address, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• James L. Daniels, 35, of Fairborn, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Mathew K. Foreman, 45, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Nicholas R. Howard, 29, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ashlee E. Lawrence, 29, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Thomas J. Rader, 24, of Bradford, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lindsay M. Rice, 36, of Troy, received 45 days in jail, additional suspended jail time, two years of probation, and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• McKenzie D. Sharp, 23, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Shane E. Spencer, 22, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor weapon under the influence.

• Joseph S. Hawkins, 30, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Shelby B. Marburger, 24, of West Milton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Kalise C. Stratton, 25, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• John P. Fowler, 37, address unknown, received six days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Chelsea N. Hopkins, 29, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering, and for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from second-degree felony burglary.

• Amanda D. Heaton, 24, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Scott J. Carnes Jr., 34, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Amber L. Finley, 31, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Bryan W. Richardson, 50, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Shawn M. Poling, 45, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Jahrod J. Cocherl, 22, of Union City, Indiana, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

