Piqua man arraigned on gun charge

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua man who allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Edison State Community College in April was arraigned on various charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Evan M. Grissom, 25, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of a weapon on school property, two counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of second-degree felony pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He also was indicted on first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking and telecommunication harassment.

Grissom allegedly brought a loaded gun to Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus on April 11. The pistol was found in his bag when Piqua police were investigating him in connection with a menacing by stalking complaint.

Sexually explicit content was reportedly uncovered through a search warrant executed on Grissom’s phone during the investigation.

Grissom allegedly was creating sexually explicit videos involving a 17-year-old victim, according to court records.

Grissom posted surety bond in April on those charges and was placed on a court monitoring system. As part of his bond, Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker requested he make no contact with the victim.

In other court news, the following subjects were arraigned on grand jury indictments in Miami County Common Pleas Court :

• Dawn Rivera, 40, of Conover, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. Rivera was ordered to continue counseling and treatment appointments as part of her own recognizance bond.

A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 8, with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding.

• Jimmy D. Bowling Jr., 35, of Fletcher, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of third-degree failure to provide notification of change of address for a sex offender. Bowling posted bond, which was continued. A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 8, with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding.

• David Asher, 38, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of third-degree felony tampering with records. A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 8, with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding.

• Scott Carnes Jr. 34, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth-degree felony illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC benefits. In a separate case, he also entered a plea of not guilty to third-degree tampering with records. A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 8, with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding.

• Taylor Beougher, 27, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth-degree felony illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC benefits. A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 8, with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding.

Evan M. Grissom, 25, allegedly brought loaded gun to college campus