Prouty hosts an ‘uproar’

TROY — Residents were serenaded with the a cappella stylings of Phonic Uproar on Friday night, a free concert presented by Troy Main Street as part of its “Fridays on Prouty” concert series.

The six-man group, comprised of Josh Forman, Brandon Hrkman, Jelani Stokes, Joel Sullivan, Garrett Woods, and D.J. Yantis, was founded in the greater Dayton area. Throughout their performance, the group presented musical stylings from various genres, such as Motown, R&B, rock, pop, classical, and jazz.

“It’s something that we’re excited to be a part of,” said Stokes. “We enjoy doing festivals, and being out in live open areas for lots of people to just come out and enjoy our music. We try and incorporate a little of everything. It’s a set tailored to anybody who wants to hear great songs.”

The band, which has recently performed at outdoor venues in Moraine, Fairfield, and the Dayton Metro Parks, suggested that open-air settings offer an experience unique to the usual indoor setting.

“Acoustics are more natural, so there’s an adjustment,” Forman said. “I like the open-air venue, because since there’s not as much as reverb as you’d have indoors, it tends to bring out a little bit more energy.”

Some members of the group also voiced enthusiasm for Troy as a community.

“I’ve attended the Strawberry Festival, and it’s always a blast,” Sullivan said. “My daughter has run cross-country races here as well. It seems like a really nice area with a bunch of nice people.”

Troy Main Street currently plans to conclude the summer season with Donut Jam on Friday, Aug. 24, featuring performances from Meghna, Funky G and the Groove Machine and Hey There Morgan at Prouty Plaza. The event will also feature bounce houses, face painting, beer and wine service, and more.

Donut Jam proceeds Troy’s second annual Tour de Donut, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 25, which will feature appearances from Rum River Blend, The Fries Band, and representatives from the Columbus Zoo.

A Final Friday Summer Send-Off event is also planned for Friday, Sept. 28, from 5-8:30 p.m. Various downtown businesses will stay open late as activities, music, and games commence throughout the downtown area.

For more information on local events, visit www.troymainstreet.com.

Six-man a cappella group performs