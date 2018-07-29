Guest conductor named for Troy Mayors’ Concert

TROY — The guest conductor for the Troy Mayors’ Concert with the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus, under the direction of Pat Reynolds, is Danny Elam of New Carlisle.

Elam taught music for 29 years at his alma mater, Bethel Local School. He retired in May 2016 from that position and currently serves on the district’s school board. He was a music education major at Morehead State University where he received the BME and MM degrees as a percussion major. He also taught music in Lawrence County, Kentucky, for eight years prior to his work at Bethel. His students participated in a countless number of events and won numerous awards under his direction.

Elam has frequently served as an adjudicator in Ohio and Kentucky and is currently a member of the Ohio Valley British Brass Band, the Piqua and Troy civic bands, and the local group Joyful Noize. His affiliations include NEA, OEA, OMEA, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity, Phi Beta Mu International School Bandmaster Fraternity and Pi Kappa Lambda Music Honor Society.

He and his wife of 36 years, Tammy, a retired teacher as well, have three sons and seven grandchildren.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the event, Lights of Broadway, that will be held on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Sunday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. The rain location will be Hobart Arena.

The concert is being presented through the generosity of The Troy Foundation, the Kettering Health Network, the Premier Health Network / UVMC, the Paul G. Duke Foundation and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation with additional support from many other businesses and individuals, allowing the concert to be offered free of charge to the public.

Since July 3, 1993, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. has been bringing quality music to Troy. Founded by Bruce and Harriet George, joined by Frank Bazler, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. was established as a 501 (c) 3 organization governed by a Board of Trustees.