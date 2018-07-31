Milton woman sentenced in food stamp misuse

MIAMI COUNTY — A West Milton woman was sentenced to serve two years of community control and pay back more than $2,000 in stolen benefits in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Angela Cecrle, 37, entered a plea of guilty on a grand jury indictment of fourth-degree felony illegal use of food stamps in earlier proceedings. Judge Christopher Gee ordered Cecrle to pay $2,161 to Miami County Job and Family Services as part of her community control conditions. Public defense attorney Steve Layman noted “troubling aspects” of Cecrle’s pre-sentence investigation, but noted the case was a mandatory community control by law.

Judge Gee ordered Cecrle to continue counseling, complete a substance abuse assessment and obtain full-time employment.

Cecrle said she’d pay back the money and is making “baby steps” in counseling prior to the sentencing.

In other court news:

On Monday, Douglas Wolaver, 45, of Piqua, waived his right to a grand jury and entered a plea of guilty to two separate counts of fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs by a bill of information.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the state agreed to dismiss a fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools at sentencing. Wolaver posted bond in municipal court, which was continued. He will be sentenced on Sept. 10.

Cecrle to pay $2,161