Local arts groups awarded state grants

MIAMI COUNTY — Two area arts organizations recently received grants from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) Board, it was announced on Tuesday.

The board awarded more than $12.6 million in grants statewide, with 76 grants going to organizations and artists in Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Shelby, and Van Wert counties.

ArtSTART grants were awarded to Piqua Arts Council and the Overfield Early Childhood Program in Troy for $1,991 and $ $2,381, respectively.

ArtSTART provides accessible funding to help organizations complete short-term projects. Most awards support the programming of new or emerging organizations, first-time OAC applicants, and organizations in areas not served by other arts providers.

Piqua Arts Council will use the funds to support a community arts festival, including: 1) a plein air paint-out activity, 2) live music performances in various genres, 3) artist vendor opportunities, and 4) kids’ activities.

The Overfield program will use its grant to support three artist residencies, including: 1) a theatre residency for pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade students; 2) a five-day residency for kindergarten and first grade students, including a free concert; and 3) a ceramics residency from an OAC Artist Directory artist, including a teacher workshop and collaborative parent-student art-making night.

“Thanks to the Ohio governor and legislature’s prioritization of arts funding in the state budget, the Ohio Arts Council continues to invest in Ohio’s creative economy,” OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins said. “With these awards, Ohio’s arts sector will engage our citizens, undertake innovative projects, and lead our state to a bright, shared future.”

The Ohio Arts Council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.