City, township, school officials meet

TIPP CITY — On Monday, city, school and township officials met for their regular Tri-Agency meeting to discuss current and upcoming projects.

The city hosted the quarterly meeting, which gives those agencies a chance to update each other.

The school district is gearing up for the new academic year and working on facility improvements, Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said.

“We’ve had some great progress over the summer,” she said.

Light fixtures at the high school gym have been changed to LED, and the replacement will continue into the building hallways. The same work will be completed at the middle school as well.

“It’s a savings, plus it’s better lighting,” she added. The middle school and L.T. Ball Intermediate School are also undergoing roof repairs.

The district also installed a new fire alarm system in L.T. Ball, which has been completed and inspected. The middle school is also scheduled for a fire alarm system overhaul.

Kumpf shared some back to school dates. On Aug. 10, the district will host a fall sports meet the team night at 7 p.m. at the stadium. Open houses are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 20. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Tippecanoe High School back-to-school night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20. Parents and students will be able to follow the student’s daily schedule and attend abbreviated classes. A similar program at the middle school will be held at the same time on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Last year was the first year for the program, which Kumpf described as very successful.

This fall the district will have a permanent improvement levy renewal on the ballot. If voters approve the ballot issue, the levy will be made a continuous levy that will not need to be approved in the future.

“It’s 2 mills, it’s not changing. It’s the same one that’s been in place for 48 years… Zero new taxes,” Kumpf said.

According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, the city is updating its parks master plan. The city will be reaching out to the community to gather input about parks and recreation in Tipp City.

“Maybe everything’s fine the way it is, maybe there are some things that we don’t see that we would like to know,” he said. The parks board is finalizing a questionnaire about the parks.

Eggleston said he’s heard from parents that would like playground equipment for smaller children. He added that the city has to find a balance between installing a variety of equipment that keeps people interacting with the parks and the cost of future replacements, noting that the pads under the swing sets cost about $1,000 apiece.

“It’s not cheap to keep things up, but it’s the quality of life you want to have in your community,” he said.

Council President Katelyn Berbach said that a splash pad water feature for kids in one of the parks is a popular suggestion. She added that the city talked about adding that feature to the aquatic park, but said people “want somewhere to go that they don’t have to pay to get into.”

Eggleston also said the city will be adding new features to the aquatic park in September for the next season at the pool. The additions include features for smaller children.

“This year the pool’s doing well,” he added. “Last count, we were up $50,000, which is great. It’s been a good, hot summer, so we’re really happy.”

According to Monroe Township trustee Ron Thuma, street paving continues in the County Estates East subdivision. He said the project is down to the last street.

