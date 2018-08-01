Rep. Huffman announces sales tax holiday

COLUMBUS — State Representative Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) has announced that a sales tax holiday will be held this weekend, an opportunity for parents to receive some tax relief during back-to-school shopping in preparation for the new school year which will also stimulate economic activity for Ohio’s retailers. This year’s sales tax holiday was established by the state operating budget, House Bill 49.

From Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5, certain items will be exempt from state and county sales and use taxes. Clothing items up to $75 each and school supplies or instructional materials up to $20 each will be free of taxes if purchased during this weekend. This includes a variety of items, from pencils and paper to pants and jackets to prepare for the fall.

“I am glad to see the sales tax holiday return once again this year. This weekend is a great opportunity for families to save money and shop local for school supplies,” Huffman said.

This year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is the fourth consecutive one to be held in the state of Ohio. The legislature also passed Senate Bill 226 to make it an annual occurrence during the first weekend of August.

The first time the sales tax holiday occurred in 2015 an extra $4.7 million in consumption was generated, along with saving consumers approximately $3.3 million, according to a study produced by the University of Cincinnati.

The study also found that Ohio counties that border other states experienced a 15.48 percent increase in sales tax collection, leading to the conclusion that many out-of-state families traveled to Ohio to take part in the tax holiday.