Casstown man charged with rape

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips.

MIAMI COUNTY — A Casstown man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after being charged with the rape of a minor.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged Norman E. Smock, 81, of Casstown, with first-degree felony rape on Wednesday.

According to Chief Deputy Steve Lord, the victim was a child under the age of 13 years old. The assault reportedly took place in Casstown.

The time frame of when the assault occurred is unclear, as the sheriff’s office is still investigating this incident. Smock was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, as detectives with the sheriff’s office continue to investigate Smock’s alleged actions. There may be additional charges as the investigation continues.

Smock also faces an unrelated citation of minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Smock is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail as he awaits arraignment.

Anonymous tips can be submitted on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips. The non-emergency line to have a deputy dispatched is (937) 440-9911.

Smock https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Norman-E-Smock-mugshot-CMYK.jpg Smock

Alleged victim was under 13 years old

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

SUBMIT A TIP Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com