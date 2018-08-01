Library offers film streaming service

TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library to announced it will now offer Kanopy to the public.

With Kanopy, patrons will have access to more than 30,000 films for free. The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available.

Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films on instantly by visiting http://tmcpl.kanopy.com/.

Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Offering what the New York Times calls ͞a garden of cinematic delights,͟ Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.

With the motto of “thoughtful entertainment,” Kanopy provides Troy-Miami County Public Library patrons with access to films of unique social and cultural value; films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, and programming that features diversity, with a wide array of foreign language films and films on race, and current affairs.

More than 5 million Kanopy users stream movies and documentaries from award-winning filmmakers, while experiencing the best in independent, classic film, and world cinema.