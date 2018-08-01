Davis to celebrate 98th birthday

The family of Jar (Gerald) Davis, “the Milkman,” would like to celebrate his 98th birthday with a card shower.

Jar will be 98 on Aug. He lives in the Newton School District where (along with his late wife, Mary) all nine of his children and nine of his grandchildren graduated. Their children are: Sheryl (Robert) of Greenville, John (Susan) of Pleasant Hill, Rosemary of Pleasant Hill, Brenda (Bruce) of Salmon, Idaho, Judy (Paul) of Pleasant Hill, Debra (Larry) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Anita of Dayton, William “Bill” of Birmingham, Ala., Margaret (Tim) of Pleasant Hill. Currently three great-grandchildren attend Newton. There are currently 83 members of the Jar Davis family with a fourth set of twins and a baby in Las Vegas to join the family soon.

Jar was a milkman for 24 years for the Westerville Creamery in Covington while he also farmed 40 acres. He then worked for the Franklin Grain Elevator and Pleasant Hill Farmers Exchange Elevator for many years.

He continued working at Crop Production driving truck until he officially retired at the age of 87. He was 20 years old (1940) when he started driving trucks and retired in 2007 — that’s 67 years driving trucks. If you’d like to have breakfast with Jar, you can find him most days at Buffalo Jacks around 8 a.m. with the other members of the ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eat Out) Club.

Send your card to him at P.O. Box 251, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.