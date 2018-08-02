TROY — Hannah Hargrove, graduate from Troy High School, and Kacie Tackett from Newton High School, were chosen as the Troy Lions Club scholarship winners.

Hargrove will be attending the University of Kentucky and majoring in management.

Tackett, who was the Newton Leo Club president, will attend Edison State and major in early childhood development.

The scholarships were awarded based on grades, public works, and their application essays on the importance of community service. Both Hargrove and Tackett recently attended a Troy Lions Club family picnic along with family members, where they received their scholarships. The check presentation was performed by Scholarship Chair Joe Jackson and Newton teacher Scott Davis.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other community programs. For more information, see the Lions website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call (937) 335-7345.