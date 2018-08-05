Public hearing set for Halifax Villas

TROY — Troy City Council will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting on Monday regarding the rezoning of 107 acres on both sides of Piqua-Troy Road, from Agricultural Residential and Office-Commercial District to a Planned Development. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The owner and applicant is Frank Harlow of Halifax Land Company. If approved, the development, called Halifax Villas, will be completed in two phases. According to the planning commission report, the homes will be marketed to the “empty nester” and include an assisted-living facility in its future plans.

The first phase will be residential use with a 3,000-square-foot private clubhouse for resident use. The first phase includes 101 single-family lots on the west side of Piqua-Troy Road on 50.858 acres. The east side of Piqua-Troy Road will consist of 159 zero lot line town homes on 32.35 acres and a private clubhouse and private space on 11.3 acres. The plans include golf cart paths and a walkway area and meets the zoning does 10 percent open space requirement. Earlier this year, city council passed legislation allowing small vehicles such as golf carts to cross roads under 35 mph.

The proposed value of the single-family homes will be $275,000 to 350,000, and the town homes will be valued at $175,000 and up.

The development will include private streets, so the city would not provide curbs or sidewalks and the maintenance of the private streets will be the responsibility of the HOA.

The development will have city water and sewer services along with seven retention ponds and two detention ponds throughout the development. City trash service is not included. The property is within the city limits and in Miami East School District.

The second phase of the development will include a future site for an assisted-living facility (8.1 acres). An amendment to the Planned Development will be required in the future to show the development of phase two. The phase two area was formerly the subject of a referendum and the developer, Nottingham Inc. has since withdrawn the rezoning application. This spring, local residents placed a referendum of the rezoning ordinance to stop development of 11 proposed lots on the site, primarily due to flooding issues in the Finsbury area, specifically the Kidder Ditch area.

Other council items on the agenda include:

• R-33-2018 — Agreement w/Miami County Board of Commissioners for waterline extension, EMERGENCY 2nd Reading

• R-34-2018 — Bid Heat Pump Replacement Project for Police Department, $175,000, 1st Reading

According to the committee report, the heat pump system needs to replaced after 20 years of service from the old system.

• R-35-2018 LPA — Agreement w/ODOT regarding West Main Street Corridor Improvements in fiscal year 2022, 1st Reading

ODOT plans include improvements from West Main Street from Market Street to Ridge Avenue. The project includes a $2.54 million grant for ODOT safety funds. The project agreement will begin in July 1, 2021, for the state’s fiscal year.

• R-36-2018 — Consent to ODOT regarding I-75 overlay project in fiscal year 2020, EMERGENCY 1st Reading.

ODOT will have the overlay project in 2020 at no cost to the city.

• R-37-2018 — Consent to ODOT regarding SR 55 Bridge repairs in fiscal year 2020, EMERGENCY 1st Reading

The ODOT project will be for structural steel repairs to the State Route 55 bridge in 2020 at no cost to the city.

• R-38-2018 — SBD Loan, Integrity Services AES/ReU Juicery, $47,562, EMERGENCY 1st Reading.

The loan is to expand the business and to purchase equipment. The loan is for 60 months, 4.5 percent simple interest with a lien on business and personal guaranty from the owner, Amber Sowers.

Ordinances

• O-32-2018 — Rezoning of Parcel No. D08-104502, 1823 Peters Road, R-1, Single-Family Residential, to 3rd Reading R-3, Single Family Residential District.

The property currently is the single-family residence of Thomas and Patricia Robinson. The applicant is Bart Denlinger of 3 Gen D, LLC. The parcel is located along the Troy Country Club to the west. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single Family Residential and the application seeks a rezoning to R-3 Single Family Residential.

The applicant seeks to develop the property into 22 lots with an average size of 0.652 acres or 28,400 square feet. No one opposed the rezoning at the public hearing held on July 16 council meeting.

• O-33-2018 — Rezoning of IL 10797 on Washington Road from County Zoning of A-2, General Agriculture, 3rd Reading to City Zoning of R-3, Single Family Residential District.

The property is 33.3712-acre parcel located east of Washington Road and west of the Fox Harbor subdivision. The property was annexed into the city in October 2017. According to the application, the owner is Barbara Ernst Wilson, and the property is currently under contract to be sold to Nottingham Development Inc. The proposed R-3 single family zoning district requires a minimum lot to meet or exceed 15,000 square feet. Four residents opposed the rezoning due to water and flood concerns. Staff advised by law development had to abide by engineering code and calculations to prevent run-off and will be monitored by staff.

• O-37-2018 — Amending sign code section 749.11 (o)(2) – signs on multi-tenant commercial buildings, 1st Reading

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_HalifaxVillas.jpg

Townhomes proposed on Piqua-Troy Road