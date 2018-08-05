KHN seeks to vacate Jackson Street

TROY — Troy City Council will consider the vacation of Jackson Street, an alley between Jackson Street and Adams Street in the area of West Water Street for the Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital at its meeting on Monday.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The legislation seeks emergency designation. It will be the first reading.

Troy Planning Commission approved the vacation of the area. The area includes Jackson Street between West Water Street to the Great Miami River, a 12-foot unnamed alley between Adams Street and Jackson Street, and 0.038 acres of West Water Street, west of Adams Street and east of Elm Street.

According to the committee report, the request was signed by all abutting property owners. The report also states, “West Water Street is considered a ‘keyhole vacation’ which allows West Water Street to remain open to traffic, but also permits KHN to have a connection between the property between the north and south of West Water Street.”

If approved, KHN will be able to combine both properties. The city received all easement document executed by all abutting property owners to provide ingress and egress for any utilities in the area and a right-of-way easement for public use of the “keyhole vacation” of the Water Street portion.

Emergency lesgislation considered