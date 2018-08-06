Mayors’ Concert set for Aug. 19

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concert will be held on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.19. The Dayton Philharmonic Band under the direction of Patrick Reynolds and Summer Chorus directed by Christine Smith, will be presenting the “Lights of Broadway” featuring the outstanding soprano vocalist Alaina Saliba and guest conductor Danny Elam. Alaina is with the Dept. of Music at the University of Daytyon; and Danny is retired as music director at Bethel Local Schools. This year marks the 26th anniversary of the event that also features Troy Mayor Michael Beamish as conductor for His Honor March.

This summer event is being presented through the generosity of The Troy Foundation, the Kettering Health Network and the Premier Health Network / UVMC with additional support from many other businesses and individuals, allowing organizers to offer the concert free of charge to the public. Limited seating will be available, however you are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs.

The rain location will be Hobart Arena. As in past years, handicapped parking will be available on South Market Street and Girl Scouts will assist with wheelchairs.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_IMG_2871_ne201886103027871.jpg