Finding her roots

MIAMI COUNTY — Pami Parke thought her family was big, but as she researched her family’s history it seems that large families, well, run in her family.

Parke, 16, of Covington, researched her family’s history as part of “Family History Treasure Hunt” 4-H project. Parke presented her projects as part of the annual Miami County 4-H Project Pride Day on July 11. Parke was selected to represent the county at the Ohio State Fair with the family history project.

This will be the first time Parke, a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club, has had the opportunity to present her work in front of the Ohio State Fair judges.

“I’ve asked questions about where our family comes from over the years,” Parke said. “I started by asking questions with my grandparents on both sides. I found an obituary from a newspaper from one of my great-great-grandmothers laying around and I started from there.”

Parke also used family photos, previous family history research and family trees, letters and other family items to trace her roots.

“I learned I came from a really big family. My second great-great-grandmother’s mother was one of 13 children,” she said. “Finding that out that my family comes from a really big family was pretty cool.”

Pami is one of five children in her family, and is the daughter of Brian and Shon Parke.

Parke also traced her mother Shon’s side of the family, which can be traced back to the Netherlands and she found there are two family crests she can trace to her family’s name.

Parke said when she first started the project, which took her three months to complete, she didn’t have many photos of her extended family, but now has binders full of her family history for her to treasure.

“It’s been a fun project,” she said.

Parke’s project will be on display during the Miami County Fair in the Premier Livestock booth in the Duke Lundgard building.

Pami Parke, 16, of Covington, was selected to represent Miami County at the Ohio State Fair with her family history research project. She is a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_pamiparke.jpg Pami Parke, 16, of Covington, was selected to represent Miami County at the Ohio State Fair with her family history research project. She is a member of the Premier Livestock 4-H Club.

Parke, 16, presents family history project at OSF, county fair