A hare above the rest

Colin Tackett won Reserve Champion Meat Pen in the Junior Fair at the Ohio State Fair. Tackett went on to sell them in the barn sale for $4,600, which was record-breaking in the Ohio State Fair Market Rabbite Barn Sale of Champions. He is the son of Jane Jess and Charles Tackett.

Colin Tackett won Grand Champion Single Fryer in the Junior Fair at the Ohio State Fair. He is a freshman at Newton High School and a member of the Rock-N-Rabbits 4-H club.