TROY — One local resident expressed his concern with traffic and school overcrowding during the public hearing regarding the rezoning of 107 acres on both sides of Piqua-Troy Road for Halifax Villas on Monday.

Council member Bill Twiss was not present at the meeting. The economic and development committee will hold a meeting to review the public hearing. As of press time, the date and time has not been released. The committee meeting is open to the public.

The owner and applicant is Frank Harlow of Halifax Land Company. If approved, the development, called Halifax Villas, will be completed in two phases. According to the planning commission report, the homes will be marketed to the “empty nester” and include an assisted-living facility in its future plans.

Former Miami East Local Schools board member Rusty Miller, a resident in the 300 block of Eldean Road, said he was concerned with traffic, which he has observed to have increased due to current housing developments in the northeast part of Troy.

“My biggest concern with this development obviously is its in the city limits, but it’s in the Miami East district, number one. Another thing is with this development is that you’ve got a lot more traffic coming from Sherwood, which recently was condensed down to two lanes. Anybody I speak to despises going through North Market because it’s so congested.”

Miller said his road has always been busy since he has lived in the area for 30 years, but has noticed an increase in traffic with the smaller developments in the area.

“If there are another 260 houses come into existence, I’m going to need an on ramp just to get on my road,” Miller said.

Miller said he’s concerned with visibility with the increase of traffic in the outlying areas, which he believes is “more than that road can handle.”

Miller also said the school district will soon be “overflooded with students” even though part of the development is proposed to be a senior community.

Troy resident Lester Conard said he was opposed to the proposed development.

“My objections are we are losing too much agricultural land to grow crops … that the citizens and the United States needs,” Conard said. “My other complaint about this is that Troy is growing in people, but it’s not growing in jobs along with the housing. We need jobs for people. You can’t have an unbalance like this all the time. Something has to change for jobs in Troy.”

Harlow attended the meeting and said he was open for anyone to ask questions about his company’s plan.

“I’m just here to support this and try to do the best thing for the northeast of Troy and bring what Troy needs in the area, targeted for the retirement community,” Harlow said.

The first phase will be residential use with a 3,000-square-foot private clubhouse for resident use. The first phase includes 101 single-family lots on the west side of Piqua-Troy Road on 50.858 acres. The east side of Piqua-Troy Road will consist of 159 zero lot line town homes on 32.35 acres and a private clubhouse and private space on 11.3 acres. The plans include golf cart paths and a walkway area and meets the zoning code of 10 percent open space requirement. Earlier this year, city council passed legislation allowing small vehicles such as golf carts to cross roads under 35 mph.

The proposed value of the single-family homes will be $275,000 to 350,000, and the town homes will be valued at $175,000 and up.

The development will include private streets, so the city would not provide curbs or sidewalks and the maintenance of the private streets will be the responsibility of the homeowner’s association.

The development will have city water and sewer services along with seven retention ponds and two detention ponds throughout the development. City trash service is not included. The property is within the city limits and in Miami East School District.

The second phase of the development will include a future site for an assisted-living facility (8.1 acres). An amendment to the Planned Development will be required in the future to show the development of phase two. The phase two area was formerly the subject of a referendum and the developer, Nottingham Inc. has since withdrawn the rezoning application. This spring, local residents placed a referendum of the rezoning ordinance to stop development of 11 proposed lots on the site, primarily due to flooding issues in the Finsbury area, specifically the Kidder Ditch area.

Washington Road property rezoning request approved

Council approved the rezoning of 33.3712-acre parcel located east of Washington Road and west of the Fox Harbor subdivision from county zoning of A-2, General Agriculture to city zoning of R-3, Single Family Residential District.

The property was annexed into the city in October 2017. According to the application, the owner is Barbara Ernst Wilson, and the property is currently under contract to be sold to Nottingham Development Inc. The proposed R-3 single family zoning district requires a minimum lot to meet or exceed 15,000 square feet.

David Enneking, a resident in the 1500 block of Washington Bend Court, said he was concerned with the drainage issues if a planned development is proposed in the area. Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the city does not have proposed plans at this time, but if it does, the water issues will be addressed by engineers and city staff in Planning Commission meetings before a recommendation can be made to city council.

Robinson property rezoning request approved

The property currently is the single-family residence of Thomas and Patricia Robinson. The applicant is Bart Denlinger of 3 Gen D, LLC. The parcel is located along the Troy Country Club to the west. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single Family Residential and the application seeks a rezoning to R-3 Single Family Residential.

The applicant seeks to develop the property into 22 lots with an average size of 0.652 acres or 28,400 square feet. No one opposed the rezoning at the public hearing held in July.

In other news:

Council member John Twilliger made a motion for the resolution for the agreement with the Miami County Board of Commissioners for waterline extension to go for a third reading.

The following legislation was approved by council:

• R-34-2018 — Bid a heat pump replacement project for police department not to exceed $175,000.

• R-35-2018 — Agreement with ODOT regarding West Main Street Corridor Improvements in fiscal year 2022.

ODOT plans include improvements from West Main Street from Market Street to Ridge Avenue. The project includes a $2.54 million grant for ODOT safety funds. The project agreement will begin in July 1, 2021, for the state’s fiscal year.

• R-36-2018 — Consent to ODOT regarding I-75 overlay project in fiscal year 2020. The project will be at no cost to the city.

• R-37-2018 — Consent to ODOT regarding State Route 55 Bridge repairs in fiscal year 2020. The ODOT project will be for structural steel repairs to the State Route 55 bridge in 2020 at no cost to the city.

• R-38-2018 — SBD Loan, Integrity Services AES/ReU Juicery for $47,562. The loan is to expand the business and to purchase equipment. The loan is for 60 months, 4.5 percent simple interest with a lien on business and personal guaranty from the owner, Amber Sowers.

• O-37-2018 — Amending sign code section 749.11 (o)(2) — signs on multi-tenant commercial buildings