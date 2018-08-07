Council OKs “keyhole” vacation for KHN

TROY — Troy City Council approved the vacation of Jackson Street, an alley between Jackson Street and Adams Street in the area of West Water Street, for the Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital at its meeting on Monday.

Toni Brown, a resident of Short Street, asked for clarification about the Water Street configuration.

Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said the “keyhole vacation” is rare, but will keep the road open. The road would be 25-feet wide with full access.

“It’s just link between two sides of Water Street. The reason they want to do that so they do not have to request closing Water Street,” he said.

The area includes Jackson Street between West Water Street to the Great Miami River, a 12-foot unnamed alley between Adams Street and Jackson Street, and 0.038 acres of West Water Street, west of Adams Street and east of Elm Street.

According to the committee report, the request was signed by all abutting property owners. The report also states, “West Water Street is considered a ‘keyhole vacation’ which allows West Water Street to remain open to traffic, but also permits KHN to have a connection between the property between the north and south of West Water Street.”

If approved, KHN will be able to combine both properties. The city received all easement documents executed by all abutting property owners to provide ingress and egress for any utilities in the area and a right-of-way easement for public use of the “keyhole vacation” of the Water Street portion.

Brown also asked about the hospital’s helipad area location on the property and how it would impact traffic.

Titterington said the landing area is on the west side of the building in the parking lot near Elm Street. He said the KHN has cleared the helicopter landing area with the FAA.