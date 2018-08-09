Area briefs

History of churches to be explored

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center will feature a program on the history of the many churches in Pleasant Hill and Newton Township at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Bill Mcintire, MA, MLIS, of the Dayton Metro Library has researched the histories and will be the presenter.

The History Center is located at 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, and is handicapped-accessible.

Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or visit the center on Facebook for news and future programs.

Date remind residents to dig safely

MIAMI VALLEY — Each year, Aug. 11 is a reminder to dig safely. It’s important to dial 811 or connect online to have the approximate location of underground utilities and pipelines marked. Whether you are a “do-it-yourself” homeowner or a contracted professional, before starting late summer landscaping or home improvement projects, if the project involves digging, DP&L says it’s the perfect time to remind you to call 8-1-1.

It’s important that residents, contractors or anyone planning work that requires digging follow the advised safety procedures and know where electrical, gas and other utility lines are buried on the property. In some cases, this can be only a few inches from the surface and easy striking distance even for shallow digging projects.

Call the Ohio Utility Protection Service (OUPS) at (800) 362-2764 at least 2 business days before you start any kind of digging or construction on your property. OUPS will mark the location of underground utility lines for you. If you do not complete your digging or construction project within 10 business days after the initial marking, you will need to call back to have the utility lines remarked for verification.

To learn more, visit www.dpandl.com/landscaping.

Dine to donate set

TROY — Join staff and volunteers at Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 for a dine to donate. Bring in a flier, which can be found at bruknernaturecenter.com, show a flier from your smartphone, or simply tell the cashier you are supporting Brukner Nature Center.

Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales to help support the wildlife at BNC. Good on dine-in or carry-out (no online orders).