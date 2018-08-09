More West Nile-positive mosquitoes found

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Health has detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes collected in two more Miami County locations in Troy and Tipp City.

ODH notified Miami County Public Health (MCPH), that West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes collected on or before the morning of July 24, on the south side of Troy in Kensington Park on Renwick Way and in Kyle Park on South First Street in Tipp City.

Tipp City fogged for mosquitoes in Kyle Park on the evening of July 24, the day the affected mosquitoes were collected, Tipp City Manager Tim Eggleston said.

“At this point, the health department told us we have to wait and they will re-test and let us know if there’s anything else we have to do,” Eggleston said. “If we do need to fog again, we will, but at this point in time, it sounds like until we hear from them … we’re set to go.”

The city will fog again for larvae and larvicide pellets will be scattered in areas with stagnant water, he added.

Troy Mayor Michael Beamish said that the City of Troy will fog all of its rights-of-way starting Monday night at 9:30 p.m. for approximately six hours per night. Fogging will continue each night at that same time to ensure that the pesticide is at its maximum effectiveness, but after children and at-risk adults would normally be indoors.

“As I’ve stated, this is a very unusual season and we want to take proactive action to ensure we eliminate as much of the potential for spreading West Nile Virus as possible. However, all the fogging in the world won’t prevent cases from cropping up this year,” he said in a press release.

MCPH staff will survey both areas to identify and eliminate potential mosquito breeding places. Additional mosquito traps will be set as a follow up in these areas.

West Nile virus (WNV) is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. According to a press release from MCPH, there have been no human cases reported so far this year in Miami County, but Ohio has seen two human cases in Ross and Lake counties.

Across the state of Ohio, 35 counties reported West Nile virus activity, including positive mosquito tests and cases of the virus in humans and horses. ODH has identified over 1,000 positive mosquito tests in 2018 in Ohio.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

The best way to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus is to avoid mosquitoes and mosquito bites. Miami County Public Health recommends that you:

• Use EPA-registered repellents when you go outdoors

• Avoid outdoor activity during peak mosquito-biting hours (dusk to dawn)

• Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when you go outdoors

• Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside

• Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers.

