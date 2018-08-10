Woman’s death was drug-related

MIAMI COUNTY — A Shelby County woman whose body was found in a ditch on East Loy Road on June 2 has been found to have died from a multiple drug intoxication, according to results from a recently concluded postmortem examination.

On June 2, Alicia M. Paulus, 38, of Shelby County, was found deceased in a ditch in Brown Township. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Loy Road just west of Alcony-Conover Road at 7:08 a.m. on June 2 on the report of a body lying in a ditch. The body was found by a passing motorist. There were no visible indications of trauma to Paulus’ body, according to initial reports.

An immediate cause of death was not known, and a postmortem examination was ordered by Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn. The postmortem examination, including toxicology results, has been concluded, and Ginn has ruled the cause of death as multiple drug intoxication, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office released on Friday. Fentanyl and methamphetamines were reportedly found in Paulus’ system.

The press release stated that the sheriff’s office investigation has revealed that the last person to be with Paulus was her boyfriend, Jeromy J. Miller, 42, of Sidney. It is believed that Paulus and Miller left Paulus’ mother’s house in Sidney following a birthday party. The pair were supposed to travel to Miller’s residence in Dayton at that time, according to previous reports.

The investigation is still pending. The investigative file will be forwarded to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The same morning that Paulus’ body was discovered, Miller was arrested at the intersection of Alcony-Conover Road and Loy Road after he was found lying in the middle of the road by a motorist. Miller was charged with fifth-degree felony resisting arrest and fourth-degree felony resisting arrest, and he was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Miller was released from the jail in the middle of June after those charges were dismissed in Miami County Municipal Court.

Miller is still facing minor misdemeanor charges in Miami County Municipal Court, including minor misdemeanor open container and minor misdemeanor possession of drugs.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

