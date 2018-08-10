Roeth exhibits champion lamb

COLUMBUS — Jacob Roeth of Troy exhibited the champion All Other Breeds Market Lamb at the Ohio State Fair.

Roeth competed against 273 exhibitors with 745 market lambs to win this honor. Gene Winn of Estancia, New Mexico, judged the July 25 competition.

Buckeye Online Equipment, Tom Butler Farms and OSIA LEAD Council Banner Booster Program purchased Roeth’s lamb for $975 at the fair’s market lamb sale.

Roeth is the son of Justin Roeth and a member of the Frisky Critters 4-H Club.