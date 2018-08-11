Mayors’ Concert upcoming

Staff report

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concert will be held on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.

The Dayton Philharmonic Band under the direction of Patrick Reynolds and Summer Chorus directed by Christine Smith, will be presenting the “Lights of Broadway,” featuring soprano vocalist Alaina Saliba and guest conductor Danny Elam.

Saliba is with the Department of Music at the University of Dayton; and Elam is retired as music director at Bethel Local Schools. This year marks the 26th anniversary of the event that also features Troy Mayor Michael Beamish as conductor for “His Honor March.”

This summer event is being presented by The Troy Foundation, the Kettering Health Network and the Premier Health Network/UVMC with additional support from many other businesses and individuals, allowing organizers to offer the concert free of charge to the public. Limited seating will be available, however participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Hobart Arena.

As in past years, handicapped parking will be available on South Market Street for the Prouty Plaza location and Girl Scouts will assist with wheelchairs.

Saliba https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Saliba.jpg Saliba Reynolds https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Reynolds.jpg Reynolds Elam https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Elam.jpg Elam