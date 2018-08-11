Lehman inducts new Hall of Fame members

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic High School Alumni Association proudly inducted five new members to the Lehman Catholic Hall of Fame at the school’s 12th annual Lehman Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held Saturday, Aug. 4.

Since this tradition began, the Hall of Fame committee has sought to honor not only alumni but outstanding faculty and supporters of Lehman Catholic. The Hall of Fame evening began with Mass celebrated by Father Daniel Hess in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel at Lehman Catholic High School, followed by cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and the induction ceremony.

The five distinguished individuals inducted this year are: Thomas J. Frantz, the late Lester R. Kloeker, the late Marilyn J. Kloeker, Benjamin P. Scott Sr., and William R. Zimmerman Sr.

“These five individuals have significantly impacted not only Lehman Catholic High School, but the community at large,” noted Principal Denise Stauffer. “Their generous gifts of time, treasure and talent have helped to connect the past with the future and to create a legacy for future Cavaliers.”

The Hall of Fame Committee co-chairman members who organized the event were Emily Goubeaux and Stephanie Sollmann, while Jerry Vanderhorst, Alumni Association president, served as the emcee for the evening.

The Lehman Alumni Association is dedicated to supporting the school by encouraging alumni of Lehman Catholic, Holy Angels High School, and Piqua Catholic High School to get involved through gifts of time, talent, or treasure. Proceeds from the annual Hall of Fame dinner fund scholarships for incoming Lehman Catholic students.