Showin’ off their swine skills

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County’s littlest showmen showed off their skills in peewee showmanship on Saturday morning.

Ivy Long, 5, of Covington, captured the judge’s eye in her division with her gilt “Miss Blackie.”

“I like working with them and brushing them,” she said. “I got a ribbon and a trophy. My favorite thing about showing at the fair is showing my pig.”

Long is the daughter of Josh and Libby Long of Covington.

Jorgia Roeth, 8, of Troy, won her age division with “Big Booty Judy” in the showmanship show.

“We work with the pigs. Daddy and Mommy act like judges at home. I like getting to out there and show in the ring.”

She is the daughter of Josh and Heather Roeth of Troy.

Luke Eichhorn, 3, of Casstown, won the youngest division of the day with his pig “Piper.”

“I like getting trophies. You have to look at the judge a lot,” he said. “I liked getting the candy, too.”

Each participant didn’t walk away from the show empty handed. Bags of candy were passed out to each child as they left the ring with their prized pigs.

Other winners include: Emma Havenar, age 6 division winner; Samantha Durst, age 7 division winner; adult women’s division Trelissa Lavy; and Sam Durst, adult men’s division winner. Lavy was named Showman of Showman for the contest.

Miami County Pork Princess Abigail Maxson hands Ivy Long, 5, of Covington, her showmanship trophy and candy at the annual pee-wee showmanship show at the Miami County Fair on Saturday. Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News

Swine showmanship a real treat