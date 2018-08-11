Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 3

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle on Palmer Road and Ross Road, Bethel Twp. for an equipment violation. After further investigation, the passenger of the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana.

Aug. 4

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy was dispatched to the E. Snyder Road and Casstown Sidney Road area on a welfare check. At the end of the investigation, an adult male was cited for child endangering and released with a summons to appear in court.

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy was notified of an assault that occurred in the jail between inmates. Inmate Biggs was charged with assault.

Aug. 5

CANDY GONE: A deputy responded to the Newton Local School on a report of the concession stand behind the school was broken into. One box of candy containing Snickers, M&M’s, Almond Joy were taken.

ARSON: A deputy responded to a suspicious car fire at 6700 Casstown Sidney Rd. (Garbry Big Woods, Miami County Park). Tommy Skaggs was arrested. The case is pending further investigation.

Aug. 6

WARRANT: Steven Hall was picked up at Tri County Regional Jail on a Miami County warrant and transported to the Miami County Jail.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the Montgomery county jail and picked up Amy Davis on an active warrant. She was incarcerated in the Miami County jail.

Aug. 7

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy assisted Troy Police where it was reported someone was trying to break into the listed address. K9 Bear was deployed and we checked the back yard for the subject. No one was found.

Aug. 8

WARRANT: A deputy responded to Huntington, WV in regards to picking up a female on an active warrant out of Miami County. The female was taken into custody and transported to Miami County Jail where she was incarcerated on Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

JUNK VEHICLES: Lt. Whaley initiated junk vehicle investigations at the request of Concord Township trustees at the following address: 1416 Waco Street and 1313 Spruce Street.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to our jail in reference to an assault between two inmates. The deputy was advised by Corrections Staff that the two involved was Tyler St Myers and Lucas Hammaker. Corrections Officer Queen advised he was working in Delta pod when he observed a fight start. He advised that St Myers stood up from the table and punched Hammaker in the head and shoulder areas. Hammaker fell to the ground and St Myers spit on him then swung a couple more times. St Myers when I spoke to him admitted he struck Hammaker several times because he got angry at him. St Myers stated Hammaker did not fight back or strike him. Hammaker advised he did want charges filed on St Myers.

Aug. 9

K9 ALERT: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for assured clear distance ahead in the area of Studebaker and State Route 202 in Bethel Twp. K9 Bear was deployed for a free air sniff. A probable cause search was conducted after positive K9 alert and marijuana was found. The driver cited for possession of marijuana and ACDA.

Aug. 10

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County I.F. in reference an assault complaint. At the conclusion of the investigation, one male was charged with assault.

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy responded to 1876 Monroe Concord Road, to the Wannemacher Preserve, on the report of a drug offense. Andrew Shleinitz, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Aug. 11

PURSUIT: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Fairview Road and Snodgrass Road in Springcreek Twp. for an assist agency for a high speed pursuit with Sidney Police Department. Officers did not actively pursue the vehicle due to the fact that it wrecked into an embankment prior to arrival. Upon further investigation, Dakota Kitchen was cited for criminal damage and her 1 year old son, who was also located in the vehicle, was released to its grandmother. Dakota also had several charges with Sidney Police Department and was transported to their jail by a Sidney Police Officer.