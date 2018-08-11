Rezoning meeting set for 107-acres off of Piqua-Troy

TROY — The economic and development committee will hold a meeting at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at City Hall in regarding to the rezoning of 107 acres on Piqua-Troy Road for development. The committee meeting is open to the public.

The owner and applicant is Frank Harlow of Halifax Land Company. If approved, the development, called Halifax Villas, will be completed in two phases. According to the planning commission report, the homes will be marketed to the “empty nester” and include an assisted-living facility in its future plans. The first phase will be residential use with a 3,000-square-foot private clubhouse for resident use. The first phase includes 101 single-family lots on the west side of Piqua-Troy Road on 50.858 acres. The east side of Piqua-Troy Road will consist of 159 zero lot line town homes on 32.35 acres and a private clubhouse and private space on 11.3 acres. The proposed value of the single-family homes will be $275,000 to 350,000, and the town homes will be valued at $175,000 and up.

The development will include private streets, so the city would not provide curbs or sidewalks and the maintenance of the private streets will be the responsibility of the homeowner’s association.

The development will have city water and sewer services along with seven retention ponds and two detention ponds throughout the development. City trash service is not included. The property is within the city limits and in Miami East School District.

The second phase of the development will include a future site for an assisted-living facility (8.1 acres). An amendment to the Planned Development will be required in the future to show the development of phase two. The phase two area was formerly the subject of a referendum and the developer, Nottingham Inc. has since withdrawn the rezoning application. This spring, local residents placed a referendum of the rezoning ordinance to stop development of 11 proposed lots on the site, primarily due to flooding issues in the Finsbury area, specifically the Kidder Ditch area.

Proposed Halifax Villas to build 260 homes