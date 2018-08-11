Best of Show Baked Good Sale annual tradition

MIAMI COUNTY — The blue ribbon bakers bid good-bye to their sweet treats during the annual Best of Show Baked Goods Auction on Saturday.

Best of Show exhibitors from the Art Hall paraded their prize-winning goodies, enticing the audience to gobble up their grand-prize treats, with the highest winner receiving the goods.

Local auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stitcher rattled off bids for the Art Hall winners on Saturday afternoon. Twenty-five percent of the sales stay in the hall and the winners pocket the rest of the proceeds.

Emma Brumbaugh, 6, of Tipp City, wouldn’t give away her family’s secret recipe for her prize winning banana bread as she waited in line. She attended the annual auction with her father Kyle. Kyle shared it was a third generation family recipe that earned their daughter a purple ribbon.

“I like looking around at stuff (at the fair). I really liked the bunnies,” she said.

Long-time bake sale supporter Karen Honeyman, of Troy, took home Emma’s banana bread to enjoy through the fair week.

Honeyman has been a longtime volunteer at the Art Hall as a judge in a variety of events at the Miami County Fair. She bid on several items including the fair’s prize winning banana bread.

Haley Matheny, 5, of Bradford, had family members in a bidding war for her no bake cookies, which brought more than $200.

“I made them with my mom,” she said.

The soon-to-be Kindergartner at Newton Elementary School also said she enjoyed showing pigs and goats at the Miami County Fair.

Local auctioneer Scott Pence takes bids outside of the Art Hall at the annual Best in Show baked goods sale on Saturday. Emma Brumbaugh, 5, of Tipp City, won Best in Show for her banana bread. Proceeds benefit the baker and the Art Hall at the Miami County Fair. Left, Emma Brumbaugh, 5, of Tipp City, treats Karen Honeyman, of Troy, to her Best in Show banana bread.

Sales benefit Art Hall and exhibitors each year