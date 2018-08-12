4-H gets things cooking in food revue

MIAMI COUNTY — The Junior and Senior 4-H Foods and Nutrition Revues saw a variety of tasty treats on Sunday afternoon in the Duke Lundgard Building at the Miami County Fair.

Alyssa Anderson, a member of the Food and Fashion Board, introduced the each of the participants in the Junior 4-H Foods and Nutrition Revue.

Megan Robinson of Troy placed first in the Junior 4-H Foods and Nutrition Revue with her yeast bread. Megan said that she chose this recipe so she could learn how to make yeast bread after completing quick bread last year.

“It feels good, like an accomplishment,” Megan said after winning first place.

Megan has been a member of the Leprechauns 4-H Club and has been cooking for five years.

“I like seeing the end product just to see what you created on your own,” Megan said.

Megan will be going into the eighth grade at Troy Junior High School.

Audrey Huelskamp of Vandalia placed second with her tropic shake, which she said could be used as a refreshing drink or snack. Huelskamp said that she chose this project because she loved to cook and wanted to learn more about cooking. Huelskamp has been a member of the Leprechauns 4-H Club for two years and will be going into the fifth grade at Smith Middle School in Vandalia-Butler schools.

Hannah Robinson of Troy placed in third with her yogurt parfait, which she said could be used as a healthy breakfast option or an after-school snack. Hannah, who has been member of the Leprechauns 4-H Club for three years, has also been cooking for two years in 4-H. Hannah will be going into the sixth grade at the Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building in Troy.

Drake Burkett of Tipp City placed in fourth with his whole wheat waffles. Drake, who has been a member of the Button Buddies 4-H Club for five years, said that he choose this project because he thought it would be fun. He will be going into the fifth grade at L.T. Ball Intermediate School in Tipp City this fall.

James Burkett of Tipp City placed in fifth with his butterscotch squares, which he said could be used as a dessert or snack. James, also a member of the Button Buddies 4-H Club, will be going into the fourth grade at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

In the following Senior 4-H Foods and Nutrition Revue, Gabe Cusick of Troy placed first with his grilled pizza and was the only participant in the senior revue.

Cusick, a member of the Concord Odd and Ends 4-H Club, has been cooking for five years and involved in 4-H activities for six years. He said that his favorite part of 4-H was “the variety of projects and and learning different skills that I can use later in life.”

Cusick will be a freshman at Troy High School.

Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest From left to right, the winners in the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue included Megan Robinson of Troy and the Leprechauns 4-H Club in first place; Audrey Huelskamp of Vandalia and the Leprechauns 4-H Club in second place; Hannah Robinson of Troy and the Leprechauns 4-H Club in third place; Drake Burkett of Tipp City and the Button Buddies 4-H Club in fourth place; and James Burkett of Tipp City and the Button Buddies 4-H Club in fifth place. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Foods-junior-group-photo-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest From left to right, the winners in the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue included Megan Robinson of Troy and the Leprechauns 4-H Club in first place; Audrey Huelskamp of Vandalia and the Leprechauns 4-H Club in second place; Hannah Robinson of Troy and the Leprechauns 4-H Club in third place; Drake Burkett of Tipp City and the Button Buddies 4-H Club in fourth place; and James Burkett of Tipp City and the Button Buddies 4-H Club in fifth place. Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Miranda Tatom, right, a member of the Food and Fashion Board, announces Gabe Cusick of Troy and the Concord Odd and Ends 4-H Club as the first place winner in the Senior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Foods-senior-Gabe-Cusick-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Miranda Tatom, right, a member of the Food and Fashion Board, announces Gabe Cusick of Troy and the Concord Odd and Ends 4-H Club as the first place winner in the Senior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue. Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Megan Robinson of Troy and the Leprechauns 4-H Club shows her yeast breads in the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue, which won first place. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Foods-junior-Megan-Robinson-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Megan Robinson of Troy and the Leprechauns 4-H Club shows her yeast breads in the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue, which won first place. Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Audrey Huelskamp of Vandalia, left, shows her tropic shake while Alyssa Anderson, a member of the Food and Fashion Board, introduces Huelskamp and her project, which won second place during the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Foods-junior-Audrey-Huelskamp-rgb.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Audrey Huelskamp of Vandalia, left, shows her tropic shake while Alyssa Anderson, a member of the Food and Fashion Board, introduces Huelskamp and her project, which won second place during the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue. Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Hannah Robinson of Troy shows her yogurt parfait during the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue, in which she placed third. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Foods-junior-Hannah-Robinson-rgb-.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Hannah Robinson of Troy shows her yogurt parfait during the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue, in which she placed third. Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Drake Burkett of Tipp City, left, shows his whole wheat waffles while Alyssa Anderson, a member of the Food and Fashion Board, introduces Burkett and his project, which placed fourth in the Junior 4-H Foods and Nutrition Revue. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Foods-junior-Drake-Burkett-rgb.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Drake Burkett of Tipp City, left, shows his whole wheat waffles while Alyssa Anderson, a member of the Food and Fashion Board, introduces Burkett and his project, which placed fourth in the Junior 4-H Foods and Nutrition Revue. Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest James Burkett of Tipp City placed fifth in the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue with his butterscotch squares. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Foods-junior-James-Burkett-rgb.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest James Burkett of Tipp City placed fifth in the Junior 4-H Food and Nutrition Revue with his butterscotch squares. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Miami-County-Fair-6.jpg

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com