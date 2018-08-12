Open Breeding Sheep Show results

Class 701 Hampshires
Ram Lambs
1 Sidney McAllister
Yearling Ewe
1 Sidney McAllister
2 PK Farms
Ewe Lamb
1 Helsinger Family
2 PK Farms
3 PK Farms
4 Helsinger Family
5 Sidney McAllister
Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs
1 PK Farms
2 Helsinger Family
Champion Hampshire Ram
Sidney McAllister
Champion Hampshire Ewe
Sidney McAllister
Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe
Helsinger Family
Yearling Ram
1 Mike Fox
2 Randy Anthony
Ram Lamb
1 Robert Sando
2 Randy Anthony
3 Tim Petry
4 Mike Fox
5 Robert Sando
6 Tim Petry
Pen of Two Ram Lambs
1 Mike Fox
2 Robert Sando
3 Tim Petry
Yearling Ewe
1 Robert Sando
2 Mike Fox
3 Tim Petry
4 Mike Fox
5 Robert Sando
6 Tim Petry
7 Randy Anthony
Pen of Two Yearling Ewes
1 Mike Fox
2 Robert Sando
3 Tim Petry
Ewe Lamb
1 Tim Petry
2 Robert Sando
3 Mike Fox
4 Tim Petry
5 Mike Fox
6 Robert Sando
7 Randy Anthony
Pen of Two Ewe Lambs
1 Mike Fox
2 Robert Sando
Pair of Lambs
1 Mike Fox
2 Robert Sando
Flock
1 Mike Fox
2 Robert Sando
3 Tim Petry
Champion Shropshire Ram
Mike Fox
Reserve Champion Shropshire Ram
Mike Fox
Champion Shropshire Ewe
Robert Sando
Reserve Champion Shropshire Ewe
Mike Fox
Class 703 Oxford
Yearling Ram
1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
Ram Lamb
1 Cedar Lane Farm
2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
3 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
4 Tim Vondenhuevel
5 Tim Vondenhuevel
6 Cedar Lane Farm
Pen of Two Ram Lambs
1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
2 Tim Vondenhuevel
3 Cedar Lane Farm
Yearling Ewe
1 Cedar Lane Farm
2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
3 Cedar Lane Farm
4 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
Pen of Two Yearling Ewes
1 Cedar Lane Farm
2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
Ewe Lamb
1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
3 Cedar Lane Farm
4 Tim Vondenhuevel
5 Tim Vondenhuevel
6 Cedar Lane Farm
Pen of Two Ewe Lambs
1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
2 Tim Vondenhuevel
3 Cedar Lane Farm
Pair of Lambs, Both Sexes
1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
2 Cedar Lane Farm
3 Tim Vondenhuevel
Flock
1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel
2 Cedar Lane Farm
Champion Oxford Ram
Cedar Lane Farm
Reserve Champion Oxford Ram
Kaleb Vondenhuevel
Champion Oxford Ewe
Cedar Lane Farm
Reserve Champion Oxford Ewe
Kaleb Vondenhuevel
Dorset
Ram Lamb
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Samantha McAllister
3 Charles Inbody
4 Tim Vondenhuevel
5 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
6 Tim Vondenhuevel
7 Charles Inbody
Pen of Two Ram Lambs
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Tim Vondenhuevel
3 Charles Inbody
Yearling Ewe
1 Charles Inbody
2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
3 Charles Inbody
4 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
5 Samantha McAllister
6 Tim Vondenhuevel
7 Tim Vondenhuevel
Pair of Yearling Ewes
1 Charles Inbody
2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
3 Tim Vondenhuevel
Ewe Lamb
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
3 Elifritz Family
4 Samantha McAllister
5 Elifritz Family
6 Charles Inbody
7 Charles Inbody
Pen of Two Ewe Lambs
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Elifritz Family
3 Charles Inbody
4 Tim Vondenhuevel
Pair of Lambs
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Elifritz Family
3 Charles Inbody
4 Tim Vondenhuevel
Flock
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Charles Inbody
3 Tim Vondenhuevel
Champion Dorset Ram
Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Reserve Champion Dorset Ram
Samantha McAllister
Champion Dorset Ewe
Charles Inbody
Reserve Champion Dorset Ewe
Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Natural Color
Yearling Ram
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Ram Lamb
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
3 Bailey Towery
4 Eli Davidson
Pen of Two Ram Lambs
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Yearling Ewe
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
3 Bailey Towery
4 Eli Davidson
Pen of Yearling Ewes
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Ewe Lamb
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
3 Eli Davidson
4 Bailey Towery
Pair of Two Ewe Lambs
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Flock
1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Champion Natural Color Ram
Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Reserve Champion Natural Color Ram
Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Champion Natural Color Ewe
Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Reserve Champion Natural Color Ewe
Kodi and Kamron Paulus
Southdowns
Yearling Ram
1 Gary Hornbeck
Ram Lamb
1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
2 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Pen of Two Ram Lambs
1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Yearling Ewe
1 Gary Hornbeck
2 Sidney McAllister
3 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
4 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Pen of Two Yearling Ewes
1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Ewe Lamb
1 Sidney McAllister
2 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
3 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Pen of Two Ewe Lambs
1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Pair of Lambs
1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Flock
1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Champion Southdown Ram
Gary Hornbeck
Reserve Champion Southdown Ram
Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel
Champion Southdown Ewe
Gary Hornbeck
Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe
Sidney McAllister
Corriedale
Ram Lamb
1 Cedar Lane Farm
Yearling Ewe
1 Cedar Lane Farm
Ewe Lamb
1 Cedar Lane Farm
Champion Corriedale Ram
Cedar Lane Farm
Champion Corriedale Ewe
Cedar Lane Farm
Reserve Champion Corriedale Ewe
Cedar Lane Farm
Suffolk
Ewe Lamb
1 Sidney McAllister
Champion Corriedale Ewe
Sidney McAllister
Rambouillets
Yearling Ram
1 Bill Davidson
Ram Lamb
1 Bill Davidson
2 Bill Davidson
3 Eli Davidson
4 Eli Davidson
Pair of Ram Lambs
1 Bill Davidson
2 Eli Davidson
Yearling Ewe
1 Bill Davidson
2 Bill Davidson
3 Eli Davidson
4 Eli Davidson
Pair of Yearling Ewes
1 Bill Davidson
2 Eli Davidson
Ewe Lamb
1 Bill Davidson
2 Bill Davidson
3 Eli Davidson
4 Eli Davidson
Pair of Ewe Lambs
1 Bill Davidson
2 Eli Davidson
Pen of Two Lambs
1 Bill Davidson
2 Eli Davidson
Flock
1 Bill Davidson
2 Eli Davidson
Champion Rambouillet Ram
Bill Davidson
Reserve Champion Rambouillet Ram
Bill Davidson
Champion Rambouillet Ewe
Bill Davidson
Reserve Champion Rambouillet Ewe
Bill Davidson
All Other Breeds (Meat)
Yearling Ram
1 Charles Inbody
Ram Lamb
1 Charles Inbody
2 Charles Inbody
Pen of Two Ram Lambs
1 Charles Inbody
Yearling Ewe
1 Charles Inbody
2 Charles Inbody
3 Ethan Fine
4 Whyatt Hilty
5 Whyatt Hilty
Pen of Two Yearling Ewes
1 Whyatt Hilty
2 Charles Inbody
Ewe Lamb
1 Charles Inbody
2 Sidney McAllister
3 Charles Inbody
4 Whyatt Hilty
5 Whyatt Hilty
Pair of Two Ewe Lambs
1 Charles Inbody
Pair of Lambs
1 Charles Inbody
Flock
1 Charles Inbody
Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ram
Charles Inbody
Reserve Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ram
Charles Inbody
Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ewe
Charles Inbody
Reserve Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ewe
Charles Inbody
All Other Breeds (Wool)
Yearling Ram
1 Robert Sando
2 Whyatt Hilty
3 Robert Sando
Ramb Lamb
1 Whyatt Hilty
2 Whyatt Hilty
3 Robert Sando
4 Robert Sando
Pair of Ram Lambs
1 Robert Sando
2 Whyatt Hilty
Yearling Ewe
1 Robert Sando
2 Robert Sando
3 Whyatt Hilty
4 Whyatt Hilty
Pen of Two Yearling Ewes
1 Robert Sando
2 Whyatt Hilty
Ewe Lamb
1 Robert Sando
2 Robert Sando
3 Whyatt Hilty
4 Whyatt Hilty
Pen of Two Ewe Lambs
1 Robert Sando
2 Whyatt Hilty
Pen of Two Lambs
1 Robert Sando
2 Whyatt Hilty
Flock
1 Robert Sando
2 Whyatt Hilty
Champion A. O. B. (Wool) Ram
Whyatt Hilty
Reserve Champion A.O.B. (Wool) Ram
Robert Sando
Champion A.O.B. (Wool) Ewe
Robert Sando
Reserve Champion A.O.B. (Wool) Ewe
Robert Sando
Crossbreds
Yearling Ewe
1 PK Farms
2 PK Farms
Pen of Two Yearling Ewes
1 PK Farms
Ewe Lambs
1 PK Farms
2 Elifritz Family
3 Elifritz Family
4 PK Farms
5 Mike Fox
6 Mike Fox
7 Alek Fine
Pair of Ewe Lambs
1 Elifritz Family
2 PK Farms
Champion Crossbred Ewe
PK Farms
Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe
Elifritz Family
Supreme Champion Ram
Gary Hornbeck Southdown
Reserve Supreme Champion Ram
Kodi and Kamron Paulus Natural
Supreme Champion Ewe
Kodi and Kamron Paulus Natural
Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe
Cedar Lane Farm Corriedale
Supreme Champion Flock
Kodi and Kamron Paulus Natural
Reserve Supreme Champion Flock
Mike Fox Shropshire