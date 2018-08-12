Posted on by

Open Breeding Sheep Show results


Class 701 Hampshires

Ram Lambs

1 Sidney McAllister

Yearling Ewe

1 Sidney McAllister

2 PK Farms

Ewe Lamb

1 Helsinger Family

2 PK Farms

3 PK Farms

4 Helsinger Family

5 Sidney McAllister

Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 PK Farms

2 Helsinger Family

Champion Hampshire Ram

Sidney McAllister

Champion Hampshire Ewe

Sidney McAllister

Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe

Helsinger Family

Yearling Ram

1 Mike Fox

2 Randy Anthony

Ram Lamb

1 Robert Sando

2 Randy Anthony

3 Tim Petry

4 Mike Fox

5 Robert Sando

6 Tim Petry

Pen of Two Ram Lambs

1 Mike Fox

2 Robert Sando

3 Tim Petry

Yearling Ewe

1 Robert Sando

2 Mike Fox

3 Tim Petry

4 Mike Fox

5 Robert Sando

6 Tim Petry

7 Randy Anthony

Pen of Two Yearling Ewes

1 Mike Fox

2 Robert Sando

3 Tim Petry

Ewe Lamb

1 Tim Petry

2 Robert Sando

3 Mike Fox

4 Tim Petry

5 Mike Fox

6 Robert Sando

7 Randy Anthony

Pen of Two Ewe Lambs

1 Mike Fox

2 Robert Sando

Pair of Lambs

1 Mike Fox

2 Robert Sando

Flock

1 Mike Fox

2 Robert Sando

3 Tim Petry

Champion Shropshire Ram

Mike Fox

Reserve Champion Shropshire Ram

Mike Fox

Champion Shropshire Ewe

Robert Sando

Reserve Champion Shropshire Ewe

Mike Fox

Class 703 Oxford

Yearling Ram

1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

Ram Lamb

1 Cedar Lane Farm

2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

3 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

4 Tim Vondenhuevel

5 Tim Vondenhuevel

6 Cedar Lane Farm

Pen of Two Ram Lambs

1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

2 Tim Vondenhuevel

3 Cedar Lane Farm

Yearling Ewe

1 Cedar Lane Farm

2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

3 Cedar Lane Farm

4 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

Pen of Two Yearling Ewes

1 Cedar Lane Farm

2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

Ewe Lamb

1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

2 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

3 Cedar Lane Farm

4 Tim Vondenhuevel

5 Tim Vondenhuevel

6 Cedar Lane Farm

Pen of Two Ewe Lambs

1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

2 Tim Vondenhuevel

3 Cedar Lane Farm

Pair of Lambs, Both Sexes

1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

2 Cedar Lane Farm

3 Tim Vondenhuevel

Flock

1 Kaleb Vondenhuevel

2 Cedar Lane Farm

Champion Oxford Ram

Cedar Lane Farm

Reserve Champion Oxford Ram

Kaleb Vondenhuevel

Champion Oxford Ewe

Cedar Lane Farm

Reserve Champion Oxford Ewe

Kaleb Vondenhuevel

Dorset

Ram Lamb

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Samantha McAllister

3 Charles Inbody

4 Tim Vondenhuevel

5 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

6 Tim Vondenhuevel

7 Charles Inbody

Pen of Two Ram Lambs

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Tim Vondenhuevel

3 Charles Inbody

Yearling Ewe

1 Charles Inbody

2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

3 Charles Inbody

4 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

5 Samantha McAllister

6 Tim Vondenhuevel

7 Tim Vondenhuevel

Pair of Yearling Ewes

1 Charles Inbody

2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

3 Tim Vondenhuevel

Ewe Lamb

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

3 Elifritz Family

4 Samantha McAllister

5 Elifritz Family

6 Charles Inbody

7 Charles Inbody

Pen of Two Ewe Lambs

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Elifritz Family

3 Charles Inbody

4 Tim Vondenhuevel

Pair of Lambs

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Elifritz Family

3 Charles Inbody

4 Tim Vondenhuevel

Flock

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Charles Inbody

3 Tim Vondenhuevel

Champion Dorset Ram

Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Reserve Champion Dorset Ram

Samantha McAllister

Champion Dorset Ewe

Charles Inbody

Reserve Champion Dorset Ewe

Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Natural Color

Yearling Ram

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Ram Lamb

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

3 Bailey Towery

4 Eli Davidson

Pen of Two Ram Lambs

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Yearling Ewe

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

3 Bailey Towery

4 Eli Davidson

Pen of Yearling Ewes

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Ewe Lamb

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

2 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

3 Eli Davidson

4 Bailey Towery

Pair of Two Ewe Lambs

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Flock

1 Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Champion Natural Color Ram

Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Reserve Champion Natural Color Ram

Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Champion Natural Color Ewe

Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Reserve Champion Natural Color Ewe

Kodi and Kamron Paulus

Southdowns

Yearling Ram

1 Gary Hornbeck

Ram Lamb

1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

2 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Pen of Two Ram Lambs

1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Yearling Ewe

1 Gary Hornbeck

2 Sidney McAllister

3 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

4 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Pen of Two Yearling Ewes

1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Ewe Lamb

1 Sidney McAllister

2 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

3 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Pen of Two Ewe Lambs

1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Pair of Lambs

1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Flock

1 Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Champion Southdown Ram

Gary Hornbeck

Reserve Champion Southdown Ram

Randy Mason/ Tim Vondenhuevel

Champion Southdown Ewe

Gary Hornbeck

Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe

Sidney McAllister

Corriedale

Ram Lamb

1 Cedar Lane Farm

Yearling Ewe

1 Cedar Lane Farm

Ewe Lamb

1 Cedar Lane Farm

Champion Corriedale Ram

Cedar Lane Farm

Champion Corriedale Ewe

Cedar Lane Farm

Reserve Champion Corriedale Ewe

Cedar Lane Farm

Suffolk

Ewe Lamb

1 Sidney McAllister

Champion Corriedale Ewe

Sidney McAllister

Rambouillets

Yearling Ram

1 Bill Davidson

Ram Lamb

1 Bill Davidson

2 Bill Davidson

3 Eli Davidson

4 Eli Davidson

Pair of Ram Lambs

1 Bill Davidson

2 Eli Davidson

Yearling Ewe

1 Bill Davidson

2 Bill Davidson

3 Eli Davidson

4 Eli Davidson

Pair of Yearling Ewes

1 Bill Davidson

2 Eli Davidson

Ewe Lamb

1 Bill Davidson

2 Bill Davidson

3 Eli Davidson

4 Eli Davidson

Pair of Ewe Lambs

1 Bill Davidson

2 Eli Davidson

Pen of Two Lambs

1 Bill Davidson

2 Eli Davidson

Flock

1 Bill Davidson

2 Eli Davidson

Champion Rambouillet Ram

Bill Davidson

Reserve Champion Rambouillet Ram

Bill Davidson

Champion Rambouillet Ewe

Bill Davidson

Reserve Champion Rambouillet Ewe

Bill Davidson

All Other Breeds (Meat)

Yearling Ram

1 Charles Inbody

Ram Lamb

1 Charles Inbody

2 Charles Inbody

Pen of Two Ram Lambs

1 Charles Inbody

Yearling Ewe

1 Charles Inbody

2 Charles Inbody

3 Ethan Fine

4 Whyatt Hilty

5 Whyatt Hilty

Pen of Two Yearling Ewes

1 Whyatt Hilty

2 Charles Inbody

Ewe Lamb

1 Charles Inbody

2 Sidney McAllister

3 Charles Inbody

4 Whyatt Hilty

5 Whyatt Hilty

Pair of Two Ewe Lambs

1 Charles Inbody

Pair of Lambs

1 Charles Inbody

Flock

1 Charles Inbody

Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ram

Charles Inbody

Reserve Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ram

Charles Inbody

Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ewe

Charles Inbody

Reserve Champion A. O. B. (Meat) Ewe

Charles Inbody

All Other Breeds (Wool)

Yearling Ram

1 Robert Sando

2 Whyatt Hilty

3 Robert Sando

Ramb Lamb

1 Whyatt Hilty

2 Whyatt Hilty

3 Robert Sando

4 Robert Sando

Pair of Ram Lambs

1 Robert Sando

2 Whyatt Hilty

Yearling Ewe

1 Robert Sando

2 Robert Sando

3 Whyatt Hilty

4 Whyatt Hilty

Pen of Two Yearling Ewes

1 Robert Sando

2 Whyatt Hilty

Ewe Lamb

1 Robert Sando

2 Robert Sando

3 Whyatt Hilty

4 Whyatt Hilty

Pen of Two Ewe Lambs

1 Robert Sando

2 Whyatt Hilty

Pen of Two Lambs

1 Robert Sando

2 Whyatt Hilty

Flock

1 Robert Sando

2 Whyatt Hilty

Champion A. O. B. (Wool) Ram

Whyatt Hilty

Reserve Champion A.O.B. (Wool) Ram

Robert Sando

Champion A.O.B. (Wool) Ewe

Robert Sando

Reserve Champion A.O.B. (Wool) Ewe

Robert Sando

Crossbreds

Yearling Ewe

1 PK Farms

2 PK Farms

Pen of Two Yearling Ewes

1 PK Farms

Ewe Lambs

1 PK Farms

2 Elifritz Family

3 Elifritz Family

4 PK Farms

5 Mike Fox

6 Mike Fox

7 Alek Fine

Pair of Ewe Lambs

1 Elifritz Family

2 PK Farms

Champion Crossbred Ewe

PK Farms

Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe

Elifritz Family

Supreme Champion Ram

Gary Hornbeck Southdown

Reserve Supreme Champion Ram

Kodi and Kamron Paulus Natural

Supreme Champion Ewe

Kodi and Kamron Paulus Natural

Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe

Cedar Lane Farm Corriedale

Supreme Champion Flock

Kodi and Kamron Paulus Natural

Reserve Supreme Champion Flock

Mike Fox Shropshire