2018 Miami County Junior Fair Dog Show results

Obedience
Beginner Novice A
1 Lauryn Lavy
2 Maddie Stewart
3 Brylee Yohey
4 Mattias Hilliard
Beginner Novice B
1 Payten Nitschke
2 Keenan Melton
3 Natalie Zietz
Pre-Novice
1 Alexis Cook
2 Gracie LaPointe
3 Trinity Smith
4 Aryana Wilson
5 Grace Crow
6 Lillian Alexander
7 Lexie Williams
Novice B
1 Alexis Cook
Showmanship
Junior Division A
1 Mattias Hilliard
2 Isabel Eichhorn
Intermediate Division A
1 Keenan Melton
2 Brylee Yohey
Senior Division A
1 Lauryn Lavy
2 Maddie Stewart
Junior Division B
1 Gracie LaPointe
2 Payten Nitschke
Intermediate Division B
1 Trinity Smith
2 Grace Crow
3 Lexie Williams
4 Lillian Alexander
Senior Division B
1 Aryana Wilson
2 Alexis Cook
Rally
Novice A
1 Grace Crow
2 Keenan Melton
3 Lauryn Lavy
4 Maddie Stewart
5 Gracie LaPointe
6 Mattias Hilliard
Novice B
1 Lexie Williams
2 Payten Nitschke
3 Lillian Alexander
Intermediate B
1 Alexis Cook
2 Trinity Smith