2018 Miami County Junior Fair Dog Show results


Obedience

Beginner Novice A

1 Lauryn Lavy

2 Maddie Stewart

3 Brylee Yohey

4 Mattias Hilliard

Beginner Novice B

1 Payten Nitschke

2 Keenan Melton

3 Natalie Zietz

Pre-Novice

1 Alexis Cook

2 Gracie LaPointe

3 Trinity Smith

4 Aryana Wilson

5 Grace Crow

6 Lillian Alexander

7 Lexie Williams

Novice B

1 Alexis Cook

Showmanship

Junior Division A

1 Mattias Hilliard

2 Isabel Eichhorn

Intermediate Division A

1 Keenan Melton

2 Brylee Yohey

Senior Division A

1 Lauryn Lavy

2 Maddie Stewart

Junior Division B

1 Gracie LaPointe

2 Payten Nitschke

Intermediate Division B

1 Trinity Smith

2 Grace Crow

3 Lexie Williams

4 Lillian Alexander

Senior Division B

1 Aryana Wilson

2 Alexis Cook

Rally

Novice A

1 Grace Crow

2 Keenan Melton

3 Lauryn Lavy

4 Maddie Stewart

5 Gracie LaPointe

6 Mattias Hilliard

Novice B

1 Lexie Williams

2 Payten Nitschke

3 Lillian Alexander

Intermediate B

1 Alexis Cook

2 Trinity Smith