Young fashionistas show off flair at the fair

MIAMI COUNTY — Participating in the Miami County Fair 4-H is “sew” fun.

Riley Blair walked the runway at the Duke Lundgard building, showing off the dress she and her mother Beth sewed for the 4-H Junior Clothing Revue.

Blair placed second in the contest with the coral and denim sundress with lace trim on the shoulder straps and hem. The denim featured gold unicorns, which she also used to accessorize her outfit.

“I really liked picking out the fabrics and the trim and customize it,” she said. “In the stores, you may find a dress you like but you don’t really like the colors in it. I’m not a fan of hot pink, but I like the coral. Coral is the one shade of pink that I’ll wear. It’s fun to customize.”

Blair explained that she used an online pattern to create the dress for the Miami County Fair.

“There were different styles to choose from,” she said.

Blair is a member of the Bits and Pieces 4-H. She will be a sixth grader at Miami East Junior High School.

Hannah Robinson, of Troy, won the blue ribbon for the Clothing Revue junior category. Robinson studied the “Shopping Savvy” project. The project includes how to take inventory of the clothes the teen already had and then how to wash and care for them. She also learned how to compare different brands.

“I learned I had a lot more clothes than I actually needed, which was taking up space for the clothes that I do wear. It also taught me how to take care of my clothes and how to make them last longer with washing and drying of them and not mix reds and darks and whites together, or you could get a bad result,” said Robinson, who will be an eighth grader at Troy Junior High School.

Robinson said she wanted to try out the project because she loves fashion and shopping.

“I like customizing my own clothes and I’m way into fashion, so I thought ‘Shopping Savvy’ sounded perfect for me,” she said. “I thought it was cool to learn more about the behind the scenes of what people wear and where it’s from and the different sizes.”

The youths’ projects are on display throughout the Miami County Fair in the Junior Fair booths located in the Duke Lundgard building.

