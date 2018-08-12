Alumni reunite to share 4-H memories

MIAMI COUNTY — The annual Miami County Fair is a place where time seems to stand still all the while making new memories with family and friends.

Through social media and its Facebook group “Miami County 4-H Alumni,” former members of 4-H gathered in the Duke Lundgard building for a special homecoming.

Eve Cusac-Seale shared how the group first gathered last year and decided to make it an annual Miami County Fair tradition to be held Saturday evening of the fair.

“It’s just great to get together and hang out,” she shared. More than 50 fair-goers, including local attendees and those who were visiting from out of state, shard memories of 4-H camp, BBQ and of course, their fair memories.

“We wanted to keep it simple and informal to just gather together and share memories,” she said.

The group has formed a committee including Elaine Kirby, Rod Bair, Mel Shively and Mary Beth Benham George. The alumni also are heading up a donation drive to raise money for a special project. Mark Davis had the idea to replace the aged and deteriorating plaque honoring late Indian Hills 4-H Camp director Jerry Goedde with a new bronze, etched plaque to add to the campgrounds. The cost of the new plaque is estimated to be $2,600.

“4-H was my summer life,” said Tom Goedde, of Piqua. His father served as the first Indian Hills 4-H camp director, as well as a county extension agency. Goedde’s mother, Jean, served as the camp’s nurse and swim instructor.

The group exchanged 4-H camp memories including the time the camp pool caught on fire following its traditional candlelight service and many, many more fond camp shenanigans over the decades. The group also shared how 4-H shaped them into the successful teachers, lawyers and conservationists, and other career professionals, as well as into successful community members today.

The group shares 4-H photos, news clippings and other memorabilia through its Facebook page. For more information on how to donate to the Jerry Goedde plaque project, contact Mark Davis at mdavis11@woh.rr.com.

The group will meet each Saturday evening of the fair at the Duke Lundgard building. The reunion is open to any and all who enjoy sharing 4-H camp and fair memories.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Miami County 4-H club alumni Mark Davis, Rodney Bair, and Tom Goedde, left to right, chat in the Duke Lundgard Building on Saturday during the second annual Miami County 4-H reunion.

Group raising funds for Goedde memorial plaque