Art and Horticulture Hall results

Exhibitor Name Division Number and Division Class and Class Description Place Title City
Mason McGuffey 101 — Farm Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 1 West Milton
Remington Selvidge 101 — Farm Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 1 New Carlisle
Carlyle Eley 101 — Farm Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 3 Piqua
Lee Morrow 101 — Farm Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 1 Covington
Clinton Shellenberger 101 — Farm Display 03 — Youth, Ages 14 to 18 1 Pleasant Hill
Mason McGuffey 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 1 West Milton
Trevor Shockey 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 2 Huber Heights
Autumn Gates 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 3 Casstown
Wyatt Black 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 1 Piqua
Madalyn McGuffey 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 2 West Milton
Micah Pyles—Dodds 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 3 Troy
Eleanor Anderson 103 — Recycled Materials 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and under 2 Troy
Trevor Shockey 103 — Recycled Materials 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and under 3 Huber Heights
Jackson Hollis 103 — Recycled Materials 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 1 Covington
Ciara Eversman 103 — Recycled Materials 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 2 Troy
Chet Snyder 103 — Recycled Materials 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 3 Troy
Owen Lewis 103 — Recycled Materials 03 — Youth, Ages 14 to 18 1 West Milton
Christian Roweton 103 — Recycled Materials 03 — Youth, Ages 14 to 18 2
Nancy Macey 103 — Recycled Materials 04 — Adult 1 Casstown
Amanda Yingst 103 — Recycled Materials 04 — Adult 2 Huber Heights
Mandy Lewis 103 — Recycled Materials 04 — Adult 3 West Milton
Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 01 — Oil Painting 1 Troy
Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 1 Troy
Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 2 Pleasant Hill
Emily Eversman 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 3 Troy
Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Water Color 1 Best of Show New Carlisle
Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Water Color 2 Pleasant Hill
Rachael Hodge 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Water Color 3 Tipp City
Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 04 — Pastel 1 Troy
Chet Snyder 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 04 — Pastel 2 Troy
Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 05 — Acrylic 1 Pleasant Hill
Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Mixed Media 1 New Carlisle
Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Mixed Media 2 Pleasant Hill
Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Mixed Media 3 Troy
Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 07 — Charcoal Drawing 1 New Carlisle
Rachael Hodge 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 07 — Charcoal Drawing 2 Tipp City
Rachael Hodge 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 08 — Other—Named 1 Tipp City
Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 08 — Other—Named 2 New Carlisle
Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 08 — Other—Named 3 Pleasant Hill
Anna Puthoff 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Coloring Page 1 Conover
Libby Wenrick 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Coloring Page 2 Troy
Clayton Robinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 01 — Oil Painting 1 Covington
Heath Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 01 — Oil Painting 2 Troy
Madison Gustin 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 01 — Oil Painting 3 Union
Arianna Vannus 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 1 Pleasant Hill
Quinn Bostick 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 2 Troy
Elisabeth Norman 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 3 Casstown
Dottie Everett 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 03 — Water Color 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Sophia Blackburn 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 03 — Water Color 2 West Milton
Thane Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 03 — Water Color 3 Troy
Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 04 — Collage 11 in by 14 in or less 1 Troy
Allie Suber 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 04 — Collage 11 in by 14 in or less 2 Troy
Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 04 — Collage 11 in by 14 in or less 3 Troy
Kalynn Cossette 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Troy
Brock Lyons 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 2 Covington
Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 3 Troy
Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 07 — Mixed Media 1 Troy
Riley Blair 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 07 — Mixed Media 2 Fletcher
Cole Bostick 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 07 — Mixed Media 3 Troy
Heath Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 01 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 1 Troy
Lilly Starry 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 01 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 2 Casstown
Cate Marchal 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 01 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 3 Pleasant Hill
Heath Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 02 — Crayon Drawing 1 Troy
Cassidy Iddings 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 02 — Crayon Drawing 2 Bradford
Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 02 — Crayon Drawing 3 Troy
Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 03 — Water Color 1 Troy
Parker Christman 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 03 — Water Color 2 Pleasant Hill
Kaylee Roweton 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 03 — Water Color 3 Casstown
Kennedy Swigart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 04 — Collage 11in by 14in or less 1 Troy
Eleanor Anderson 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 04 — Collage 11in by 14in or less 2 Troy
Heath Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 04 — Collage 11in by 14in or less 3 Troy
Bella Homan 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Pleasant Hill
Dylan Howell 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Fletcher
Eleanor Anderson 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 2 Troy
Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 3 Troy
Mason McGuffey 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 06 — Mixed Media 1 Best of Show West Milton
Lola McCarroll 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 06 — Mixed Media 2 West Milton
Parker Christman 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 06 — Mixed Media 3 Pleasant Hill
Austin Howell 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 07 — Color the Fair 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Jacob Eichhorn 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 07 — Color the Fair 2 Troy
Kennedy Swigart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 07 — Color the Fair 3 Troy
Camden Moore 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 01 — Crayon Drawing 1 Troy
Harlow Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 01 — Crayon Drawing 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Jackson Norman 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 04 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Casstown
Harlow Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 04 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 2 Fletcher
Eden Fernandez 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 06 — Color the Fair 1 Best of Show Troy
Charlie Craven 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 06 — Color the Fair 2 Fletcher
Harlow Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 06 — Color the Fair 3 Fletcher
Bridget Paton 108 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 14 to 18 01 — Ceramics, Glazed 1 Best of Show Troy
Brock Bostick 108 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Pottery or Clay, named method Used 1 Troy
Scarlett Garrett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Ceramics, glazed 1 Huber Heights
Chet Snyder 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Ceramics, glazed 2 Troy
Elyza Long 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Ceramics, other, name method used 1 Best of Show Covington
Dottie Everett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 03 — Pottery or Clay, name method used 1 Fletcher
Cole Bostick 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 03 — Pottery or Clay, name method used 2 Troy
Scarlett Garrett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 03 — Pottery or Clay, name method used 3 Huber Heights
Trevor Shockey 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under 01 — Ceramics, glazed 1 Best of Show Huber Heights
Eleanor Anderson 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under 01 — Ceramics, glazed 2 Troy
Paisley McCarroll 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Collection 1 Best of Show West Milton
Silas Starry 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Collection 2 Casstown
Colleen Black 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Collection 3 Piqua
Irie Pyles—Samuels 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Creative 1 Best of Show Troy
Sophia Blackburn 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Creative 2 West Milton
Lola McCarroll 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Collection 1 Best of Show West Milton
Klara Black 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Collection 2 Piqua
Liam Seiber 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Collection 3 Troy
Owen Pyles—Samuels 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Creative 1 Best of Show Troy
Parker Christman 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Creative 2 Pleasant Hill
Preston Christman 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Creative 3 Pleasant Hill
Libby Wenrick 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 01 — Necklace 1 Troy
Isabella Hutchinson 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 01 — Necklace 2 Troy
Arianna Vannus 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 01 — Necklace 3 Pleasant Hill
Maddie Moore 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 02 — Bracelet 1 Troy
Kalynn Cossette 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 02 — Bracelet 2 Troy
Tyler Quinn 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 02 — Bracelet 3 Troy
Libby Wenrick 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 03 — Earrings 1 Best of Show Troy
Tessa Lyons 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 03 — Earrings 2 Covington
Rachael Pfarrer 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Computer Comic Strip Art 1 New Carlisle
Libby Wenrick 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 1 Troy
Kacie Tackett 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Paper Mache 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill
Chet Snyder 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Paper Mache 2 Troy
Emma Sutherly 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Other, Named 1 Troy
Chet Snyder 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Other, Named 2 Troy
Emily Eversman 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Other, Named 3 Troy
Arianna Vannus 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Cross Stitch 2 Pleasant Hill
Sophia Blackburn 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Pillow 1 Best of Show West Milton
Scarlett Garrett 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Pillow 2 Huber Heights
Chet Snyder 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Pillow 3 Troy
Scarlett Garrett 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 1 Huber Heights
Madalyn McGuffey 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 2 West Milton
Kylie Brandon 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 3 New Carlisle
Charlie Craven 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepared for Hanging 1 Fletcher
Riley Blair 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepared for Hanging 2 Fletcher
Kennedy Swigart 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepared for Hanging 3 Troy
Thane Snyder 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 1 Troy
Dylan Brandon 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 2 New Carlisle
Adria Gustin 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 3 Union
Isabella Hutchinson 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Other, named 1 Troy
Cora Moore 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Other, named 2 Casstown
Jackson Hollis 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Other, named 3 Covington
Clinton Shellenberger 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 01 — People or Person 1 Pleasant Hill
Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 01 — People or Person 2 West Milton
Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 01 — People or Person 3 Tipp City
Kalli Teeters 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 02 — Placed or Landscapes 1 Best of Show Casstown
Caroline Cheney 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 02 — Placed or Landscapes 2 Troy
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 02 — Placed or Landscapes 3 Laura
Emma Sutherly 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 03 — Domestic Animals 1 Troy
Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 03 — Domestic Animals 2 Tipp City
Alexis Pfarrer 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 03 — Domestic Animals 3 New Carlisle
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 04 — Wildlife 1 Laura
Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 04 — Wildlife 2 West Milton
Alexis Pfarrer 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 04 — Wildlife 3 New Carlisle
Alexis Pfarrer 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 05 — Flowers 1 New Carlisle
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 05 — Flowers 2 Laura
Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 05 — Flowers 3 Troy
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 06 — Miami County Fair 1 Laura
Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 06 — Miami County Fair 2 Tipp City
Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 07 — Patriotic 1 West Milton
Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 07 — Patriotic 2 Tipp City
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 07 — Patriotic 3 Laura
Luke Vannus 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 08 — Themed — Orange 1 Pleasant Hill
Emma Sutherly 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 08 — Themed — Orange 2 Troy
Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 08 — Themed — Orange 3 Tipp City
Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 09 — Miscellaneous 1 Laura
Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 09 — Miscellaneous 2 Troy
Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 09 — Miscellaneous 3 West Milton
Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 01 — People or Person 1 Best of Show Tipp City
Tyla Johns 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 01 — People or Person 2 Laura
Bailey Superinger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 01 — People or Person 3 Covington
Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Places or Landscapes 1 Casstown
Lauryn Lammers 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Places or Landscapes 2 New Carlisle
Kylie Brandon 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Places or Landscapes 3 New Carlisle
Annika Paton 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Domestic Animals 1 Troy
Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Domestic Animals 2 Tipp City
Cassie 2 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Domestic Animals 3 New Carlisle
Brent Hartzell 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Wildlife 1 Houston
Maddie Moore 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Wildlife 2 Troy
Annika Paton 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Wildlife 3 Troy
Annika Paton 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Flowers 1 Troy
Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Flowers 2 Casstown
Bailey Superinger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Flowers 3 Covington
Bailey Superinger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 07 — Patriotic 1 Covington
Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 07 — Patriotic 2 Tipp City
Kylie Brandon 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 07 — Patriotic 3 New Carlisle
Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Themed — Orange 1 Tipp City
Trevor Shockey 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Themed — Orange 3 Huber Heights
Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 09 — Miscellaneous 1 Casstown
Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 09 — Miscellaneous 2 Tipp City
Isabella Hutchinson 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 09 — Miscellaneous 3 Troy
Olivia Hines 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under 01 — Dress 1 Fletcher
Arianna Vannus 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under 03 — Other — Named 1 Pleasant Hill
Riley Blair 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under 03 — Other — Named 2 Fletcher
Dennis Hartman 120 — Art Work 01 — Oil Painting 1 Piqua
Amanda Yingst 120 — Art Work 02 — Pencil Drawing 1 Huber Heights
Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 02 — Pencil Drawing 2 New Castle
Becky Christman 120 — Art Work 02 — Pencil Drawing 3 Pleasant Hill
Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work 03 — Water Color 1 Best of Show Troy
Michelle Pfarrer 120 — Art Work 03 — Water Color 2 New Carlisle
Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 03 — Water Color 3 New Castle
Michelle Pfarrer 120 — Art Work 05 — Acrylic 1 New Carlisle
Melissa Adams 120 — Art Work 05 — Acrylic 2 Piqua
Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 05 — Acrylic 3 New Castle
Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work 06 — Mixed Media 1 Troy
Mandy Robinson 120 — Art Work 07 — Other, named 1 Covington
Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 07 — Other, named 2 New Castle
Peggy ViGlione 120 — Art Work 07 — Other, named 3 Troy
Stephanie Anderson 120 — Art Work 08 — Adult Coloring Page 1 Troy
Amber Weldy 120 — Art Work 08 — Adult Coloring Page 2 Troy
Lottie Grise 120 — Art Work 08 — Adult Coloring Page 3 Pleasant Hill
Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 01 — Ceramics, glazed 1 Best of Show Huber Heights
Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 02 — Ceramics, other, named method used 1 Huber Heights
Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 03 — Pottery or Clay, named method used 1 Huber Heights
Hannah Roam 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 03 — Pottery or Clay, named method used 2 New Castle
Evan Anderson 122 — Photography 01 — People or Person 1 Troy
Carolyn Boze 122 — Photography 01 — People or Person 2 Troy
Mandy Robinson 122 — Photography 01 — People or Person 3 Covington
Kim Davies 122 — Photography 02 — Places or Landscapes 1 Tipp City
Evan Anderson 122 — Photography 02 — Places or Landscapes 2 Troy
Amanda Yingst 122 — Photography 02 — Places or Landscapes 3 Huber Heights
Stephanie Hackett 122 — Photography 03 — Architecture 1 Covington
Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography 03 — Architecture 2 Troy
Judy Gross 122 — Photography 03 — Architecture 3 Casstown
Katie Hartzell 122 — Photography 04 — Domestic Animals 1 Houston
Lauryn Lavy 122 — Photography 04 — Domestic Animals 2 Laura
Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 04 — Domestic Animals 3 Casstown
Tom Lillicrap 122 — Photography 05 — Wildlife 1 Best of Show Piqua
Stephanie Anderson 122 — Photography 05 — Wildlife 2 Troy
Kim Davies 122 — Photography 05 — Wildlife 3 Tipp City
Amanda Yingst 122 — Photography 06 — Flowers 1 Huber Heights
Christa Everett 122 — Photography 06 — Flowers 2 Fletcher
Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 06 — Flowers 3 Casstown
Susie Norman 122 — Photography 07 — Miami County Landscape 1 Troy
Stephanie Hackett 122 — Photography 07 — Miami County Landscape 2 Covington
Michelle Green 122 — Photography 07 — Miami County Landscape 3 Casstown
Stephanie Hackett 122 — Photography 08 — Black and White 1 Covington
Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 08 — Black and White 2 Casstown
Susie Norman 122 — Photography 08 — Black and White 3 Troy
Evan Anderson 122 — Photography 09 — Patriotic 1 Troy
Judy Gross 122 — Photography 09 — Patriotic 2 Casstown
Dennis Hartman 122 — Photography 09 — Patriotic 3 Piqua
Vanessa Clark 122 — Photography 10 — Themed — Orange 1 Covington
Peggy ViGlione 122 — Photography 10 — Themed — Orange 2 Troy
Dennis Hartman 122 — Photography 10 — Themed — Orange 3 Piqua
Taylor Adami 122 — Photography 11 — Miscellaneous 1 Troy
Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography 11 — Miscellaneous 2 Troy
Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 11 — Miscellaneous 3 Casstown
Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket 01 — Gift Wrapping, any occasions 1 Best of Show Piqua
Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket 02 — Gift Basket, any occasions 1 Best of Show Piqua
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 01 — Necklace 1 Best of Show Piqua
Jeanne Wenrick 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 01 — Necklace 2 Troy
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 02 — Bracelet 1 Piqua
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 03 — Earrings 1 Piqua
Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 04 — Other, named 2 Piqua
Steve Kaplan 125 — Hobbies 01 — Collection 1 Best of Show Troy
Lois A. Starry 125 — Hobbies 01 — Collection 2 Covington
Mary Lou Hageman 125 — Hobbies 01 — Collection 3 Fletcher
Jeanne Wenrick 125 — Hobbies 02 — Creative 1 Best of Show Troy
Marcia Hafer 125 — Hobbies 02 — Creative 2 Fletcher
Peggy ViGlione 125 — Hobbies 02 — Creative 3 Troy
Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 01 — Baby Item 1 Piqua
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 01 — Baby Item 2 Covington
Nanette Meyer—Gibson 128 — Crochet 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size 1 Covington
Stephanie Anderson 128 — Crochet 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size 2 Troy
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size 3 Covington
Stephanie Anderson 128 — Crochet 03 — Scarf or Shawl 1 Troy
Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 03 — Scarf or Shawl 2 Piqua
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 03 — Scarf or Shawl 3 Covington
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 04 — Hat 1 Covington
Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 04 — Hat 2 Piqua
Nanette Meyer—Gibson 128 — Crochet 05 — Afghan 1 Best of Show Covington
Judy Trissell 128 — Crochet 05 — Afghan 2 Troy
Laura Martin 128 — Crochet 05 — Afghan 3 Troy
Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 06 — Kitchen Item 1 Piqua
Kristi Quinn 128 — Crochet 06 — Kitchen Item 3 Troy
Madison Maxson 128 — Crochet 06 — Kitchen Item 3 Casstown
Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 07 — Other, named 1 Covington
Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 07 — Other, named 2 Piqua
Kristi Quinn 128 — Crochet 07 — Other, named 3 Troy
Judy Butts 129 — Hand Needlework 02 — Counted Cross Stitch less than 5 inches 1 Tipp City
Jennifer Shiltz 129 — Hand Needlework 03 — Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches 2 Troy
Sherry Laughman 129 — Hand Needlework 04 — Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches 1 Best of Show Troy
Judy Trissell 129 — Hand Needlework 04 — Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches 2 Troy
Sherry Laughman 129 — Hand Needlework 05 — Counted Cross Stitch over 16 inches 1 Troy
Michele Brunette 129 — Hand Needlework 07 — Lace Work, any size 1 Tipp City
Judy Butts 129 — Hand Needlework 08 — other, named 1 Tipp City
Jane Malafa 130 — Knitting 01 — Baby Item 1 Tipp City
Nanette Meyer—Gibson 130 — Knitting 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho any size 1 Covington
Jane Malafa 130 — Knitting 04 — Hat 1 Tipp City
Nanette Meyer—Gibson 130 — Knitting 05 — Pair of Mittens 3 Covington
Jeannine Friend 130 — Knitting 07 — Afghan 1 Best of Show Tipp City
Stephanie Anderson 131 — Machine Sewing 01 — Dress 1 Troy
Emily Snyder 131 — Machine Sewing 01 — Dress 2 Troy
Emily Snyder 131 — Machine Sewing 03 — Other, named 1 Best of Show Troy
Judy Butts 131 — Machine Sewing 03 — Other, named 2 Tipp City
Joy Weiss 131 — Machine Sewing 03 — Other, named 3 Troy
Judy Butts 132 — Quilts 03 — Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches 1 Best of Show Tipp City
Teri Pyles 132 — Quilts 03 — Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches 2 Tipp City
Patty Hornberger 132 — Quilts 03 — Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches 3 Troy
Connie Buchert 132 — Quilts 04 — Machine Quilted—over 48 inches 2 Casstown
Beth Rindler 132 — Quilts 04 — Machine Quilted—over 48 inches 3 Troy
Judy Butts 132 — Quilts 05 — Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and under 1 Tipp City
Michelle Pfarrer 132 — Quilts 05 — Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and under 3 New Carlisle
Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking 01 — Scroll Work, any kind 1 Best of Show Tipp City
Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking 02 — Clock 1 Tipp City
Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking 03 — Toys 1 Tipp City
Alexis Pfarrer 134 — Woodworking 04 — Wood Burning 1 New Carlisle
Sable Plantz 150 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Butter Cream 1 Best of Show Troy
Dottie Everett 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Fondant 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Lilly Prichard 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Fondant 2 Pleasant Hill
Cora Moore 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Fondant 3 Casstown
Lauryn Lavy 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 1 Best of Show Laura
Clinton Shellenberger 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 2 Pleasant Hill
Adam Shiltz 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 3 Troy
Clinton Shellenberger 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill
Wil Puthoff 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 01 — Chocolate Chip 1 Conover
Brooklyn Lavy 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 02 — Sugar, cut out, decorated 1 Laura
Kalynn Cossette 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 02 — Sugar, cut out, decorated 2 Troy
Emma Hershberger 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 03 — Brownies, chocolate, non—iced 1 Casstown
Abigail Maxson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 03 — Brownies, chocolate, non—iced 2 Conover
Amelia Osting 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 04 — Brownies, chocolate, iced 1 Troy
Sophia Blackburn 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 1 Best of Show West Milton
John Starry 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 2 Casstown
Evan Maxson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 3 Casstown
Sophia Cossette 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 01 — Crispy Treats, made from cereal 1 Troy
Clara Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 01 — Crispy Treats, made from cereal 2 Pleasant Hill
Cody Matheny 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 01 — Crispy Treats, made from cereal 3 Bradford
Haley Matheny 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 02 — No—Bake Cookies 1 Best of Show Bradford
Jackson Norman 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 02 — No—Bake Cookies 2 Casstown
Kennedy Swigart 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 1 Troy
Natalie Parke 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 2 Covington
Grant Eidemiller 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 3 Fletcher
Ariyanna Weldy 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 04 — Brownies, Chocolate, iced 1 Troy
Lilly Starry 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 04 — Brownies, Chocolate, iced 2 Casstown
Colton Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 1 Pleasant Hill
Everette Hilderbrand 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 2 Troy
Charlie Craven 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 3 Fletcher
Luke Vannus 155 — Cupcakes — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Any Other Flavor, named 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill
Samantha Hull 157 — Cupcakes — Ages 9 to 13 01 — White 1 Best of Show New Carlisle
Connor Maxson 157 — Cupcakes — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Any other flavor, named 1 Conover
Silas Starry 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Any Flavor, named 1 Best of Show Casstown
Isabella Hutchinson 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Any Flavor, named 2 Troy
Maddie Moore 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Cake Pops 1 Troy
Arianna Vannus 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Cake Pops 2 Pleasant Hill
Lilly Starry 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Any other flavor, named 1 Best of Show Casstown
Tessa Lyons 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Any other flavor, named 2 Covington
Liam Seiber 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Any Flavor, named 1 Best of Show Troy
Eve Fernandez 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Any Flavor, named 2 Troy
Kaylee Roweton 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Any Flavor, named 3 Casstown
Amelia Osting 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 03 — Any other variety, named 1 Best of Show Troy
Riley Blair 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 03 — Any other variety, named 2 Fletcher
Emma Brumbaugh 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Banana 1 Best of Show Tipp City
Emma Eichhorn 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Banana 2 Troy
Bella Homan 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Banana 3 Pleasant Hill
Lola McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Zucchini 1 West Milton
Cassidy Iddings 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Zucchini 2 Bradford
Olivia Brumbaugh 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Zucchini 3 Tipp City
Brooklyn Lavy 166 — Cakes (Iced) 06 — Chocolate 1 Best of Show Laura
Stephany Deeter 166 — Cakes (Iced) 06 — Chocolate 2 Troy
Susie Norman 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced 03 — Pound, Any Shape 1 Best of Show Troy
Kathy Ingle 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced 05 — Any other variety, named 1 Piqua
Shary Weldy 168 — Candies 01 — Fudge, Chocolate 1 Fletcher
Renee Woodward 168 — Candies 01 — Fudge, Chocolate 2 Fletcher
Kay Quinton 168 — Candies 01 — Fudge, Chocolate 3 Troy
Renee Woodward 168 — Candies 02 — Fudge, Peanut Butter 1 Fletcher
Shary Weldy 168 — Candies 02 — Fudge, Peanut Butter 2 Fletcher
Kay Quinton 168 — Candies 02 — Fudge, Peanut Butter 3 Troy
Shary Weldy 168 — Candies 03 — Peanut Brittle 1 Fletcher
Brittany Bennett Selvidge 168 — Candies 04 — Buckeyes 1 Fletcher
Judy Butts 168 — Candies 04 — Buckeyes 2 Tipp City
Amber Weldy 168 — Candies 04 — Buckeyes 3 Troy
Brandy Norman 168 — Candies 05 — Caramels 1 Casstown
Amber Weldy 168 — Candies 05 — Caramels 2 Troy
Amber Weldy 169 — Candy Platter 01 — Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties 1 Best of Show Troy
Renee Woodward 169 — Candy Platter 01 — Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties 2 Fletcher
Nicole Eidemiller 170 — Cookies or Brownies 02 — Sugar 1 Fletcher
Brooklyn Lavy 170 — Cookies or Brownies 02 — Sugar 2 Laura
Robert Rich 170 — Cookies or Brownies 02 — Sugar 3 Covington
Jim Francis 170 — Cookies or Brownies 03 — Oatmeal 1 Fletcher
Stephany Deeter 170 — Cookies or Brownies 03 — Oatmeal 2 Troy
Aly Jordan 170 — Cookies or Brownies 03 — Oatmeal 3 Fletcher
Susie Norman 170 — Cookies or Brownies 04 — Chocolate 1 Troy
Emily Snyder 170 — Cookies or Brownies 04 — Chocolate 2 Troy
Amber Weldy 170 — Cookies or Brownies 04 — Chocolate 3 Troy
Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies 05 — Peanut Butter 1 Best of Show Casstown
Nicole Eidemiller 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 1 Fletcher
Cheryl Jackson 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 2 Troy
Corinne Lyons 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 2 Covington
Alison Clark 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 3 Tipp City
Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies 07 — Bar Cookies 1 Casstown
Becky Maxson 170 — Cookies or Brownies 07 — Bar Cookies 2 Fletcher
Stephanie Cossette 170 — Cookies or Brownies 07 — Bar Cookies 3 Casstown
Lauryn Lavy 170 — Cookies or Brownies 11 — Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced 1 Laura
Jill Balser 170 — Cookies or Brownies 13 — Any other cookie or brownie, named 1 Piqua
Nicole Eidemiller 170 — Cookies or Brownies 13 — Any other cookie or brownie, named 2 Fletcher
Aly Jordan 170 — Cookies or Brownies 13 — Any other cookie or brownie, named 3 Fletcher
Cindy Parke 171 — Cookie Platter 01 — Platter must include 4 each of 6 different varieties 1 Best of Show Piqua
Wilma Lavy 171 — Cookie Platter 01 — Platter must include 4 each of 6 different varieties 2 Laura
Brittany Bennett Selvidge 172 — Cupcakes 02 — Chocolate 1 Fletcher
Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes 03 — Any other cupcake, named 1 Best of Show Troy
Taylor Adami 172 — Cupcakes 03 — Any other cupcake, named 2 Troy
Lindsey Hilderbrand 172 — Cupcakes 03 — Any other cupcake, named 3 Troy
James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 01 — Hen, White 1 Best of Show Covington
Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs 01 — Hen, White 2 West Milton
James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 02 — Hen, Brown 1 Covington
Whitley Gross 174 — Fresh Eggs 02 — Hen, Brown 2 Casstown
Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs 02 — Hen, Brown 3 West Milton
James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 03 — Hen, Green 1 Covington
Lola McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs 04 — Hen, Blue 1 West Milton
Matthew Osting 174 — Fresh Eggs 04 — Hen, Blue 2 Troy
Tammy Lammers 174 — Fresh Eggs 04 — Hen, Blue 3 New Carlisle
James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 05 — Any Other Variety, Named 1 Covington
Elisabeth Norman 175 — Pies 01 — Apple 1 Casstown
Lyssa Wetz 175 — Pies 01 — Apple 2 Dayton
Charlotte Norman 175 — Pies 02 — Cherry 1 Casstown
Judi Sink 175 — Pies 02 — Cherry 2 Covington
Stephany Deeter 175 — Pies 03 — Pecan 1 Troy
Robert Rich 175 — Pies 03 — Pecan 2 Covington
Judi Sink 175 — Pies 06 — Any other variety, named 1 Best of Show Covington
Kendra Beal 175 — Pies 06 — Any other variety, named 2 Sidney
Stephanie Anderson 176 — Quick Breads 01 — Muffins — 6 Removed from Paper 1 Troy
Susie Norman 176 — Quick Breads 02 — Coffee Cake 1 Troy
Connie Keim 176 — Quick Breads 02 — Coffee Cake 2 Casstown
Stephany Deeter 176 — Quick Breads 05 — Pumpkin 1 Best of Show Troy
Lottie Grise 176 — Quick Breads 05 — Pumpkin 2 Pleasant Hill
Lauryn Lavy 176 — Quick Breads 05 — Pumpkin 3 Laura
Bill Davis 176 — Quick Breads 06 — Zucchini 1 Troy
Connie Keim 176 — Quick Breads 06 — Zucchini 2 Casstown
John Starry 176 — Quick Breads 06 — Zucchini 3 Casstown
Lyssa Wetz 176 — Quick Breads 07 — Corn 1 Dayton
Cheryl Puthoff 176 — Quick Breads 07 — Corn 2 Conover
Nicholette Thiesing 176 — Quick Breads 08 — Any Other Variety, named 3 Pleasant Hill
John Starry 177 — Yeast Breads 01 — White 1 Casstown
Judy Butts 177 — Yeast Breads 02 — Cinnamon 1 Tipp City
Judy Butts 177 — Yeast Breads 04 — Cinnamon Rolls (8) 1 Tipp City
Mary Lou Hageman 177 — Yeast Breads 04 — Cinnamon Rolls (8) 2 Fletcher
Amber Weldy 177 — Yeast Breads 04 — Cinnamon Rolls (8) 3 Troy
Mary Lou Hageman 177 — Yeast Breads 06 — Yeast Rolls (8) 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Judy Butts 177 — Yeast Breads 06 — Yeast Rolls (8) 2 Tipp City
Lauraetta Wilhelm 177 — Yeast Breads 07 — Whole Wheat 1 Casstown
John Starry 177 — Yeast Breads 09 — Any other variety hand—kneaded, named 1 Casstown
Amanda Gross 201 — Flowers 02 — Using Unusual Container 1 Casstown
Scarlett Garrett 201 — Flowers 13 — For Special Occasions 3 Huber Heights
Edward McMaren 202 — Potted Plants 01 — Cactus 1 Best of Show Piqua
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 01 — Cactus 2 Fletcher
Scarlett Garrett 202 — Potted Plants 01 — Cactus 3 Huber Heights
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 02 — Snake Plant 1 Fletcher
Anita Brown 202 — Potted Plants 02 — Snake Plant 2 Troy
Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants 02 — Snake Plant 3 Fletcher
Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants 03 — African Violet 1 Fletcher
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 03 — African Violet 2 Huber Heights
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 03 — African Violet 3 Fletcher
LaNay Barley 202 — Potted Plants 05 — Fern 1 Tipp City
Amber Weldy 202 — Potted Plants 05 — Fern 2 Troy
Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 07 — Geranium, Multiple 1 Piqua
Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 08 — Unusual Potted Plants 1 Piqua
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 08 — Unusual Potted Plants 2 Fletcher
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 08 — Unusual Potted Plants 3 Huber Heights
Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 09 — Best Blooming Plant 1 Piqua
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 09 — Best Blooming Plant 2 Huber Heights
Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 10 — Best Foliage Plant 2 Fletcher
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 10 — Best Foliage Plant 3 Huber Heights
Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 11 — Any other Flowering plant not listed 1 Piqua
Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants 11 — Any other Flowering plant not listed 2 Fletcher
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 12 — Hanging Plant, any variety 1 Huber Heights
Anita Brown 202 — Potted Plants 12 — Hanging Plant, any variety 2 Troy
Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 13 — Terrarium 1 Huber Heights
Amber Weldy 202 — Potted Plants 13 — Terrarium 2 Troy
Kendra Beal 203 — Wash Tub Garden Planter 01 — At Least 7 Garden Plants with Plants Named 1 Best of Show Sidney
Amanda Yingst 203 — Wash Tub Garden Planter 01 — At Least 7 Garden Plants with Plants Named 2 Huber Heights
Marcia Hafer 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 01 — Unique Container 1 Fletcher
Michelle Green 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 01 — Unique Container 2 Casstown
Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 01 — Unique Container 3 Huber Heights
Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 02 — Larger Container 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Allie Watkins 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 02 — Larger Container 2 Fletcher
Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 02 — Larger Container 3 Huber Heights
Marcia Hafer 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 03 — Small Container 2 Fletcher
Allie Watkins 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 03 — Small Container 3 Fletcher
Anita Brown 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 04 — Container Requiring a Hook for Hanging 1 Troy
Amanda Yingst 205 — Large Container Herb Garden 01 — Container Size 20—24 with Natural Herbs 1 Huber Heights
Kendra Beal 205 — Large Container Herb Garden 01 — Container Size 20—24 with Natural Herbs 2 Sidney
Kendal Fritz 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 01 — Cooking Herbs 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Kendra Beal 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 01 — Cooking Herbs 3 Sidney
Amanda Yingst 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 02 — Scented Herbs 1 Huber Heights
Marcia Hafer 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 02 — Scented Herbs 2 Fletcher
Kendra Beal 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 02 — Scented Herbs 3 Sidney
Michelle Green 207 — Fairy Garden Display 01 — One Fairy Garden Display 1 Best of Show Casstown
Beth Maxson 207 — Fairy Garden Display 01 — One Fairy Garden Display 2 Fletcher
Amanda Yingst 207 — Fairy Garden Display 01 — One Fairy Garden Display 3 Huber Heights
Kendale Adams 208 — Vegetables 01 — Red Beets 1 Covington
Caiden Hollingsworth 208 — Vegetables 01 — Red Beets 2 Covington
John Wills 208 — Vegetables 02 — Cucumbers 1 New Carlisle
Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 02 — Cucumbers 2 Pleasant Hill
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 02 — Cucumbers 3 Sidney
Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 04 — Beans, Green Pod 1 Piqua
Kristen Parke 208 — Vegetables 04 — Beans, Green Pod 2 Covington
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 04 — Beans, Green Pod 3 Sidney
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 07 — Cabbage Head, Round 1 Sidney
Nevin Fessler 208 — Vegetables 10 — Squash, Acorn 1 Troy
Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables 12 — Squash, Zucchini 1 Fletcher
Kristen Parke 208 — Vegetables 12 — Squash, Zucchini 2 Covington
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 12 — Squash, Zucchini 3 Sidney
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 13 — Squash, Crookneck 1 Covington
Nevin Fessler 208 — Vegetables 13 — Squash, Crookneck 2 Troy
Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 13 — Squash, Crookneck 3 Covington
Lauren Wright 208 — Vegetables 14 — Squash, Butternut 1 Fletcher
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 14 — Squash, Butternut 2 Covington
Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 14 — Squash, Butternut 3 Covington
Beth Gilliland 208 — Vegetables 15 — Pumpkin, for Pie 1 Dayton
Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 15 — Pumpkin, for Pie 2 Pleasant Hill
Bob Hornberger 208 — Vegetables 16 — Pumpkin, Common Field 1 Troy
Nevin Fessler 208 — Vegetables 19 — Okra 1 Troy
David Weldy 208 — Vegetables 20 — Peppers, Green Bell 1 Fletcher
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 20 — Peppers, Green Bell 2 Covington
Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 20 — Peppers, Green Bell 3 Troy
Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 22 — Peppers, Hot 1 Pleasant Hill
Ed Sims 208 — Vegetables 22 — Peppers, Hot 2 Tipp City
Alison Clark 208 — Vegetables 22 — Peppers, Hot 3 Tipp City
Beth Gilliland 208 — Vegetables 23 — Peppers, Yellow 1 Dayton
Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 24 — Peppers, Banana 1 Pleasant Hill
Zoey Howell 208 — Vegetables 24 — Peppers, Banana 2 Fletcher
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 24 — Peppers, Banana 3 Sidney
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 25 — Tomatoes, Red 1 Sidney
Kendale Adams 208 — Vegetables 25 — Tomatoes, Red 2 Covington
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables 25 — Tomatoes, Red 3 Troy
Kristen Parke 208 — Vegetables 26 — Tomatoes, Cherry 1 Covington
Wiley Schaefer 208 — Vegetables 26 — Tomatoes, Cherry 2 Fletcher
Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 26 — Tomatoes, Cherry 3 Pleasant Hill
Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 27 — Tomatoes, Yellow 1 Troy
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 27 — Tomatoes, Yellow 2 Sidney
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables 28 — Tomatoes, Big Boy 1 Troy
Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 29 — Tomatoes, Roma 1 Sidney
Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 29 — Tomatoes, Roma 2 Troy
Lauren Wright 208 — Vegetables 29 — Tomatoes, Roma 3 Fletcher
Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables 31 — Tomatoes, Any Variety 1 Troy
Gavin Swartz 208 — Vegetables 31 — Tomatoes, Any Variety 2 Troy
Christine Buchert 208 — Vegetables 31 — Tomatoes, Any Variety 3 Casstown
Girl Scout Troop 32174 208 — Vegetables 32 — Tomatoes, Best Display 1 Piqua
Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 33 — Eggplant 1 Covington
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 33 — Eggplant 2 Covington
Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 33 — Eggplant 3 Troy
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 34 — Onions, Sweet Spanish 1 Pleasant Hill
Quinten Monnin 208 — Vegetables 37 — Onions, White 1 Covington
Kendale Adams 208 — Vegetables 37 — Onions, White 2 Covington
Christine Buchert 208 — Vegetables 37 — Onions, White 3 Casstown
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 38 — Onions, Yellow 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 39 — Onions, Red 1 Pleasant Hill
Christine Buchert 208 — Vegetables 39 — Onions, Red 2 Casstown
James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 43 — Celery, Mature Plant 1 Covington
Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 43 — Celery, Mature Plant 2 Covington
Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 45 — Sweet Corn Ears, Yellow 1 Piqua
Brock Lyons 208 — Vegetables 47 — Sweet Corn Ears, Bi—Color 1 Covington
Lauren Wright 208 — Vegetables 47 — Sweet Corn Ears, Bi—Color 2 Fletcher
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 48 — Potatoes, Irish Cobbler 1 Pleasant Hill
Riley Blair 208 — Vegetables 49 — Potatoes, Yukon Gold 1 Fletcher
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 49 — Potatoes, Yukon Gold 2 Pleasant Hill
Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables 49 — Potatoes, Yukon Gold 3 Fletcher
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 50 — Potatoes, Kennebec 1 Pleasant Hill
Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 50 — Potatoes, Kennebec 2 Piqua
Brantley Covault 208 — Vegetables 51 — Potatoes, Potomic 1 Fletcher
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 51 — Potatoes, Potomic 2 Pleasant Hill
Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 51 — Potatoes, Potomic 3 Piqua
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 52 — Sweet Potatoes, Any Variety 1 Pleasant Hill
Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 53 — Potatoes, Any other Variety 1 Pleasant Hill
Cecil Jackson 209 — Largest Farm Product 01 — Potato 1 Pleasant Hill
Anna Ray Scherer 209 — Largest Farm Product 01 — Potato 2 Piqua
Leroy Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 02 — Tomato 1 Pleasant Hill
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 02 — Tomato 2 Covington
Dylan Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product 03 — Cucumber 1 Fletcher
Leroy Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 03 — Cucumber 2 Pleasant Hill
James E. Starry 209 — Largest Farm Product 03 — Cucumber 3 Covington
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 04 — Pumpkin 1 Covington
Anna Ray Scherer 209 — Largest Farm Product 06 — Zucchini 1 Best of Show Piqua
Jerry Grise 209 — Largest Farm Product 06 — Zucchini 2 Pleasant Hill
Josh Furrow 209 — Largest Farm Product 06 — Zucchini 3 Casstown
Cecil Jackson 209 — Largest Farm Product 10 — Onion 1 Pleasant Hill
Morgan Roweton 209 — Largest Farm Product 11 — Sunflower Head 1 Casstown
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 11 — Sunflower Head 2 Covington
Cecil Jackson 209 — Largest Farm Product 11 — Sunflower Head 3 Pleasant Hill
Will Hershberger 209 — Largest Farm Product 12 — Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear 1 Casstown
Justin Furrow 209 — Largest Farm Product 12 — Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear 2 Casstown
Autumn Gates 209 — Largest Farm Product 13 — Tallest Sunflower Stalk 1 Casstown
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 13 — Tallest Sunflower Stalk 2 Covington
Morgan Roweton 209 — Largest Farm Product 13 — Tallest Sunflower Stalk 3 Casstown
Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 14 — Best Single Agricultural Oddity 1 Covington
Leroy Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 14 — Best Single Agricultural Oddity 2 Pleasant Hill
James E. Starry 209 — Largest Farm Product 14 — Best Single Agricultural Oddity 3 Covington
Barbara Renner 210 — Vegetable Display 01 — Display vegetable with other materials of flowers 1 Best of Show West Milton
Cadence Gross 210 — Vegetable Display 01 — Display vegetable with other materials of flowers 2 Casstown
Kendal Fritz 210 — Vegetable Display 01 — Display vegetable with other materials of flowers 3 Fletcher
Eli Lammers 211 — Decorated Pumpkin or Vegetables 02 — Vegetable Face 1 Best of Show New Carlisle
Eden Fernandez 211 — Decorated Pumpkin or Vegetables 02 — Vegetable Face 2 Troy
Haley Matheny 211 — Decorated Pumpkin or Vegetables 02 — Vegetable Face 3 Bradford
Amanda Gross 212 — Gourds 01 — Display of Gourds 1 Best of Show Casstown
Clayton Robinson 212 — Gourds 01 — Display of Gourds 2 Covington
Christine Buchert 212 — Gourds 01 — Display of Gourds 3 Casstown
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 01 — Granny Smith 1 Covington
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 02 — Stayman Winesap 1 Covington
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 03 — Grimes Golden 1 Covington
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 04 — Macintosh 1 Covington
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 05 — Jonathan 1 Best of Show Covington
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 06 — Golden Delicious 1 Covington
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 07 — Red Delicious 1 Covington
Allison Wise 213 — Fruits—Apples 10 — Crab Apple 1 Pleasant Hill
Edward McMaren 213 — Fruits—Apples 10 — Crab Apple 2 Piqua
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 11 — Any other Variety, Named 1 Covington
Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 12 — Display, 5 different Apples, 3 of each variety 1 Covington
Judi Sink 214 — Fruit—Other 02 — Pears, any variety, named 1 Covington
Lois A. Starry 214 — Fruit—Other 02 — Pears, any variety, named 2 Covington
Lois A. Starry 214 — Fruit—Other 04 — Grapes, Concord 1 Covington
Christine Buchert 214 — Fruit—Other 04 — Grapes, Concord 2 Casstown
Haley Matheny 214 — Fruit—Other 08 — Watermelon 1 Bradford
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 02 — Black Raspberry Jelly 3 Fletcher
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 04 — Grape Jelly 3 Fletcher
Nicole Eidemiller 215 — Jellies and Jams 05 — Any other Variety Jelly 1 Fletcher
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 05 — Any other Variety Jelly 2 Fletcher
Amber Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 05 — Any other Variety Jelly 3 Troy
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 06 — Strawberry Jam 1 Fletcher
Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams 06 — Strawberry Jam 2 Sidney
Corinne Lyons 215 — Jellies and Jams 06 — Strawberry Jam 3 Covington
Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams 08 — Blackberry Jam 1 Sidney
Nicole Eidemiller 215 — Jellies and Jams 09 — Any other Variety Jam 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 09 — Any other Variety Jam 2 Fletcher
Marc Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 09 — Any other Variety Jam 3 Troy
Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 10 — Apple Butter 1 Fletcher
Nikki Hull 215 — Jellies and Jams 10 — Apple Butter 2 New Carlisle
Krista Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 10 — Apple Butter 3 Troy
Nicole Eidemiller 216 — Canned Fruits 01 — Cherries, Sour or Pie 1 Fletcher
Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits 01 — Cherries, Sour or Pie 2 Sidney
Paisley McCarroll 216 — Canned Fruits 03 — Peaches 1 Best of Show West Milton
Lola McCarroll 216 — Canned Fruits 03 — Peaches 2 West Milton
Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits 03 — Peaches 3 Sidney
Shary Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits 05 — Applesauce 1 Fletcher
Amber Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits 05 — Applesauce 2 Troy
Pami Parke 216 — Canned Fruits 05 — Applesauce 3 Russia
Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits 06 — Black Raspberries 2 Sidney
Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 01 — Green Beans, Whole 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 01 — Green Beans, Whole 2 Troy
Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 02 — Green Beans, Snapped 1 Fletcher
Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 02 — Green Beans, Snapped 2 Troy
Paisley McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 02 — Green Beans, Snapped 3 West Milton
Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 03 — Wax Beans 1 Sidney
Nicole Eidemiller 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 04 — Corn 1 Fletcher
Lola McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 07 — Tomatoes 1 West Milton
Pami Parke 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 07 — Tomatoes 1 Russia
Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 07 — Tomatoes 2 Sidney
Treva Booher 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 10 — Any other variety canned vegetable, named 1 Ludlow Falls
Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 10 — Any other variety canned vegetable, named 2 Fletcher
Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 01 — Pickles, Dill 1 Fletcher
Marc Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 01 — Pickles, Dill 2 Troy
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 01 — Pickles, Dill 3 Sidney
Corinne Lyons 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 02 — Pickles, Bread and Butter 1 Covington
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 02 — Pickles, Bread and Butter 1 Sidney
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 06 — Spagetti Sauce 1 Troy
Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 06 — Spagetti Sauce 2 Fletcher
Krista Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 06 — Spagetti Sauce 3 Troy
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 07 — Chili Sauce 1 Troy
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 08 — Salsa 1 Troy
Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 08 — Salsa 2 Fletcher
Judy Butts 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 10 — Pickled Beets 1 Best of Show Tipp City
Christine Buchert 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 10 — Pickled Beets 2 Casstown
Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 10 — Pickled Beets 3 Fletcher
Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 11 — Any other variety, named 1 Troy
Jim Davis 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 11 — Any other variety, named 2 Piqua
Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 11 — Any other variety, named 2 Sidney
Kendra Beal 219 — Canned Good Display 01 — Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Representing Class 221, 222, 223 and 224 1 Best of Show Sidney
Shary Weldy 219 — Canned Good Display 01 — Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Representing Class 221, 222, 223 and 224 2 Fletcher
Pami Parke 219 — Canned Good Display 01 — Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Representing Class 221, 222, 223 and 224 3 Russia
Marcia Hafer 220 — Wheel Barrow Planter 01 — Display of Wheel Barrow with 10 named Perennials 1 Best of Show Fletcher
Barbara Renner 221 — Garden Mailbox Display 01 — Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers 1 Best of Show West Milton
Kendra Beal 221 — Garden Mailbox Display 01 — Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers 2 Sidney
Marcia Hafer 221 — Garden Mailbox Display 01 — Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers 3 Fletcher
Cheryl Puthoff 222 — Scarecrow Display 01 — Single Scarecrow Display 1 Best of Show Conover
Kendal Fritz 222 — Scarecrow Display 01 — Single Scarecrow Display 2 Fletcher
Kendra Beal 222 — Scarecrow Display 01 — Single Scarecrow Display 3 Sidney
Lester Francis 224 — Grain in Sheaves 03 — Soybeans, named 1 Troy
Anna Ray Scherer 224 — Grain in Sheaves 03 — Soybeans, named 2 Piqua
Lauren Wright 224 — Grain in Sheaves 03 — Soybeans, named 3 Fletcher
Lee Morrow 225 — Grains 03 — Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety 1 Covington
Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains 03 — Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety 2 Covington
Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains 07 — Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar 1 Best of Show Covington
Lee Morrow 225 — Grains 07 — Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar 2 Covington
Lee Morrow 225 — Grains 11 — Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar 1 Covington
Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains 11 — Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar 2 Covington
Allison Wise 226 — Hay 01 — Alfalfa 1 Pleasant Hill
Lauryn Lavy 226 — Hay 01 — Alfalfa 2 Laura
Clayton Robinson 226 — Hay 01 — Alfalfa 3 Covington
Allison Wise 226 — Hay 02 — Mixed 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill
Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 02 — Mixed 2 Covington
David Shellenberger 226 — Hay 02 — Mixed 3 Ludlow Falls
Makayla Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 03 — Grass 1 Covington
Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 03 — Grass 2 Covington
Makayla Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 04 — Clover 1 Covington
Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 04 — Clover 2 Covington
Kaden Thompson 226 — Hay 04 — Clover 3 Covington
Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 05 — Timothy 1 Covington
Makayla Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 05 — Timothy 2 Covington
Kaden Thompson 226 — Hay 05 — Timothy 3 Covington
Robert Allen 227 — Honey 01 — Liquid Honey, light, 3 one pound jars 1 Troy
Robert Allen 227 — Honey 02 — Liquid Honey, amber, 3 one pound jars 2 Troy
Robert Allen 227 — Honey 05 — One Pound Block of Beeswax in clear plastic—1 5 Troy
Marcia Hafer 228 — Baking with Honey 02 — Cookies, 8 Cookies 1 Fletcher
Nicholette Thiesing 228 — Baking with Honey 04 — Quick Bread 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill
John Starry 228 — Baking with Honey 04 — Quick Bread 2 Casstown
Marcia Hafer 230 — Baking with Maple Syrup 01 — Any item baked with maple syrup 1 Fletcher