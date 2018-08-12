Art and Horticulture Hall results

Exhibitor Name Division Number and Division Class and Class Description Place Title City

Mason McGuffey 101 — Farm Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 1 West Milton

Remington Selvidge 101 — Farm Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 1 New Carlisle

Carlyle Eley 101 — Farm Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 3 Piqua

Lee Morrow 101 — Farm Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 1 Covington

Clinton Shellenberger 101 — Farm Display 03 — Youth, Ages 14 to 18 1 Pleasant Hill

Mason McGuffey 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 1 West Milton

Trevor Shockey 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 2 Huber Heights

Autumn Gates 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and Under 3 Casstown

Wyatt Black 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 1 Piqua

Madalyn McGuffey 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 2 West Milton

Micah Pyles—Dodds 102 — Legos (and Similar Construction Toys) Display 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 3 Troy

Eleanor Anderson 103 — Recycled Materials 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and under 2 Troy

Trevor Shockey 103 — Recycled Materials 01 — Youth, Ages 8 and under 3 Huber Heights

Jackson Hollis 103 — Recycled Materials 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 1 Covington

Ciara Eversman 103 — Recycled Materials 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 2 Troy

Chet Snyder 103 — Recycled Materials 02 — Youth, Ages 9 to 13 3 Troy

Owen Lewis 103 — Recycled Materials 03 — Youth, Ages 14 to 18 1 West Milton

Christian Roweton 103 — Recycled Materials 03 — Youth, Ages 14 to 18 2

Nancy Macey 103 — Recycled Materials 04 — Adult 1 Casstown

Amanda Yingst 103 — Recycled Materials 04 — Adult 2 Huber Heights

Mandy Lewis 103 — Recycled Materials 04 — Adult 3 West Milton

Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 01 — Oil Painting 1 Troy

Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 1 Troy

Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 2 Pleasant Hill

Emily Eversman 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 3 Troy

Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Water Color 1 Best of Show New Carlisle

Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Water Color 2 Pleasant Hill

Rachael Hodge 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Water Color 3 Tipp City

Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 04 — Pastel 1 Troy

Chet Snyder 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 04 — Pastel 2 Troy

Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 05 — Acrylic 1 Pleasant Hill

Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Mixed Media 1 New Carlisle

Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Mixed Media 2 Pleasant Hill

Bridget Paton 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Mixed Media 3 Troy

Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 07 — Charcoal Drawing 1 New Carlisle

Rachael Hodge 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 07 — Charcoal Drawing 2 Tipp City

Rachael Hodge 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 08 — Other—Named 1 Tipp City

Rachael Pfarrer 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 08 — Other—Named 2 New Carlisle

Kacie Tackett 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 08 — Other—Named 3 Pleasant Hill

Anna Puthoff 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Coloring Page 1 Conover

Libby Wenrick 104 — Art Work — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Coloring Page 2 Troy

Clayton Robinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 01 — Oil Painting 1 Covington

Heath Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 01 — Oil Painting 2 Troy

Madison Gustin 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 01 — Oil Painting 3 Union

Arianna Vannus 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 1 Pleasant Hill

Quinn Bostick 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 2 Troy

Elisabeth Norman 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 02 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 3 Casstown

Dottie Everett 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 03 — Water Color 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Sophia Blackburn 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 03 — Water Color 2 West Milton

Thane Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 03 — Water Color 3 Troy

Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 04 — Collage 11 in by 14 in or less 1 Troy

Allie Suber 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 04 — Collage 11 in by 14 in or less 2 Troy

Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 04 — Collage 11 in by 14 in or less 3 Troy

Kalynn Cossette 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Troy

Brock Lyons 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 2 Covington

Isabella Hutchinson 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 3 Troy

Chet Snyder 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 07 — Mixed Media 1 Troy

Riley Blair 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 07 — Mixed Media 2 Fletcher

Cole Bostick 105 — Art Work—Ages 9 to 13 07 — Mixed Media 3 Troy

Heath Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 01 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 1 Troy

Lilly Starry 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 01 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 2 Casstown

Cate Marchal 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 01 — Pencil or Colored Pencil Drawing 3 Pleasant Hill

Heath Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 02 — Crayon Drawing 1 Troy

Cassidy Iddings 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 02 — Crayon Drawing 2 Bradford

Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 02 — Crayon Drawing 3 Troy

Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 03 — Water Color 1 Troy

Parker Christman 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 03 — Water Color 2 Pleasant Hill

Kaylee Roweton 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 03 — Water Color 3 Casstown

Kennedy Swigart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 04 — Collage 11in by 14in or less 1 Troy

Eleanor Anderson 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 04 — Collage 11in by 14in or less 2 Troy

Heath Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 04 — Collage 11in by 14in or less 3 Troy

Bella Homan 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Pleasant Hill

Dylan Howell 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Fletcher

Eleanor Anderson 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 2 Troy

Thane Snyder 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 05 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 3 Troy

Mason McGuffey 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 06 — Mixed Media 1 Best of Show West Milton

Lola McCarroll 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 06 — Mixed Media 2 West Milton

Parker Christman 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 06 — Mixed Media 3 Pleasant Hill

Austin Howell 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 07 — Color the Fair 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Jacob Eichhorn 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 07 — Color the Fair 2 Troy

Kennedy Swigart 106 — Art Work — Ages 5 to 8 07 — Color the Fair 3 Troy

Camden Moore 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 01 — Crayon Drawing 1 Troy

Harlow Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 01 — Crayon Drawing 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Jackson Norman 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 04 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 1 Casstown

Harlow Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 04 — Marker or Crayon Coloring 2 Fletcher

Eden Fernandez 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 06 — Color the Fair 1 Best of Show Troy

Charlie Craven 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 06 — Color the Fair 2 Fletcher

Harlow Fritz 107 — Art Work — Ages 4 and Under 06 — Color the Fair 3 Fletcher

Bridget Paton 108 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 14 to 18 01 — Ceramics, Glazed 1 Best of Show Troy

Brock Bostick 108 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Pottery or Clay, named method Used 1 Troy

Scarlett Garrett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Ceramics, glazed 1 Huber Heights

Chet Snyder 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Ceramics, glazed 2 Troy

Elyza Long 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Ceramics, other, name method used 1 Best of Show Covington

Dottie Everett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 03 — Pottery or Clay, name method used 1 Fletcher

Cole Bostick 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 03 — Pottery or Clay, name method used 2 Troy

Scarlett Garrett 109 — Ceramics and Pottery — Ages 9 to 13 03 — Pottery or Clay, name method used 3 Huber Heights

Trevor Shockey 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under 01 — Ceramics, glazed 1 Best of Show Huber Heights

Eleanor Anderson 110 — Ceramics and Pottery—Ages 8 and Under 01 — Ceramics, glazed 2 Troy

Paisley McCarroll 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Collection 1 Best of Show West Milton

Silas Starry 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Collection 2 Casstown

Colleen Black 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Collection 3 Piqua

Irie Pyles—Samuels 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Creative 1 Best of Show Troy

Sophia Blackburn 112 — Hobbies — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Creative 2 West Milton

Lola McCarroll 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Collection 1 Best of Show West Milton

Klara Black 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Collection 2 Piqua

Liam Seiber 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Collection 3 Troy

Owen Pyles—Samuels 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Creative 1 Best of Show Troy

Parker Christman 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Creative 2 Pleasant Hill

Preston Christman 113 — Hobbies — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Creative 3 Pleasant Hill

Libby Wenrick 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 01 — Necklace 1 Troy

Isabella Hutchinson 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 01 — Necklace 2 Troy

Arianna Vannus 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 01 — Necklace 3 Pleasant Hill

Maddie Moore 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 02 — Bracelet 1 Troy

Kalynn Cossette 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 02 — Bracelet 2 Troy

Tyler Quinn 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 02 — Bracelet 3 Troy

Libby Wenrick 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 03 — Earrings 1 Best of Show Troy

Tessa Lyons 114 — Jewelery — Handcrafted — Ages 18 and Under 03 — Earrings 2 Covington

Rachael Pfarrer 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Computer Comic Strip Art 1 New Carlisle

Libby Wenrick 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 1 Troy

Kacie Tackett 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Paper Mache 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill

Chet Snyder 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 06 — Paper Mache 2 Troy

Emma Sutherly 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Other, Named 1 Troy

Chet Snyder 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Other, Named 2 Troy

Emily Eversman 115 — Other Crafts — Ages 14 to 18 09 — Other, Named 3 Troy

Arianna Vannus 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Cross Stitch 2 Pleasant Hill

Sophia Blackburn 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Pillow 1 Best of Show West Milton

Scarlett Garrett 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Pillow 2 Huber Heights

Chet Snyder 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Pillow 3 Troy

Scarlett Garrett 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 1 Huber Heights

Madalyn McGuffey 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 2 West Milton

Kylie Brandon 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Scrap Booking, Submit 3 Pages 3 New Carlisle

Charlie Craven 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepared for Hanging 1 Fletcher

Riley Blair 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepared for Hanging 2 Fletcher

Kennedy Swigart 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Decorated Sweatshirt or T—Shirt, prepared for Hanging 3 Troy

Thane Snyder 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 1 Troy

Dylan Brandon 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 2 New Carlisle

Adria Gustin 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Christmas Ornaments, Display of 3 3 Union

Isabella Hutchinson 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Other, named 1 Troy

Cora Moore 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Other, named 2 Casstown

Jackson Hollis 116 — Other or Crafts — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Other, named 3 Covington

Clinton Shellenberger 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 01 — People or Person 1 Pleasant Hill

Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 01 — People or Person 2 West Milton

Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 01 — People or Person 3 Tipp City

Kalli Teeters 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 02 — Placed or Landscapes 1 Best of Show Casstown

Caroline Cheney 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 02 — Placed or Landscapes 2 Troy

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 02 — Placed or Landscapes 3 Laura

Emma Sutherly 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 03 — Domestic Animals 1 Troy

Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 03 — Domestic Animals 2 Tipp City

Alexis Pfarrer 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 03 — Domestic Animals 3 New Carlisle

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 04 — Wildlife 1 Laura

Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 04 — Wildlife 2 West Milton

Alexis Pfarrer 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 04 — Wildlife 3 New Carlisle

Alexis Pfarrer 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 05 — Flowers 1 New Carlisle

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 05 — Flowers 2 Laura

Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 05 — Flowers 3 Troy

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 06 — Miami County Fair 1 Laura

Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 06 — Miami County Fair 2 Tipp City

Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 07 — Patriotic 1 West Milton

Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 07 — Patriotic 2 Tipp City

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 07 — Patriotic 3 Laura

Luke Vannus 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 08 — Themed — Orange 1 Pleasant Hill

Emma Sutherly 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 08 — Themed — Orange 2 Troy

Brenna Newton 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 08 — Themed — Orange 3 Tipp City

Malia Johns 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 09 — Miscellaneous 1 Laura

Libby Wenrick 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 09 — Miscellaneous 2 Troy

Kelsie Tomlinson 117 — Photography — Aged 14 to 18 09 — Miscellaneous 3 West Milton

Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 01 — People or Person 1 Best of Show Tipp City

Tyla Johns 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 01 — People or Person 2 Laura

Bailey Superinger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 01 — People or Person 3 Covington

Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Places or Landscapes 1 Casstown

Lauryn Lammers 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Places or Landscapes 2 New Carlisle

Kylie Brandon 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 02 — Places or Landscapes 3 New Carlisle

Annika Paton 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Domestic Animals 1 Troy

Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Domestic Animals 2 Tipp City

Cassie 2 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 03 — Domestic Animals 3 New Carlisle

Brent Hartzell 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Wildlife 1 Houston

Maddie Moore 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Wildlife 2 Troy

Annika Paton 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 04 — Wildlife 3 Troy

Annika Paton 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Flowers 1 Troy

Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Flowers 2 Casstown

Bailey Superinger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 05 — Flowers 3 Covington

Bailey Superinger 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 07 — Patriotic 1 Covington

Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 07 — Patriotic 2 Tipp City

Kylie Brandon 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 07 — Patriotic 3 New Carlisle

Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Themed — Orange 1 Tipp City

Trevor Shockey 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 08 — Themed — Orange 3 Huber Heights

Maryn Gross 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 09 — Miscellaneous 1 Casstown

Owen Pleiman 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 09 — Miscellaneous 2 Tipp City

Isabella Hutchinson 118 — Photography — Ages 13 and Under 09 — Miscellaneous 3 Troy

Olivia Hines 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under 01 — Dress 1 Fletcher

Arianna Vannus 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under 03 — Other — Named 1 Pleasant Hill

Riley Blair 119 — Machine Sewing — 18 and Under 03 — Other — Named 2 Fletcher

Dennis Hartman 120 — Art Work 01 — Oil Painting 1 Piqua

Amanda Yingst 120 — Art Work 02 — Pencil Drawing 1 Huber Heights

Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 02 — Pencil Drawing 2 New Castle

Becky Christman 120 — Art Work 02 — Pencil Drawing 3 Pleasant Hill

Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work 03 — Water Color 1 Best of Show Troy

Michelle Pfarrer 120 — Art Work 03 — Water Color 2 New Carlisle

Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 03 — Water Color 3 New Castle

Michelle Pfarrer 120 — Art Work 05 — Acrylic 1 New Carlisle

Melissa Adams 120 — Art Work 05 — Acrylic 2 Piqua

Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 05 — Acrylic 3 New Castle

Jeanne Wenrick 120 — Art Work 06 — Mixed Media 1 Troy

Mandy Robinson 120 — Art Work 07 — Other, named 1 Covington

Hannah Roam 120 — Art Work 07 — Other, named 2 New Castle

Peggy ViGlione 120 — Art Work 07 — Other, named 3 Troy

Stephanie Anderson 120 — Art Work 08 — Adult Coloring Page 1 Troy

Amber Weldy 120 — Art Work 08 — Adult Coloring Page 2 Troy

Lottie Grise 120 — Art Work 08 — Adult Coloring Page 3 Pleasant Hill

Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 01 — Ceramics, glazed 1 Best of Show Huber Heights

Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 02 — Ceramics, other, named method used 1 Huber Heights

Amanda Yingst 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 03 — Pottery or Clay, named method used 1 Huber Heights

Hannah Roam 121 — Ceramics and Pottery 03 — Pottery or Clay, named method used 2 New Castle

Evan Anderson 122 — Photography 01 — People or Person 1 Troy

Carolyn Boze 122 — Photography 01 — People or Person 2 Troy

Mandy Robinson 122 — Photography 01 — People or Person 3 Covington

Kim Davies 122 — Photography 02 — Places or Landscapes 1 Tipp City

Evan Anderson 122 — Photography 02 — Places or Landscapes 2 Troy

Amanda Yingst 122 — Photography 02 — Places or Landscapes 3 Huber Heights

Stephanie Hackett 122 — Photography 03 — Architecture 1 Covington

Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography 03 — Architecture 2 Troy

Judy Gross 122 — Photography 03 — Architecture 3 Casstown

Katie Hartzell 122 — Photography 04 — Domestic Animals 1 Houston

Lauryn Lavy 122 — Photography 04 — Domestic Animals 2 Laura

Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 04 — Domestic Animals 3 Casstown

Tom Lillicrap 122 — Photography 05 — Wildlife 1 Best of Show Piqua

Stephanie Anderson 122 — Photography 05 — Wildlife 2 Troy

Kim Davies 122 — Photography 05 — Wildlife 3 Tipp City

Amanda Yingst 122 — Photography 06 — Flowers 1 Huber Heights

Christa Everett 122 — Photography 06 — Flowers 2 Fletcher

Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 06 — Flowers 3 Casstown

Susie Norman 122 — Photography 07 — Miami County Landscape 1 Troy

Stephanie Hackett 122 — Photography 07 — Miami County Landscape 2 Covington

Michelle Green 122 — Photography 07 — Miami County Landscape 3 Casstown

Stephanie Hackett 122 — Photography 08 — Black and White 1 Covington

Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 08 — Black and White 2 Casstown

Susie Norman 122 — Photography 08 — Black and White 3 Troy

Evan Anderson 122 — Photography 09 — Patriotic 1 Troy

Judy Gross 122 — Photography 09 — Patriotic 2 Casstown

Dennis Hartman 122 — Photography 09 — Patriotic 3 Piqua

Vanessa Clark 122 — Photography 10 — Themed — Orange 1 Covington

Peggy ViGlione 122 — Photography 10 — Themed — Orange 2 Troy

Dennis Hartman 122 — Photography 10 — Themed — Orange 3 Piqua

Taylor Adami 122 — Photography 11 — Miscellaneous 1 Troy

Steve Kaplan 122 — Photography 11 — Miscellaneous 2 Troy

Christine Buchert 122 — Photography 11 — Miscellaneous 3 Casstown

Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket 01 — Gift Wrapping, any occasions 1 Best of Show Piqua

Cindy Parke 123 — Gift Wrap and Basket 02 — Gift Basket, any occasions 1 Best of Show Piqua

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 01 — Necklace 1 Best of Show Piqua

Jeanne Wenrick 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 01 — Necklace 2 Troy

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 02 — Bracelet 1 Piqua

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 03 — Earrings 1 Piqua

Mary E. Lange 124 — Handcrafted Jewelery 04 — Other, named 2 Piqua

Steve Kaplan 125 — Hobbies 01 — Collection 1 Best of Show Troy

Lois A. Starry 125 — Hobbies 01 — Collection 2 Covington

Mary Lou Hageman 125 — Hobbies 01 — Collection 3 Fletcher

Jeanne Wenrick 125 — Hobbies 02 — Creative 1 Best of Show Troy

Marcia Hafer 125 — Hobbies 02 — Creative 2 Fletcher

Peggy ViGlione 125 — Hobbies 02 — Creative 3 Troy

Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 01 — Baby Item 1 Piqua

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 01 — Baby Item 2 Covington

Nanette Meyer—Gibson 128 — Crochet 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size 1 Covington

Stephanie Anderson 128 — Crochet 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size 2 Troy

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho, any size 3 Covington

Stephanie Anderson 128 — Crochet 03 — Scarf or Shawl 1 Troy

Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 03 — Scarf or Shawl 2 Piqua

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 03 — Scarf or Shawl 3 Covington

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 04 — Hat 1 Covington

Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 04 — Hat 2 Piqua

Nanette Meyer—Gibson 128 — Crochet 05 — Afghan 1 Best of Show Covington

Judy Trissell 128 — Crochet 05 — Afghan 2 Troy

Laura Martin 128 — Crochet 05 — Afghan 3 Troy

Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 06 — Kitchen Item 1 Piqua

Kristi Quinn 128 — Crochet 06 — Kitchen Item 3 Troy

Madison Maxson 128 — Crochet 06 — Kitchen Item 3 Casstown

Kathy Miller 128 — Crochet 07 — Other, named 1 Covington

Ashton Stumpff 128 — Crochet 07 — Other, named 2 Piqua

Kristi Quinn 128 — Crochet 07 — Other, named 3 Troy

Judy Butts 129 — Hand Needlework 02 — Counted Cross Stitch less than 5 inches 1 Tipp City

Jennifer Shiltz 129 — Hand Needlework 03 — Counted Cross Stitch 5 to 8 inches 2 Troy

Sherry Laughman 129 — Hand Needlework 04 — Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches 1 Best of Show Troy

Judy Trissell 129 — Hand Needlework 04 — Counted Cross Stitch 8.1 inches to 16 inches 2 Troy

Sherry Laughman 129 — Hand Needlework 05 — Counted Cross Stitch over 16 inches 1 Troy

Michele Brunette 129 — Hand Needlework 07 — Lace Work, any size 1 Tipp City

Judy Butts 129 — Hand Needlework 08 — other, named 1 Tipp City

Jane Malafa 130 — Knitting 01 — Baby Item 1 Tipp City

Nanette Meyer—Gibson 130 — Knitting 02 — Sweater, Shrug, Vest, Poncho any size 1 Covington

Jane Malafa 130 — Knitting 04 — Hat 1 Tipp City

Nanette Meyer—Gibson 130 — Knitting 05 — Pair of Mittens 3 Covington

Jeannine Friend 130 — Knitting 07 — Afghan 1 Best of Show Tipp City

Stephanie Anderson 131 — Machine Sewing 01 — Dress 1 Troy

Emily Snyder 131 — Machine Sewing 01 — Dress 2 Troy

Emily Snyder 131 — Machine Sewing 03 — Other, named 1 Best of Show Troy

Judy Butts 131 — Machine Sewing 03 — Other, named 2 Tipp City

Joy Weiss 131 — Machine Sewing 03 — Other, named 3 Troy

Judy Butts 132 — Quilts 03 — Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches 1 Best of Show Tipp City

Teri Pyles 132 — Quilts 03 — Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches 2 Tipp City

Patty Hornberger 132 — Quilts 03 — Machine Quilted—up to 48 inches 3 Troy

Connie Buchert 132 — Quilts 04 — Machine Quilted—over 48 inches 2 Casstown

Beth Rindler 132 — Quilts 04 — Machine Quilted—over 48 inches 3 Troy

Judy Butts 132 — Quilts 05 — Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and under 1 Tipp City

Michelle Pfarrer 132 — Quilts 05 — Miniature—Hand or Machine quilted — 22 inches and under 3 New Carlisle

Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking 01 — Scroll Work, any kind 1 Best of Show Tipp City

Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking 02 — Clock 1 Tipp City

Paul E. Butts 134 — Woodworking 03 — Toys 1 Tipp City

Alexis Pfarrer 134 — Woodworking 04 — Wood Burning 1 New Carlisle

Sable Plantz 150 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Butter Cream 1 Best of Show Troy

Dottie Everett 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Fondant 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Lilly Prichard 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Fondant 2 Pleasant Hill

Cora Moore 151 — Cake (Decorated) — Ages 13 and Under 01 — Fondant 3 Casstown

Lauryn Lavy 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 1 Best of Show Laura

Clinton Shellenberger 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 2 Pleasant Hill

Adam Shiltz 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 3 Troy

Clinton Shellenberger 152 — Cookies or Brownies — Ages 14 to 18 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill

Wil Puthoff 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 01 — Chocolate Chip 1 Conover

Brooklyn Lavy 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 02 — Sugar, cut out, decorated 1 Laura

Kalynn Cossette 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 02 — Sugar, cut out, decorated 2 Troy

Emma Hershberger 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 03 — Brownies, chocolate, non—iced 1 Casstown

Abigail Maxson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 03 — Brownies, chocolate, non—iced 2 Conover

Amelia Osting 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 04 — Brownies, chocolate, iced 1 Troy

Sophia Blackburn 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 1 Best of Show West Milton

John Starry 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 2 Casstown

Evan Maxson 153 — Cookies and Brownies —Aged 9 to 13 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 3 Casstown

Sophia Cossette 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 01 — Crispy Treats, made from cereal 1 Troy

Clara Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 01 — Crispy Treats, made from cereal 2 Pleasant Hill

Cody Matheny 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 01 — Crispy Treats, made from cereal 3 Bradford

Haley Matheny 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 02 — No—Bake Cookies 1 Best of Show Bradford

Jackson Norman 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 02 — No—Bake Cookies 2 Casstown

Kennedy Swigart 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 1 Troy

Natalie Parke 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 2 Covington

Grant Eidemiller 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 03 — Brownies, Chocolate, non—iced 3 Fletcher

Ariyanna Weldy 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 04 — Brownies, Chocolate, iced 1 Troy

Lilly Starry 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 04 — Brownies, Chocolate, iced 2 Casstown

Colton Shellenberger 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 1 Pleasant Hill

Everette Hilderbrand 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 2 Troy

Charlie Craven 154 — Cookies and Brownies — Ages 8 and under 05 — Any other cookies or brownies, named 3 Fletcher

Luke Vannus 155 — Cupcakes — Ages 14 to 18 02 — Any Other Flavor, named 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill

Samantha Hull 157 — Cupcakes — Ages 9 to 13 01 — White 1 Best of Show New Carlisle

Connor Maxson 157 — Cupcakes — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Any other flavor, named 1 Conover

Silas Starry 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Any Flavor, named 1 Best of Show Casstown

Isabella Hutchinson 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 01 — Any Flavor, named 2 Troy

Maddie Moore 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Cake Pops 1 Troy

Arianna Vannus 158 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 9 to 13 02 — Cake Pops 2 Pleasant Hill

Lilly Starry 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Any other flavor, named 1 Best of Show Casstown

Tessa Lyons 159 — Cupcakes — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Any other flavor, named 2 Covington

Liam Seiber 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Any Flavor, named 1 Best of Show Troy

Eve Fernandez 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Any Flavor, named 2 Troy

Kaylee Roweton 160 — Cupcakes (Decorated) — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Any Flavor, named 3 Casstown

Amelia Osting 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 03 — Any other variety, named 1 Best of Show Troy

Riley Blair 162 — Quick Breads — Ages 9—13 03 — Any other variety, named 2 Fletcher

Emma Brumbaugh 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Banana 1 Best of Show Tipp City

Emma Eichhorn 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Banana 2 Troy

Bella Homan 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 01 — Banana 3 Pleasant Hill

Lola McCarroll 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Zucchini 1 West Milton

Cassidy Iddings 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Zucchini 2 Bradford

Olivia Brumbaugh 163 — Quick Breads — Ages 8 and Under 02 — Zucchini 3 Tipp City

Brooklyn Lavy 166 — Cakes (Iced) 06 — Chocolate 1 Best of Show Laura

Stephany Deeter 166 — Cakes (Iced) 06 — Chocolate 2 Troy

Susie Norman 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced 03 — Pound, Any Shape 1 Best of Show Troy

Kathy Ingle 167 — Cakes, Non—Iced 05 — Any other variety, named 1 Piqua

Shary Weldy 168 — Candies 01 — Fudge, Chocolate 1 Fletcher

Renee Woodward 168 — Candies 01 — Fudge, Chocolate 2 Fletcher

Kay Quinton 168 — Candies 01 — Fudge, Chocolate 3 Troy

Renee Woodward 168 — Candies 02 — Fudge, Peanut Butter 1 Fletcher

Shary Weldy 168 — Candies 02 — Fudge, Peanut Butter 2 Fletcher

Kay Quinton 168 — Candies 02 — Fudge, Peanut Butter 3 Troy

Shary Weldy 168 — Candies 03 — Peanut Brittle 1 Fletcher

Brittany Bennett Selvidge 168 — Candies 04 — Buckeyes 1 Fletcher

Judy Butts 168 — Candies 04 — Buckeyes 2 Tipp City

Amber Weldy 168 — Candies 04 — Buckeyes 3 Troy

Brandy Norman 168 — Candies 05 — Caramels 1 Casstown

Amber Weldy 168 — Candies 05 — Caramels 2 Troy

Amber Weldy 169 — Candy Platter 01 — Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties 1 Best of Show Troy

Renee Woodward 169 — Candy Platter 01 — Platter including 6 pieces of 4 different varieties 2 Fletcher

Nicole Eidemiller 170 — Cookies or Brownies 02 — Sugar 1 Fletcher

Brooklyn Lavy 170 — Cookies or Brownies 02 — Sugar 2 Laura

Robert Rich 170 — Cookies or Brownies 02 — Sugar 3 Covington

Jim Francis 170 — Cookies or Brownies 03 — Oatmeal 1 Fletcher

Stephany Deeter 170 — Cookies or Brownies 03 — Oatmeal 2 Troy

Aly Jordan 170 — Cookies or Brownies 03 — Oatmeal 3 Fletcher

Susie Norman 170 — Cookies or Brownies 04 — Chocolate 1 Troy

Emily Snyder 170 — Cookies or Brownies 04 — Chocolate 2 Troy

Amber Weldy 170 — Cookies or Brownies 04 — Chocolate 3 Troy

Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies 05 — Peanut Butter 1 Best of Show Casstown

Nicole Eidemiller 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 1 Fletcher

Cheryl Jackson 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 2 Troy

Corinne Lyons 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 2 Covington

Alison Clark 170 — Cookies or Brownies 06 — Chocolate Chip 3 Tipp City

Joyce Knight 170 — Cookies or Brownies 07 — Bar Cookies 1 Casstown

Becky Maxson 170 — Cookies or Brownies 07 — Bar Cookies 2 Fletcher

Stephanie Cossette 170 — Cookies or Brownies 07 — Bar Cookies 3 Casstown

Lauryn Lavy 170 — Cookies or Brownies 11 — Brownies, Chocolate, Non—Iced 1 Laura

Jill Balser 170 — Cookies or Brownies 13 — Any other cookie or brownie, named 1 Piqua

Nicole Eidemiller 170 — Cookies or Brownies 13 — Any other cookie or brownie, named 2 Fletcher

Aly Jordan 170 — Cookies or Brownies 13 — Any other cookie or brownie, named 3 Fletcher

Cindy Parke 171 — Cookie Platter 01 — Platter must include 4 each of 6 different varieties 1 Best of Show Piqua

Wilma Lavy 171 — Cookie Platter 01 — Platter must include 4 each of 6 different varieties 2 Laura

Brittany Bennett Selvidge 172 — Cupcakes 02 — Chocolate 1 Fletcher

Shandar Thompson 172 — Cupcakes 03 — Any other cupcake, named 1 Best of Show Troy

Taylor Adami 172 — Cupcakes 03 — Any other cupcake, named 2 Troy

Lindsey Hilderbrand 172 — Cupcakes 03 — Any other cupcake, named 3 Troy

James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 01 — Hen, White 1 Best of Show Covington

Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs 01 — Hen, White 2 West Milton

James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 02 — Hen, Brown 1 Covington

Whitley Gross 174 — Fresh Eggs 02 — Hen, Brown 2 Casstown

Paisley McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs 02 — Hen, Brown 3 West Milton

James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 03 — Hen, Green 1 Covington

Lola McCarroll 174 — Fresh Eggs 04 — Hen, Blue 1 West Milton

Matthew Osting 174 — Fresh Eggs 04 — Hen, Blue 2 Troy

Tammy Lammers 174 — Fresh Eggs 04 — Hen, Blue 3 New Carlisle

James E. Starry 174 — Fresh Eggs 05 — Any Other Variety, Named 1 Covington

Elisabeth Norman 175 — Pies 01 — Apple 1 Casstown

Lyssa Wetz 175 — Pies 01 — Apple 2 Dayton

Charlotte Norman 175 — Pies 02 — Cherry 1 Casstown

Judi Sink 175 — Pies 02 — Cherry 2 Covington

Stephany Deeter 175 — Pies 03 — Pecan 1 Troy

Robert Rich 175 — Pies 03 — Pecan 2 Covington

Judi Sink 175 — Pies 06 — Any other variety, named 1 Best of Show Covington

Kendra Beal 175 — Pies 06 — Any other variety, named 2 Sidney

Stephanie Anderson 176 — Quick Breads 01 — Muffins — 6 Removed from Paper 1 Troy

Susie Norman 176 — Quick Breads 02 — Coffee Cake 1 Troy

Connie Keim 176 — Quick Breads 02 — Coffee Cake 2 Casstown

Stephany Deeter 176 — Quick Breads 05 — Pumpkin 1 Best of Show Troy

Lottie Grise 176 — Quick Breads 05 — Pumpkin 2 Pleasant Hill

Lauryn Lavy 176 — Quick Breads 05 — Pumpkin 3 Laura

Bill Davis 176 — Quick Breads 06 — Zucchini 1 Troy

Connie Keim 176 — Quick Breads 06 — Zucchini 2 Casstown

John Starry 176 — Quick Breads 06 — Zucchini 3 Casstown

Lyssa Wetz 176 — Quick Breads 07 — Corn 1 Dayton

Cheryl Puthoff 176 — Quick Breads 07 — Corn 2 Conover

Nicholette Thiesing 176 — Quick Breads 08 — Any Other Variety, named 3 Pleasant Hill

John Starry 177 — Yeast Breads 01 — White 1 Casstown

Judy Butts 177 — Yeast Breads 02 — Cinnamon 1 Tipp City

Judy Butts 177 — Yeast Breads 04 — Cinnamon Rolls (8) 1 Tipp City

Mary Lou Hageman 177 — Yeast Breads 04 — Cinnamon Rolls (8) 2 Fletcher

Amber Weldy 177 — Yeast Breads 04 — Cinnamon Rolls (8) 3 Troy

Mary Lou Hageman 177 — Yeast Breads 06 — Yeast Rolls (8) 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Judy Butts 177 — Yeast Breads 06 — Yeast Rolls (8) 2 Tipp City

Lauraetta Wilhelm 177 — Yeast Breads 07 — Whole Wheat 1 Casstown

John Starry 177 — Yeast Breads 09 — Any other variety hand—kneaded, named 1 Casstown

Amanda Gross 201 — Flowers 02 — Using Unusual Container 1 Casstown

Scarlett Garrett 201 — Flowers 13 — For Special Occasions 3 Huber Heights

Edward McMaren 202 — Potted Plants 01 — Cactus 1 Best of Show Piqua

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 01 — Cactus 2 Fletcher

Scarlett Garrett 202 — Potted Plants 01 — Cactus 3 Huber Heights

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 02 — Snake Plant 1 Fletcher

Anita Brown 202 — Potted Plants 02 — Snake Plant 2 Troy

Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants 02 — Snake Plant 3 Fletcher

Allie Watkins 202 — Potted Plants 03 — African Violet 1 Fletcher

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 03 — African Violet 2 Huber Heights

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 03 — African Violet 3 Fletcher

LaNay Barley 202 — Potted Plants 05 — Fern 1 Tipp City

Amber Weldy 202 — Potted Plants 05 — Fern 2 Troy

Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 07 — Geranium, Multiple 1 Piqua

Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 08 — Unusual Potted Plants 1 Piqua

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 08 — Unusual Potted Plants 2 Fletcher

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 08 — Unusual Potted Plants 3 Huber Heights

Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 09 — Best Blooming Plant 1 Piqua

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 09 — Best Blooming Plant 2 Huber Heights

Marcia Hafer 202 — Potted Plants 10 — Best Foliage Plant 2 Fletcher

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 10 — Best Foliage Plant 3 Huber Heights

Ada Kavalauskas 202 — Potted Plants 11 — Any other Flowering plant not listed 1 Piqua

Kendal Fritz 202 — Potted Plants 11 — Any other Flowering plant not listed 2 Fletcher

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 12 — Hanging Plant, any variety 1 Huber Heights

Anita Brown 202 — Potted Plants 12 — Hanging Plant, any variety 2 Troy

Amanda Yingst 202 — Potted Plants 13 — Terrarium 1 Huber Heights

Amber Weldy 202 — Potted Plants 13 — Terrarium 2 Troy

Kendra Beal 203 — Wash Tub Garden Planter 01 — At Least 7 Garden Plants with Plants Named 1 Best of Show Sidney

Amanda Yingst 203 — Wash Tub Garden Planter 01 — At Least 7 Garden Plants with Plants Named 2 Huber Heights

Marcia Hafer 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 01 — Unique Container 1 Fletcher

Michelle Green 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 01 — Unique Container 2 Casstown

Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 01 — Unique Container 3 Huber Heights

Kendal Fritz 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 02 — Larger Container 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Allie Watkins 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 02 — Larger Container 2 Fletcher

Amanda Yingst 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 02 — Larger Container 3 Huber Heights

Marcia Hafer 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 03 — Small Container 2 Fletcher

Allie Watkins 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 03 — Small Container 3 Fletcher

Anita Brown 204 — Outdoor Container Garden 04 — Container Requiring a Hook for Hanging 1 Troy

Amanda Yingst 205 — Large Container Herb Garden 01 — Container Size 20—24 with Natural Herbs 1 Huber Heights

Kendra Beal 205 — Large Container Herb Garden 01 — Container Size 20—24 with Natural Herbs 2 Sidney

Kendal Fritz 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 01 — Cooking Herbs 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Kendra Beal 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 01 — Cooking Herbs 3 Sidney

Amanda Yingst 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 02 — Scented Herbs 1 Huber Heights

Marcia Hafer 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 02 — Scented Herbs 2 Fletcher

Kendra Beal 206 — Small Container of Cooking or Scented Herbs 02 — Scented Herbs 3 Sidney

Michelle Green 207 — Fairy Garden Display 01 — One Fairy Garden Display 1 Best of Show Casstown

Beth Maxson 207 — Fairy Garden Display 01 — One Fairy Garden Display 2 Fletcher

Amanda Yingst 207 — Fairy Garden Display 01 — One Fairy Garden Display 3 Huber Heights

Kendale Adams 208 — Vegetables 01 — Red Beets 1 Covington

Caiden Hollingsworth 208 — Vegetables 01 — Red Beets 2 Covington

John Wills 208 — Vegetables 02 — Cucumbers 1 New Carlisle

Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 02 — Cucumbers 2 Pleasant Hill

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 02 — Cucumbers 3 Sidney

Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 04 — Beans, Green Pod 1 Piqua

Kristen Parke 208 — Vegetables 04 — Beans, Green Pod 2 Covington

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 04 — Beans, Green Pod 3 Sidney

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 07 — Cabbage Head, Round 1 Sidney

Nevin Fessler 208 — Vegetables 10 — Squash, Acorn 1 Troy

Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables 12 — Squash, Zucchini 1 Fletcher

Kristen Parke 208 — Vegetables 12 — Squash, Zucchini 2 Covington

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 12 — Squash, Zucchini 3 Sidney

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 13 — Squash, Crookneck 1 Covington

Nevin Fessler 208 — Vegetables 13 — Squash, Crookneck 2 Troy

Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 13 — Squash, Crookneck 3 Covington

Lauren Wright 208 — Vegetables 14 — Squash, Butternut 1 Fletcher

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 14 — Squash, Butternut 2 Covington

Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 14 — Squash, Butternut 3 Covington

Beth Gilliland 208 — Vegetables 15 — Pumpkin, for Pie 1 Dayton

Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 15 — Pumpkin, for Pie 2 Pleasant Hill

Bob Hornberger 208 — Vegetables 16 — Pumpkin, Common Field 1 Troy

Nevin Fessler 208 — Vegetables 19 — Okra 1 Troy

David Weldy 208 — Vegetables 20 — Peppers, Green Bell 1 Fletcher

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 20 — Peppers, Green Bell 2 Covington

Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 20 — Peppers, Green Bell 3 Troy

Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 22 — Peppers, Hot 1 Pleasant Hill

Ed Sims 208 — Vegetables 22 — Peppers, Hot 2 Tipp City

Alison Clark 208 — Vegetables 22 — Peppers, Hot 3 Tipp City

Beth Gilliland 208 — Vegetables 23 — Peppers, Yellow 1 Dayton

Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 24 — Peppers, Banana 1 Pleasant Hill

Zoey Howell 208 — Vegetables 24 — Peppers, Banana 2 Fletcher

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 24 — Peppers, Banana 3 Sidney

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 25 — Tomatoes, Red 1 Sidney

Kendale Adams 208 — Vegetables 25 — Tomatoes, Red 2 Covington

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables 25 — Tomatoes, Red 3 Troy

Kristen Parke 208 — Vegetables 26 — Tomatoes, Cherry 1 Covington

Wiley Schaefer 208 — Vegetables 26 — Tomatoes, Cherry 2 Fletcher

Allison Wise 208 — Vegetables 26 — Tomatoes, Cherry 3 Pleasant Hill

Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 27 — Tomatoes, Yellow 1 Troy

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 27 — Tomatoes, Yellow 2 Sidney

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables 28 — Tomatoes, Big Boy 1 Troy

Kendra Beal 208 — Vegetables 29 — Tomatoes, Roma 1 Sidney

Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 29 — Tomatoes, Roma 2 Troy

Lauren Wright 208 — Vegetables 29 — Tomatoes, Roma 3 Fletcher

Dale Stager 208 — Vegetables 31 — Tomatoes, Any Variety 1 Troy

Gavin Swartz 208 — Vegetables 31 — Tomatoes, Any Variety 2 Troy

Christine Buchert 208 — Vegetables 31 — Tomatoes, Any Variety 3 Casstown

Girl Scout Troop 32174 208 — Vegetables 32 — Tomatoes, Best Display 1 Piqua

Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 33 — Eggplant 1 Covington

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 33 — Eggplant 2 Covington

Lester Francis 208 — Vegetables 33 — Eggplant 3 Troy

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 34 — Onions, Sweet Spanish 1 Pleasant Hill

Quinten Monnin 208 — Vegetables 37 — Onions, White 1 Covington

Kendale Adams 208 — Vegetables 37 — Onions, White 2 Covington

Christine Buchert 208 — Vegetables 37 — Onions, White 3 Casstown

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 38 — Onions, Yellow 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 39 — Onions, Red 1 Pleasant Hill

Christine Buchert 208 — Vegetables 39 — Onions, Red 2 Casstown

James E. Starry 208 — Vegetables 43 — Celery, Mature Plant 1 Covington

Lois A. Starry 208 — Vegetables 43 — Celery, Mature Plant 2 Covington

Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 45 — Sweet Corn Ears, Yellow 1 Piqua

Brock Lyons 208 — Vegetables 47 — Sweet Corn Ears, Bi—Color 1 Covington

Lauren Wright 208 — Vegetables 47 — Sweet Corn Ears, Bi—Color 2 Fletcher

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 48 — Potatoes, Irish Cobbler 1 Pleasant Hill

Riley Blair 208 — Vegetables 49 — Potatoes, Yukon Gold 1 Fletcher

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 49 — Potatoes, Yukon Gold 2 Pleasant Hill

Kendal Fritz 208 — Vegetables 49 — Potatoes, Yukon Gold 3 Fletcher

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 50 — Potatoes, Kennebec 1 Pleasant Hill

Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 50 — Potatoes, Kennebec 2 Piqua

Brantley Covault 208 — Vegetables 51 — Potatoes, Potomic 1 Fletcher

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 51 — Potatoes, Potomic 2 Pleasant Hill

Wayne Ingle 208 — Vegetables 51 — Potatoes, Potomic 3 Piqua

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 52 — Sweet Potatoes, Any Variety 1 Pleasant Hill

Cecil Jackson 208 — Vegetables 53 — Potatoes, Any other Variety 1 Pleasant Hill

Cecil Jackson 209 — Largest Farm Product 01 — Potato 1 Pleasant Hill

Anna Ray Scherer 209 — Largest Farm Product 01 — Potato 2 Piqua

Leroy Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 02 — Tomato 1 Pleasant Hill

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 02 — Tomato 2 Covington

Dylan Howell 209 — Largest Farm Product 03 — Cucumber 1 Fletcher

Leroy Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 03 — Cucumber 2 Pleasant Hill

James E. Starry 209 — Largest Farm Product 03 — Cucumber 3 Covington

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 04 — Pumpkin 1 Covington

Anna Ray Scherer 209 — Largest Farm Product 06 — Zucchini 1 Best of Show Piqua

Jerry Grise 209 — Largest Farm Product 06 — Zucchini 2 Pleasant Hill

Josh Furrow 209 — Largest Farm Product 06 — Zucchini 3 Casstown

Cecil Jackson 209 — Largest Farm Product 10 — Onion 1 Pleasant Hill

Morgan Roweton 209 — Largest Farm Product 11 — Sunflower Head 1 Casstown

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 11 — Sunflower Head 2 Covington

Cecil Jackson 209 — Largest Farm Product 11 — Sunflower Head 3 Pleasant Hill

Will Hershberger 209 — Largest Farm Product 12 — Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear 1 Casstown

Justin Furrow 209 — Largest Farm Product 12 — Tallest Stalk of Corn with Ear 2 Casstown

Autumn Gates 209 — Largest Farm Product 13 — Tallest Sunflower Stalk 1 Casstown

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 13 — Tallest Sunflower Stalk 2 Covington

Morgan Roweton 209 — Largest Farm Product 13 — Tallest Sunflower Stalk 3 Casstown

Larry Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 14 — Best Single Agricultural Oddity 1 Covington

Leroy Wise 209 — Largest Farm Product 14 — Best Single Agricultural Oddity 2 Pleasant Hill

James E. Starry 209 — Largest Farm Product 14 — Best Single Agricultural Oddity 3 Covington

Barbara Renner 210 — Vegetable Display 01 — Display vegetable with other materials of flowers 1 Best of Show West Milton

Cadence Gross 210 — Vegetable Display 01 — Display vegetable with other materials of flowers 2 Casstown

Kendal Fritz 210 — Vegetable Display 01 — Display vegetable with other materials of flowers 3 Fletcher

Eli Lammers 211 — Decorated Pumpkin or Vegetables 02 — Vegetable Face 1 Best of Show New Carlisle

Eden Fernandez 211 — Decorated Pumpkin or Vegetables 02 — Vegetable Face 2 Troy

Haley Matheny 211 — Decorated Pumpkin or Vegetables 02 — Vegetable Face 3 Bradford

Amanda Gross 212 — Gourds 01 — Display of Gourds 1 Best of Show Casstown

Clayton Robinson 212 — Gourds 01 — Display of Gourds 2 Covington

Christine Buchert 212 — Gourds 01 — Display of Gourds 3 Casstown

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 01 — Granny Smith 1 Covington

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 02 — Stayman Winesap 1 Covington

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 03 — Grimes Golden 1 Covington

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 04 — Macintosh 1 Covington

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 05 — Jonathan 1 Best of Show Covington

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 06 — Golden Delicious 1 Covington

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 07 — Red Delicious 1 Covington

Allison Wise 213 — Fruits—Apples 10 — Crab Apple 1 Pleasant Hill

Edward McMaren 213 — Fruits—Apples 10 — Crab Apple 2 Piqua

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 11 — Any other Variety, Named 1 Covington

Judi Sink 213 — Fruits—Apples 12 — Display, 5 different Apples, 3 of each variety 1 Covington

Judi Sink 214 — Fruit—Other 02 — Pears, any variety, named 1 Covington

Lois A. Starry 214 — Fruit—Other 02 — Pears, any variety, named 2 Covington

Lois A. Starry 214 — Fruit—Other 04 — Grapes, Concord 1 Covington

Christine Buchert 214 — Fruit—Other 04 — Grapes, Concord 2 Casstown

Haley Matheny 214 — Fruit—Other 08 — Watermelon 1 Bradford

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 02 — Black Raspberry Jelly 3 Fletcher

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 04 — Grape Jelly 3 Fletcher

Nicole Eidemiller 215 — Jellies and Jams 05 — Any other Variety Jelly 1 Fletcher

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 05 — Any other Variety Jelly 2 Fletcher

Amber Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 05 — Any other Variety Jelly 3 Troy

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 06 — Strawberry Jam 1 Fletcher

Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams 06 — Strawberry Jam 2 Sidney

Corinne Lyons 215 — Jellies and Jams 06 — Strawberry Jam 3 Covington

Kendra Beal 215 — Jellies and Jams 08 — Blackberry Jam 1 Sidney

Nicole Eidemiller 215 — Jellies and Jams 09 — Any other Variety Jam 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 09 — Any other Variety Jam 2 Fletcher

Marc Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 09 — Any other Variety Jam 3 Troy

Shary Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 10 — Apple Butter 1 Fletcher

Nikki Hull 215 — Jellies and Jams 10 — Apple Butter 2 New Carlisle

Krista Weldy 215 — Jellies and Jams 10 — Apple Butter 3 Troy

Nicole Eidemiller 216 — Canned Fruits 01 — Cherries, Sour or Pie 1 Fletcher

Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits 01 — Cherries, Sour or Pie 2 Sidney

Paisley McCarroll 216 — Canned Fruits 03 — Peaches 1 Best of Show West Milton

Lola McCarroll 216 — Canned Fruits 03 — Peaches 2 West Milton

Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits 03 — Peaches 3 Sidney

Shary Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits 05 — Applesauce 1 Fletcher

Amber Weldy 216 — Canned Fruits 05 — Applesauce 2 Troy

Pami Parke 216 — Canned Fruits 05 — Applesauce 3 Russia

Kendra Beal 216 — Canned Fruits 06 — Black Raspberries 2 Sidney

Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 01 — Green Beans, Whole 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 01 — Green Beans, Whole 2 Troy

Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 02 — Green Beans, Snapped 1 Fletcher

Marc Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 02 — Green Beans, Snapped 2 Troy

Paisley McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 02 — Green Beans, Snapped 3 West Milton

Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 03 — Wax Beans 1 Sidney

Nicole Eidemiller 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 04 — Corn 1 Fletcher

Lola McCarroll 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 07 — Tomatoes 1 West Milton

Pami Parke 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 07 — Tomatoes 1 Russia

Kendra Beal 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 07 — Tomatoes 2 Sidney

Treva Booher 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 10 — Any other variety canned vegetable, named 1 Ludlow Falls

Shary Weldy 217 — Canned Vegetables and Meats 10 — Any other variety canned vegetable, named 2 Fletcher

Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 01 — Pickles, Dill 1 Fletcher

Marc Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 01 — Pickles, Dill 2 Troy

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 01 — Pickles, Dill 3 Sidney

Corinne Lyons 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 02 — Pickles, Bread and Butter 1 Covington

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 02 — Pickles, Bread and Butter 1 Sidney

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 06 — Spagetti Sauce 1 Troy

Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 06 — Spagetti Sauce 2 Fletcher

Krista Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 06 — Spagetti Sauce 3 Troy

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 07 — Chili Sauce 1 Troy

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 08 — Salsa 1 Troy

Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 08 — Salsa 2 Fletcher

Judy Butts 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 10 — Pickled Beets 1 Best of Show Tipp City

Christine Buchert 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 10 — Pickled Beets 2 Casstown

Shary Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 10 — Pickled Beets 3 Fletcher

Amber Weldy 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 11 — Any other variety, named 1 Troy

Jim Davis 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 11 — Any other variety, named 2 Piqua

Kendra Beal 218 — Pickles, Relishes and Sauces 11 — Any other variety, named 2 Sidney

Kendra Beal 219 — Canned Good Display 01 — Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Representing Class 221, 222, 223 and 224 1 Best of Show Sidney

Shary Weldy 219 — Canned Good Display 01 — Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Representing Class 221, 222, 223 and 224 2 Fletcher

Pami Parke 219 — Canned Good Display 01 — Pint Jar Only, One Pint Jar Representing Class 221, 222, 223 and 224 3 Russia

Marcia Hafer 220 — Wheel Barrow Planter 01 — Display of Wheel Barrow with 10 named Perennials 1 Best of Show Fletcher

Barbara Renner 221 — Garden Mailbox Display 01 — Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers 1 Best of Show West Milton

Kendra Beal 221 — Garden Mailbox Display 01 — Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers 2 Sidney

Marcia Hafer 221 — Garden Mailbox Display 01 — Official Sized Mailbox with Flowers 3 Fletcher

Cheryl Puthoff 222 — Scarecrow Display 01 — Single Scarecrow Display 1 Best of Show Conover

Kendal Fritz 222 — Scarecrow Display 01 — Single Scarecrow Display 2 Fletcher

Kendra Beal 222 — Scarecrow Display 01 — Single Scarecrow Display 3 Sidney

Lester Francis 224 — Grain in Sheaves 03 — Soybeans, named 1 Troy

Anna Ray Scherer 224 — Grain in Sheaves 03 — Soybeans, named 2 Piqua

Lauren Wright 224 — Grain in Sheaves 03 — Soybeans, named 3 Fletcher

Lee Morrow 225 — Grains 03 — Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety 1 Covington

Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains 03 — Hybrid Shell Corn, any variety 2 Covington

Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains 07 — Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar 1 Best of Show Covington

Lee Morrow 225 — Grains 07 — Wheat, any variety, named 1 jar 2 Covington

Lee Morrow 225 — Grains 11 — Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar 1 Covington

Tyler Morrow 225 — Grains 11 — Soybeans, any variety, named, 1 jar 2 Covington

Allison Wise 226 — Hay 01 — Alfalfa 1 Pleasant Hill

Lauryn Lavy 226 — Hay 01 — Alfalfa 2 Laura

Clayton Robinson 226 — Hay 01 — Alfalfa 3 Covington

Allison Wise 226 — Hay 02 — Mixed 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill

Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 02 — Mixed 2 Covington

David Shellenberger 226 — Hay 02 — Mixed 3 Ludlow Falls

Makayla Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 03 — Grass 1 Covington

Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 03 — Grass 2 Covington

Makayla Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 04 — Clover 1 Covington

Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 04 — Clover 2 Covington

Kaden Thompson 226 — Hay 04 — Clover 3 Covington

Makenzie Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 05 — Timothy 1 Covington

Makayla Vanderhorst 226 — Hay 05 — Timothy 2 Covington

Kaden Thompson 226 — Hay 05 — Timothy 3 Covington

Robert Allen 227 — Honey 01 — Liquid Honey, light, 3 one pound jars 1 Troy

Robert Allen 227 — Honey 02 — Liquid Honey, amber, 3 one pound jars 2 Troy

Robert Allen 227 — Honey 05 — One Pound Block of Beeswax in clear plastic—1 5 Troy

Marcia Hafer 228 — Baking with Honey 02 — Cookies, 8 Cookies 1 Fletcher

Nicholette Thiesing 228 — Baking with Honey 04 — Quick Bread 1 Best of Show Pleasant Hill

John Starry 228 — Baking with Honey 04 — Quick Bread 2 Casstown

Marcia Hafer 230 — Baking with Maple Syrup 01 — Any item baked with maple syrup 1 Fletcher