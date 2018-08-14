Troy BOE welcomes Piper

TROY — Troy City Schools board of education welcomed its new superintendent Chris Piper at its regular meeting on Monday.

Board President Doug Trostle welcomed Piper to his first official board meeting.

“I hear you are hitting the ground running and have heard only good things so far,” Trostle said.

Board member Susan Borchers thanked Piper for “all his Tweeting” and appreciated his social media presence.

“Social media, I’m liking it,” she said. Piper’s Twitter handle is @chrispiper_ohio

“I have more new followers every day so that’s good. We have all the (building) principals using it,too,” Piper said.

Last spring, Piper signed a four-year contract to lead Troy City Schools, which became effective Aug. 1.

Former Troy City Schools Eric Herman retired from the district. He was the superintendent since March 2011.

Piper is the former superintendent of Triad Local School District in North Lewisburg, Ohio, and has served there for four years. Previously, Piper served as junior high principal for Jonathan Alder Junior High School in Plain City, Ohio, and middle school principal for Canaan Middle School in Plain City. While serving at Canaan, Piper also held the role of district transportation director. His administrative career began at Jonathan Alder High School, where he served as assistant principal and high school athletic director.

Piper shared how he is leading an administrative focus group with a book study of Urban Meyer’s “Above the Line” with staff.

The first day for students is Wednesday, Aug. 22.

In other district news:

Various board comments regarded the district’s decision to move the annual sixth grade trip to Washington D.C. to eighth grade. Various comments supported the decision due to the eighth grade curriculum aligning more so with the history and government studies in junior high rather than sixth grade. More details will released as they become available. Staff has already been advised of the decision.

Last May, the district was informed the annual trek to the nation’s Capitol was in jeopardy as the school’s charter company, Discovery Tours Inc., never paid for hotel room deposits. The company shut its doors and left thousands of Ohio students in limbo — along with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of student trips unaccounted for.

The district was able to obtain a trip at no cost through WorldStrides tour company. Approximately 192 students and 58 chaperones were able to go on the trip thanks to more than $86,000 in community donations and support from the Robinson and Troy Foundations.

Michael Moore, district director of curriculum, reported 50 staff members received training in from the Tri-County Board of Mental Health’s “Mental Health First Aid.” Moore said, select staff members participated who have a lot of impact on students throughout the school year.

Treasurer Jeff Price reported the district’s income tax settlement is $64,000 lower than anticipated. Price also reported the district’s Moody’s bond rating remains the same and the report stated the district’s carryover balance increase has maintain their bond rating.

