A family tradition

MIAMI COUNTY — The showmanship competition at the Miami County Fair, like all fairs, is the without a doubt the most cherished of trips into the show ring for competitors. During those moments, judges are not looking at the animals, but at the person showing the animal.

As Kamron Paulus, 19, entered the arena for sheep showmanship on Tuesday, he knew that this was his last chance. The youngest Paulus had been seeking the coveted Showman of Showmen trophy. The award was Paulus’ Vision Quest. “In high school, I wrestled my whole life and it took me to my last year to really gain confidence when I would go to the state meets,” said Paulus, “It’s kind of like that. In past years, I’ve done good, I’ve won showmanships but I’ve never won Showman of Showmen. Starting at the state fair this year, I started really believing in myself. I ended up winning two classes there, then came here with the goal of winning this and accomplished that.”

With Tuesday’s win, Paulus became the third family member to bring home the Showman of Showmen trophy for sheep at the Miami County Fair. Paulus’ mother Julie was the first family member to win the award. She was the 1989 Miami County Fair Sheep Showman of Showmen.

Son Kodi followed in his mom’s footstep, etching his name in the record books, and the traveling trophy, by winning the trophy in 2011. Kodi was cheering for his brother as Tuesday’s event went on. “I’ve always took showmanship as a personal challenge for me, ” said Kodi, “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in showmanship. It was a big goal of mine. That was always my big goal to win Showman of Showmen.”

“It’s awesome,” said Kodi of his younger brother’s win, “That’s what I’ve wanted all year.”

A very proud mom and brother stood by as Kamron was tapped by the judge to become the third family member to put their name on the trophy.

Julie Paulus described the win as “a very proud moment,” and give a lot of the credit to 4-H. “I wouldn’t have asked for any different life than 4-H. It taught them a lot of responsibility,” said Julie. “And it keeps the family together, a great tradition.”

Both Julie and Kodi Paulus were ten-year 4-H Club members and Kamron will finish out his 4-H Club career with this, his 11th year. Julie continues as an 4-H Advisor.

Kamron’s win does not end the sheep show competition for the Paulus family. They will continue to travel to shows, competing in Open Class Competition.

The family is also confident that they have not seen the last Showman of Showmen, a five-month-old granddaughter, Hadley, has a space of the trophy just waiting for her name to keep up the family tradition.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest A family of showmen, Kode, Julie, and Kamron Paulus pose with the traveling Sheep Showman of Showmen Trophy at the 2018 Miami County Fair.