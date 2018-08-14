Samaritan Behavioral Health Outpatient Services moving to UVMC

TROY — The offices of Samaritan Behavioral Health’s Youth and Adult Outpatient Services will move to the Upper Valley Medical Center campus effective Aug. 20.

The move from current offices in Piqua is being made as part of a planned expansion of services, said Nancy Horn, director of Samaritan Behavioral Health’s Miami County behavioral health services.

Samaritan Behavioral Health offers outpatient mental health services to adults, adolescents, and children living in Miami and surrounding counties.

The new offices are in the UVMC Inpatient Behavioral Health Building. Signs will direct clients to the building as they enter the UVMC campus.

Among services offered are behavioral health assessments to determine the nature and extent of mental health conditions; recommendations regarding mental health services; individual, group, and family counseling; and ongoing psychiatric medication management.

The phone numbers will remain the same, while the new mailing address will be Samaritan Behavioral Health, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone is (937) 440-7121.

Those interested in a first-time appointment are asked to call Access to Care at (937) 734-4311 or (937) 734-4310. For more information, call (937) 440-7121.