Rabbit barn closed to the public

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Fair board has closed the rabbit barn to the public due to animals falling ill.

According to Jill Wright, Miami County Ag Society secretary, the barn will be open to the exhibitors, advisers and parents only through the rest of the fair.

Exhibitors will still be able to sell their projects in the Sale of Champions and the general livestock sale, but the animals must remain in the barn or transported home. Exhibitors can take photos, posters, or even stuffed animals through the sale.

The barn is not quarantined, but closed to reduce stress of the animals, Wright said.

“Rabbits have looked stressed and some have had diarrhea, so we have shut the barn down. The kids can take them home (Tuesday evening) or they’ll have to stay until Thursday at 6 p.m. — they are not to leave this barn at all,” Wright said. “We are trying to keep the stress level down.”

The rabbit committee has contacted the fair and state veterinarian for testing. Results were not available as of press time.

“They can still sell, they just can’t take their animals physically over to the sale barn,” Wright said.

Jane Jess, director of the rabbit committee, said they were cooperating with veterinarian recommendations to keep the animals in the barn and limiting access to only exhibitors, parents and advisers.

Miami County Fair close down the rabbit barn due to illness. The barn will remain close throughout the fair. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_IMG_9500-1-_ne2018814211312787.jpg Miami County Fair close down the rabbit barn due to illness. The barn will remain close throughout the fair.

Access to rabbits limited to exhibitors, parents, advisers