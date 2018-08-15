Records tumble at Sale of Champions

MIAMI COUNTY — Someone better call the sign company, the Miami County Jr. Fair Sale of Champion auction had seven new records on Wednesday evening.

The first record to fall was the Grand Champion market duck exhibited by Kamron Paulus, 18, of West Milton for $4,250. It broke the 2017 record. Multiple buyers pulled together the funds to purchase the project.

Longtime junior market sale supporter Howard Cheney, funeral director of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, broke the second sale record for the Grand Champion market single rabbit for $1,125. Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, exhibited the animal.

“It’s all for the kids,” Cheney said.

Reserve Grand Champion Reserve Champion market single rabbit, exhibited by Maggie Anderson, also broke a record for $1,025. Kenny and Jenni Kirby, of Fletcher, purchased the project.

Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Bryan Miller, of Covington, was purchased for $6,000. He is the son of Jamie and Debi Miller. Buyers were Ebberts Field Seed and Chemicals in Covington. The record was set in 2009.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Darby Welbaum of West Milton, was purchased for $5,500. She is the daughter of Matt and Carrie Welbaum. The project was bought by multiple buyers.

Kassidy Thompson’s Grand Champion Market Steer, was purchased for $12,500. She is the daughter of Dave and Tammy Thompson of Troy. The buyers were Kenny and Jenni Kirby of Fletcher and Dale Stager of Select Arc. The record was set by Thompson in 2009.

Another record was broken by Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer. Her project was purchased for $8,750. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence. The buyers were Friends and Family of Paige Pence.

According to the Miami County Agricultural Society, there were 1,061 4-H and open livestock exhibitors in 2017. The 2017 Sale of Champions and general livestock sale generated $337,612 in support of 4-H youth and their projects.

For a complete list of buyers and photos of the winners, see Friday’s edition of the Troy Daily News.

The following exhibitors were part of the 2018 Miami County Jr. Fair Sale of Champions:

• Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Hunter Ray, of Covington, was purchased for $550. He is the son of Lance and Wendy Ray.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Ella Warner, of Covington, was purchased for $600. She is the daughter of Daryn and Danell Warner.

* Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Kamron Paulus, of West Milton, was purchased for $4,250. He is the son of Scott and Julie Paulus

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Simon Parke, of Covington, was purchased for $2,000. He is the son of Brian and Shon Parke.

• Grand Champion Market Turkey, exhibited by Treanna Lavy, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $1,250. She is the daughter of Lonnie and Tiffany Lavy.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey, exhibited by Lainee McMaken, of Piqua, was purchased for $675. She is the daughter of Kelly McMaken.

• Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Maggie Anderson, of Covington, was purchased for $500. She is the daughter of Danny and Brandy Anderson.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Gracie Anderson, of Covington, was purchased for $400. She is the daughter of Danny and Brandy Anderson.

* Grand Champion single market rabbit, exhibited by Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $1,125. He is the son of Jane Jess.

* Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit, exhibited by Maggie Anderson, was purchased for $1,025. She is the daughter of Danny and Brandy Anderson.

• Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Jacob Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $2,000. He is the son of Justin Roeth.

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Adam Bensman, of Troy, was purchased for $1,400. He is the son of Brian Bensman.

• Lauren Wright, of Fletcher, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs. Her project was purchased $1,000. She is the daughter of Eric and Jill Wright.

• Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs, exhibited by Caleb Stone, of Troy, was purchased for $1,300. He is the son of David and Missy Stone.

• Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Chloe Gump was purchased for $1,850. She is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump of Fletcher.

•Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Adam Bensman, of Troy, was purchased for $1,400. He is the son of Brian Bensman.

* Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Bryan Miller, of Covington, was purchased for $6,000. He is the son of Jamie and Debi Miller.

* Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Darby Welbaum of West Milton, was purchased for $5,500. She is the daughter of Matt and Carrie Welbaum.

• Supreme Champion Dairy, exhibited by Emma Hersherger, of Casstown, was purchased for $1,000. She is the daughter of Jake and Alicia Hershberger.

• Supreme Reserve Champion, exhibited by Michael Bair, of Troy, was purchased for $1,100. He is the son of David and Annette Bair.

• Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Ty Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $1,300. He is the son of Mark and Paula Roeth.

• Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Cora Moore, of Casstown, was purchased for $1,200. She is the daughter of Ryan Moore.

* Grand Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Kassidy Thompson, of Troy, was purchased for $12,500. She is the daughter of Dave and Tammy Thompson.

* Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer, was purchased for $8,750. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence.

(*) Denotes new sale record.

