Fair winners

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Meadow Powers, 15, of Casstown won Grand Champion and Reserve Champion FFA Horticulture Project. Powers is a member of the Miami East FFA. She is pictured with Josie Crawford, 4, and Brayden Ingle, 15.
Contributed photo
Jackson Shane;, 11, of Casstown won Champion Beef Feeder Calf. He is a member of Union township Meat Producers 4-H Club
Contributed photo
Maxwell Lewis, a freshman at Milton-Union, won 1st Place Senior Trail Class and Overall High Point Trail Class Champion.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Meadow Powers, 15, of Casstown won Grand Champion and Reserve Champion FFA Horticulture Project. Powers is a member of the Miami East FFA. She is pictured with Josie Crawford, 4, and Brayden Ingle, 15.
Contributed photo Jackson Shane;, 11, of Casstown won Champion Beef Feeder Calf. He is a member of Union township Meat Producers 4-H Club
Contributed photo Maxwell Lewis, a freshman at Milton-Union, won 1st Place Senior Trail Class and Overall High Point Trail Class Champion.