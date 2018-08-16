Fair winners

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Meadow Powers, 15, of Casstown won Grand Champion and Reserve Champion FFA Horticulture Project. Powers is a member of the Miami East FFA. She is pictured with Josie Crawford, 4, and Brayden Ingle, 15.

Jackson Shane;, 11, of Casstown won Champion Beef Feeder Calf. He is a member of Union township Meat Producers 4-H Club

Maxwell Lewis, a freshman at Milton-Union, won 1st Place Senior Trail Class and Overall High Point Trail Class Champion.