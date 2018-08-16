Sale of Champions

Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Hunter Ray, of Covington, was purchased for $550. He is the son of Lance and Wendy Ray. Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes was the buyer.

Supreme Champion Dairy, exhibited by Emma Hersherger, of Casstown, was purchased for $1,000. She is the daughter of Jake and Alicia Hershberger. Tom and Cindy Lillicrap were the buyers.

Supreme Reserve Champion, exhibited by Michael Bair, of Troy, was purchased for $1,100. He is the son of David and Annette Bair. Excellence in Dentistry was the buyer.

Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Ty Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $1,300. He is the son of Mark and Paula Roeth. Hart’s Automotive and Towing was the buyer.

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Steer, exhibited by Cora Moore, of Casstown, was purchased for $1,200. She is the daughter of Ryan Moore. Hi-Point Properties, Tipp City, was the buyer.

Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Bryan Miller, of Covington, was purchased for $6,000. He is the son of Jamie and Debi Miller. Ebbert’s Field Seed and Chemicals were the buyers.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, exhibited by Darby Welbaum of West Milton, was purchased for $5,500. She is the daughter of Matt and Carrie Welbaum. Graves Fearon Insurance, AnnCar Farm, S2K Excavating, Joe Johnson Chevrolet, Riffle Family Ag Services and Welbaum Trucking were the buyers.

Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Jacob Roeth, of Troy, was purchased for $2,000. He is the son of Justin Roeth. Team Johnson Show Lambs of Casstown were the buyers.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Adam Bensman, of Troy, was purchased for $1,400. He is the son of Brian Bensman. TZ Holzen Excavating was the buyer.

Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Chloe Gump was purchased for $1,850. She is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump of Fletcher. The Mark Iiames Family was the buyer.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Adam Bensman, of Troy, was purchased for $1,400. He is the son of Brian Bensman. Team Johnson Show Lambs of Casstown were the buyers.

Lauren Wright, of Fletcher, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs. Her project was purchased $1,000. She is the daughter of Eric and Jill Wright. Buggy Rench Farm was the buyer

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs, exhibited by Caleb Stone, of Troy, was purchased for $1,300. He is the son of David and Missy Stone. The Mark Iiames Family was the buyer.

Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit, exhibited by Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, was purchased for $1,125. He is the son of Jane Jess. Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes was the buyer.

Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Maggie Anderson, of Covington, was purchased for $500. She is the daughter of Danny and Brandy Anderson. Miami County Farm Bureau was the buyer.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen of 3, exhibited by Gracie Anderson, of Covington, was purchased for $400. She is the daughter of Danny and Brandy Anderson. The Gearhardt family was the buyer.

Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit, exhibited by Maggie Anderson, was purchased for $1,025. She is the daughter of Danny and Brandy Anderson. Kenny and Jenni Kirby of Fletcher were the buyers.

Grand Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Kassidy Thompson, of Troy, was purchased for $12,500. She is the daughter of Dave and Tammy Thompson. Kenny and Jenni Kirby and Dale Stager of Select Arc was the buyer.

Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer, was purchased for $8,750. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence. Friends and family of Paige Pence were the buyers.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey, exhibited by Lainee McMaken, of Piqua, was purchased for $675. She is the daughter of Kelly McMaken. Quality Lawn and Landscaping was the buyer.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Chicken, exhibited by Ella Warner, of Covington, was purchased for $600. She is the daughter of Daryn and Danell Warner. Howard Cheney of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Homes was the buyer.

Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Kamron Paulus, of West Milton, was purchased for $4,250. He is the son of Scott and Julie Paulus. The follow buyers purchased the project: Bell Insurance, Paulus Family Barrel Train, S2K Excavating, Heritage Cooperative, Dwayne Taylor Farms, Chris Dinardo, Oliver’s Homemade Ice Cream, Chad and Karen Bush, Milcon Concrete/Milmark Construction, Barrett Paving, Ernst Concrete, Mendenhall Builders, Welbaum Family Trucking, U.S. Bank, Cress Farms LLC, Bel-Mar Farms and J&H Custom Service.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck, exhibited by Simon Parke, of Covington, was purchased for $2,000. He is the son of Brian and Shon Parke. Poor Farmer’s RV and Camping, Paula and Randy Wheaton, Wintrow Trucking and Wappo Wood Products were the buyers.

