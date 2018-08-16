You(th) be the judge

MIAMI COUNTY — After days of their 4-H projects critiqued, handled and analyzed by livestock professionals, approximately 60 tried their hand at judging livestock on Wednesday morning.

The children judge market hogs, lambs, goats and steers along with their peers as teams or individuals. They score each project in its class, then compare results to the professional on hand who donates their time to help the youth.

The event is run by the Miami East-MVCTC FFA each Wednesday morning of the fair.

Participants try their hand at selecting the best out of each species, seeking the highest quality animals out of groups.

Trenton Maxson, 13, of Conover, said he wanted to learn more about other livestock such as pigs and cattle out of the goat barn, where you can find him throughout the fair.

“I wanted to learn more about the parts and physical traits of other animals, which one looks the best, which one has the most muscle,” Maxson said. “

Dustin Winner, 13, of Piqua, said he signed up for the contest to learn more about what judging were looking for in various livestock projects. “I like doing it because you learn more about how to find the best animal to show,” he said.

Winner plans to participate on high school livestock judging teams in the future.

All participants were treated to doughnuts provided by the Mike Havenar Auctioneer business during the contest.

Abby Hissong earned first place in the senior team points category, Dustin Winner placed second, and Bryan Miller placed third overall.

The Freddy 4-Hers team won first with Travis Durst, Bryan Miller, Treanna Lavy and Kristin Rappold on the team. Team Golf Cart placed second with Emma Sutherly, Sam Sutherly, Clint Shellenberger and Abby Hissong on the team. ME FFA #2 was third with Lauren Wright, Chloe Gump, Adam Bensman and Paige Pence on the team.

Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News From left, Dustin Winner and Trenton Maxson study livestock steers during the annual 4-H Livestock Judging Contest Wednesday morning.

