Fair ends with a crash

Return of Demo Derby at big hit

Trenton Butts, 8m if Newton Twp. makes use of some of his down time by helping others clean pens on Wednesday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Rerserve Champion Market Turkey belonging to Lainee McMaken of Piqua checks out the crowd at Wednesday’s Sale of Champions.


An afternoon of rain on Wednesday brought out the umbrellas but also served to kill the dusty conditions around the fairgrounds.


A water fight filled some Wednesday afternoon time for kids around the barns.


The horse arena and adjacent areas were a busy place during fair week.


Haley Chaney, 7, of Springfield keeps her eye on her target as she drives her Jeep in Thursday’s Power Wheels Derby event of the Miami County Fair’s Demolition Derby.


Bryce Saunders, 4, of Arcanum targets another vehicle during Thursday’s Power Wheels Derby portion of the Demolition Derby at the Miami County Fair.


Bryce Saunders, 4, of Arcanum proudly hoists his trophy following Thursday’s Power Wheels Derby at the Miami County Fair.


The 2018 Miami County Fair wrapped up with the return of the Demolition Derby on Thursday.


