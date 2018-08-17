Area briefs

Symposium upcoming

TROY — StoryPoint Troy will be holding their annual Memory Matters Symposium event on Sept. 6.

The Memory Matters Symposium is a free, educational conference featuring the world-renowned speaker Teepa Snow presenting her Positive ApproachTM to Care (PAC) training strategies. This event will be located at The Crystal Room, located at 845 W. Market St., Troy, OH.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Teepa Snow is one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for anyone living with dementia. She is proclaimed as “Today’s Voice for Dementia” and offers training, services and other resources all over the country. This particular training seminar will cover Caregiving as well as Behaviors and Communication.

If you are interested in attending, make a reservation by Aug. 31 by calling (937) 440-3600. A complimentary lunch will be included. This event is free for families and caregivers. For professional or educational groups larger than five people, a $20 fee will apply.

Civic band to perform

TROY — Troy Civic Band will present a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

The Labor Day concert entitled “Lights, Camera, Action” features music from favorite films and television series. The band is co-directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh of Troy. Bill McIntosh is a film and music-theme expert, so this might be his favorite concert of the 2018 season. Kathy McIntosh is director of bands at Troy City Schools.

The concert venue at Troy’s Treasure Island Park is at 409 N. Elm St..

Audience members may want to bring lawn chairs, however the concrete platforms on the grassy terraces provide plenty of seating. Parking and restrooms are handicapped accessible. Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, near the bike path. Look for the music pavilion at the south end of the park.

Troy Civic Band is part of Troy’s Summer Music Series, which is a collaborative effort of Troy Main Street, the city of Troy, Troy Foundation, and Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. In addition to these organizations, Troy Civic Band is supported by donations from private individuals.

The band will resume its outdoor concert season in May. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center offers free indoor concerts, art displays, classes, and a monthly classic movie. Hayner brochures are available at the center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about Troy Civic Band concerts, call 335-1178

Concord Township Road Closing

CONCORD TWP. — South Forest Hill Road between Fenner Road and State Route 718 will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a culvert replacement.