Fair winner

Provided photo

Kylee Clemens, 13, of Troy, won fourth place with her Senior Buck New Zealand. She is a member of the Rock – N – Rabbits 4-H Club and the daughter of Amie and Shawn Clemens.

Provided photo

Kylee Clemens, 13, of Troy, won third place with her Single Fryer. She is a member of the Rock- N – Rabbits 4-H Club and the daughter of Amie and Shawn Clemens.